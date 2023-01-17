ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Two young boys shot while walking on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two young boys are hospitalized after being shot while walking along Southwest Side street. The shooting happened just after 2:30 am. along South Zarzamora Street and Walton Avenue. Police said the two young boys were walking when at some point, shots rang out. One of the boys...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Medical examiner’s office identifies pair killed in 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a 2-vehicle crash on city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon. John Hayes, 63, and Jesus Delgado Garcia, 25, were both killed when their vehicles collided around 3:20 p.m. on the access road of North Loop 1604, near the access road of I-10, not far from Valero Way.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Police investigating smash-and-grab at northside jewelry store

SAN ANTONIO — A business owner and police are trying to figure out who's behind a smash-and-grab at a jewelry store on the city's north side. On Wednesday around 4:50 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 4500 block of N Loop 1604 West for a burglary alarm. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a shattered window and cabinet displays tossed on the ground.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

BCSO officer involved in three-vehicle crash while working funeral procession

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash while working a funeral procession Thursday morning, officials say. The crash with the off-duty motorcycle officer happened at I-35 and Eisenhour during a funeral procession. BSCO said the officer is okay, but they do not know what led to the crash at this time.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
