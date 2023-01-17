ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate

Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
Business Insider

Just 40% of people say their lives will be 'better off' in the next 5 years, a new global survey finds, with trust in business growing and trust in government falling

Pessimism and factional tensions are surging ahead of a possible recession this year. Just 40% of respondents in a new global survey believe they'll be "better off" in the next five years. The annual Edelman Trust Barometer also found growing trust in business versus the public sector. While war rages...
NPR

China's population drop is expected to have global economic consequences

Here's one sign of how quickly China changed its approach to family planning. Less than a decade ago, China was still banning most couples from having more than one child. The one-child policy aimed to restrain the growth of a nation with 1.4 billion people. Now as the population starts to decline, state-owned media reports some Chinese cities are paying people to have more children. Yun Zhou has followed this change. She is assistant professor of sociology and Chinese studies at the University of Michigan.
NPR

The trend of young Nigerians leaving their country in search of a better life

Japa is a playful Nigerian word that's trending in that West African country for all the wrong reasons. It's Yoruba for run away or escape, and many young Nigerians are doing just that in the thousands, leaving the country in search of a better life abroad. It was and still is a sort of comical expression, but it has also evolved into a more serious national talking point ahead of next month's elections, as NPR's Emmanuel Akinwotu reports from Lagos.
TheConversationCanada

Social welfare services are being cut across the world – why? Podcast

Across the globe, health-care workers have gone on strike to protest the stress placed on them by the global COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn, pushing already-strained services beyond their limits. These labour actions are part of the challenges faced by countries attempting to provide welfare services to their populations. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts about why social welfare services are being cut, and what actions governments may need to take to ensure better access. Welfare services – like unemployment benefits, health care and pensions – are how countries keep their populations healthy and...
Upworthy

This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.

This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
CBS Miami

U.S. to allow private sponsorship of refugees from around the world

Washington — The Biden administration is set to announce on Thursday a pilot program that will allow groups of private American citizens to financially sponsor the resettlement of refugees fleeing war and violence across the world, three people briefed on the announcement told CBS News. The State Department initiative, which will be called Welcome Corps, could pave the way for a seismic shift in U.S. refugee policy, as most refugees brought to the U.S. for the past decades have been resettled by nine nonprofit organizations that receive federal funding. Under the program, modeled after a long-standing system in Canada, groups of at...
New York Post

Humanity faces ‘true emergency’ for an apocalypse ahead of Doomsday Clock update

Is doomsday almost here? The time on the symbolic Doomsday Clock — designed by scientists to measure how close the world is to an apocalypse — will be recalibrated next week. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will host a live virtual news conference at 10 am EST on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to announce whether the time on the iconic end-of-days clock will change. The time on the Doomsday Clock in the 2022 update was set at 100 seconds until “midnight,” for the third year in a row, with experts calling the threats “disturbing.” The previous year, scientists called it a “historic wakeup call.” “We are now expressing how...
Washington Examiner

Book calls out America’s ignorance, offers real fix

Sorry, America, you’re ignorant and it’s tearing the country apart. But there’s a solution if the nation is willing to listen to a shockingly simple but alarmingly radical plan revealed in a new book from Focus on the Family Vice President Tim Goeglein. “We must rededicate ourselves...
