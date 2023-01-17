Read full article on original website
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department arrested two people on drug and counterfeiting charges on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the Rural King on Lube Way for two men that were said to be intoxicated and possibly about to steal from the store. Police identified...
‘I didn’t want to die’: Walmart employee outlines panic from Thursday shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been three days since police say a gunman entered Evansville’s west side Walmart and shot a woman in the face. For the first time, 14 News is hearing from a Walmart employee who was inside the store at the time of the shooting.
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was being shot while in his truck by someone driving a white Escalade. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and US 41 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to shots fired. Officials say...
Deputies: New York fugitive wanted on rape charge arrested in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Union County after officials say he attempted to avoid prosecution for a rape charge issued in New York. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Miguel Tzoc “groomed” a teenage girl and arranged for the girl to be taken from her home in Guatemala. Officials say after making it across the border and ending up in California, she traveled to New York by bus, where she was united with Tzoc.
UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that 11-year-old Rusty Kiotak has been located and is safe. Officials say Kiotak was located at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Kiotak had last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue on a bicycle with another juvenile.
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re looking more into the history of the Walmart shooting suspect in Evansville. An affidavit describes a scene at the west side Walmart on May 18, 2022. Slammed him to the ground, kneed in the face and shoved against the wall: this is how several...
Law enforcement evaluate response for Thursday night Walmart shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the first 911 call came in at 9:59 Thursday night. That call, according to police, was for an active shooter at the west side Walmart. “Last night could have been so, so much worse,” said Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Noah Robinson. Evansville Police Sergeant...
‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
EPD: Vehicle stolen and office burglarized at Best Value Auto Sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say Best Value Auto Sales was burglarized Saturday morning when a vehicle and multiple office items were stolen. Officials say an officer was dispatched in reference to a possible arson at Best Vale Auto Sales Saturday morning. Police say later in the morning the...
EPD hold Friday news conference on Walmart shooting, share body cam footage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police held a Friday afternoon news conference to provide updates on Thursday night’s shooting at the westside Walmart. Authorities were called to the store located off Red Bank Road just before 10 p.m. Thursday. Officers say the suspected gunman Ronald Mosley, II, shot an...
HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Sheriff’s Office Deputies say a hit-and-run crash led to two people being taken to the hospital Saturday night. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to US 60 East at the intersection of 1078 North in reference to a vehicle accident with injuries at 9:04 p.m.
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of the woman shot Thursday night at the westside Walmart in Evansville says she was flown to a hospital. Jenny Couch tells us the victim is her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook. Cook’s mother says she has life threatening injuries, but is talking after being...
Police: Driver more than 4x legal alcohol limit crashes into parked car
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a man crashed into a parked car Thursday morning. They say it was around 6:30 a.m. on Birk Drive. Police say the driver, 44-year-old James Arnold, was driving under the influence. They say he was taken to the hospital for medical clearance where...
Dispatch: Crews respond to hit-and-run crashes in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a hit and run that led to two separate crashes on Saturday night. Dispatch says crews responded were sent to 1078 North and U.S. 60. for a hit and run. They say there were injuries in that crash.
ISP: Man found dead in car under Gibson Co. bridge identified
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say the man found dead in a car down in a deep ravine just south of Princeton on Friday has been identified. It was along Old 41, not far south of when it’s South Main Street. It’s north of the Kings Exit.
Owensboro man caught with meth, LSD, and cash after apparent drug deal, authorities say
An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars after authorities say they caught him in the middle of an apparent drug deal in Ohio County. Officials with the Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force were at a Huck's gas station in Beaver Dam on Tuesday when it happened.
ISP find body in car down ravine in Gibson County
The Indiana State Police confirmed on Friday that a body was found in Gibson County near Red Dawn Armory.
Owensboro man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Ohio County
(WEHT) - The Ohio County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an Owensboro man who they say was on the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force for months.
EPD releases identity of Walmart shooting suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to an active shooter situation on Thursday night. Dispatch says this happened at the Walmart located on South Red Bank Road in Evansville. The call originally came in at around 9:59 p.m. Police say they have identified the suspect as...
