bodyslam.net
Kevin Nash Struggling Heavily With Suicidal Thoughts Following His Son’s Passing
Kevin Nash recently experienced a personal tragedy as his son, Tristen tragically passed away. This was a terrible loss for Nash’s family, and a very unexpected one. During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash made a comment about how his son passed away 12 weeks ago. Then he made a very unsettling statement as a follow-up.
WWE’s Kevin Nash Worries Fans With Troubling Comment 12 Weeks After Son’s Death
Kevin Nash is still mourning the death of his son, Tristen Nash. Tristen died in October, and Kevin discussed the loss on his Kliq This podcast on Jan. 17. “Today is week 12 that I lost my boy,” he said in the episode. “Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean, time flies when you’re having fun.”
