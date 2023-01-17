Read full article on original website
Before Your Eyes - Official PS VR2 Announcement Trailer
Before Your Eyes is an emotional first-person narrative adventure game where you are in control of the story. By using your real-life blinks, you'll be able to affect the outcomes of the story and fully immerse yourself in a world of memories both joyous and heartbreaking. Before Your Eyes is launching for PS VR2 on February 22.
Smite Patch Notes 10.1: Fire Giant Update Release Date and Details
Something big is coming to Smite, in a very literal sense. A new God takes the stage in the next Smite update: Surtr, The Fire Giant. Not only do you have the new God Surtr to look forward to, but a new Battle Pass and crossover event with none other than Magic the Gathering.
Synth Riders Remastered Edition - Official PS VR2 Announcement Trailer
Synth Riders Remastered Edition is a VR rhythm game that lets the music move you as you catch notes, ride the rails, and dodge obstacles in a unique combination of freestyle dancing & fitness workout that’ll allow you to burn calories while having tons of fun at the same time. The remastered version is being offered as a free upgrade for everyone who owns Synth Riders on PlayStation, including all music DLC purchases. Synth Riders Remastered Edition is launching in February 2023 for PS VR2.
Stellaris: First Contact Story Pack - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Stellaris' First Contact story pack. First Contact offers a set of new origins and mechanics that give players the chance to tell stories about their civilizations’ early encounters with visitors from the stars — ones that may not have come in peace.
The Dragoness: Command of the Flame - Official Console Launch Trailer
The Dragoness: Command of the Flame is an exploration, base-building, and turn-based strategy game with a rogue-lite twist. Players will choose their battles, paths, and skills as they explore a world ravaged by war. Gather and manage your army of beasts, collect resources and expand your city. The Dragoness: Command of the Flame is launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch this year.
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More Games Soon
PlayStation Plus subscribers who have either the PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriptions will soon get several more games soon when PlayStation adds 11 new titles to the catalog next week. The new PS Plus games (not the monthly ones for January that are free now) announced this week include some major IPs like Dragon Ball, Devil May Cry, and more, and they'll be available on January 17th.
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
Sony just confirmed the entire PSVR 2 launch line-up with 13 more games
Sony has rounded out the line-up of games that’ll be available within weeks of the PSVR 2 headset going on sale on February 22. The company has revealed 13 more titles coming to the next-generation headset in 2023, but also drilled down into the 30+ games that will be available before the end of March. The company also said the Gran Turismo 7 update is ready for launch day.
Sony Announces Additional PlayStation VR 2 Launch Titles
An additional 13 games will work with Sony's PlayStation VR 2 between its February launch and the end March, Sony said Thursday. Some of the titles included in the announcement are Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect: Connected. The additional 13 titles brings the total number of games available at or...
Age of Empires 2 finally comes to Xbox and Cloud Gaming in January
Xbox finally announced that the esteemed strategy civilization builder, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, is finally coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass.
Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 delay leaked by dataminers
It is being reported that Season 2 of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 is set to be delayed, with Season 1 apparently pushing beyond its scheduled February 1 launch date despite calls from players for major change in the game. Following a busy holiday period, it was reported that...
Rez Infinite - Official PS VR2 and PS5 Release Date Trailer
Rez Infinite is a VR shooting game with 360 degrees of mind-blowing synesthesia. Blast your way through waves of enemies and massive transforming bosses, with your every move triggering colors and sounds that sync and blend to the beat of Rez’s legendary techno soundtrack. Rez Infinite is launching on February 22 for PS5 and PS VR2.
Tin Hearts - Official Release Date Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Tin Hearts for another look at the upcoming narrative puzzle adventure game coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on April 20, 2023. Check it out to see the world and more, and get ready to embark on an adventure.
Destiny 2: Lightfall - Official Neomuna Environment Trailer
In this latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, journey to Neptune and explore the neon metropolis of Neomuna. Cross paths with bone-chilling Tormentors and valiant Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna. Destiny 2: Lightfall will be...
Latest trailer for controversial MMO The Day Before continues to leave hundreds of thousands of fans skeptical
The Day Before's ray tracing trailer is gorgeous but doing little to assuage fans' fears
All Genshin Impact Codes January 2023
This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond - Exclusive Hiiro vs Geld Fight Clip
Here's an exclusive action-packed look at That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond featuring a fight between Hiiro and Geld. A long-running conspiracy is swirling over a mysterious power wielded by the Queen in Raja, a small country west of Tempest. When a slime who evolved into a Demon Lord named Rimuru Tempest crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, an incredible adventure packed with new characters begins. The power of bonds will be put to the test!
The Crew 2 - Official Season 7 Episode 2: Blizzard Rush Trailer
The Crew 2 brings a new episode where racers will face the snowstorm to try and become the undisputed winner of the No Rules Race. Discover a high-stakes, high-reward underground race from San Francisco to the edge of the Rockies, with surprises at every corner. Unlock new vehicles, events, and challenges to conquer the blizzard. The Crew 2 Blizzard Rush Season 7 Episode 2 is available now.
Yukiko's Castle
Yukiko's Castle is the second Dungeon in the TV World of Persona 4 Golden, but some may consider it the first true Dungeon. It first becomes available on April 17th, and must be cleared by April 29th. The first time you reach Yukiko's Castle, you'll receive a few items from Teddie: Revival Bead x3, Peach Seed x5 - Try to save at least one Peach Seed, you'll need one for a future Quest - and Soul Drop x5.
