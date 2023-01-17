Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company plans to open multiple coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Ana Sandoval Resigns from City Council in San Antonio for Family ResponsibilitiesBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
news4sanantonio.com
Two young boys shot while walking on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Two young boys are hospitalized after being shot while walking along Southwest Side street. The shooting happened just after 2:30 am. along South Zarzamora Street and Walton Avenue. Police said the two young boys were walking when at some point, shots rang out. One of the boys...
KTSA
Two men killed in Northwest San Antonio crash identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names and ages of two people killed in a Northwest side crash have been released. 25 year old Jesus Garcia and 63 year old John Hayes were killed just after 3 P.M. Tuesday, January 17. Police say Garcia was operating a dump truck...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man who crashed stolen vehicle on North Side, left scene
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who crashed a stolen vehicle on the North Side last month and left the scene. Police said the crash happened on Dec. 15 near NW Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road. The man went to...
KSAT 12
2 teenage boys wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenage boys were taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s Southwest Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of South Zarzamora Street and Walton Avenue, not far from Humble Avenue and Frio City Road.
Armed person of interest sought in double killing in west Bexar County
Another person was charged with capital murder.
news4sanantonio.com
Two men shot dead outside West Bexar County apartment complex, 1 suspect in custody
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a shooting in front of a West Bexar County apartment complex. The shooting took place around 2 a.m. at the Villages at Briggs Ranch apartments on Mansion Bluffs off Highway 90 and Highway 211. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are still investigating the...
KSAT 12
CRIME STOPPERS: Family, police seek answers in 2020 murder, suspected robbery of construction worker
SAN ANTONIO – Police and the family of a construction worker who was found shot in the face at a Northeast side construction site in January 2020 are looking for help finding his killer. Typically the first one to the job site, Jesus “Jesse” Solis had arrived to a...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested, ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest sought in double murder, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested in connection with a double murder in far West Bexar County and a person of interest who is considered “armed and dangerous” has been named, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Sheryce Wiley-Taylor, 42, is charged with capital murder in connection...
San Antonio oil exec John Hayes killed in Northwest Side crash
The executive died when a gravel truck collided with his vehicle.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner’s office identifies pair killed in 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a 2-vehicle crash on city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon. John Hayes, 63, and Jesus Delgado Garcia, 25, were both killed when their vehicles collided around 3:20 p.m. on the access road of North Loop 1604, near the access road of I-10, not far from Valero Way.
Police investigating smash-and-grab at northside jewelry store
SAN ANTONIO — A business owner and police are trying to figure out who's behind a smash-and-grab at a jewelry store on the city's north side. On Wednesday around 4:50 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 4500 block of N Loop 1604 West for a burglary alarm. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a shattered window and cabinet displays tossed on the ground.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after man assaulted, kidnapped during attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A man told Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he was kidnapped and assaulted by two suspects during an attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County. One of the suspects, Gustavo Aguilar Castillo, 39, is facing a charge of aggravated kidnapping in the case, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Teenage man, woman found shot to death inside hotel room on NE Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage man and woman were found shot to death Tuesday morning at a hotel on the city’s Northeast Side, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. Hotel housekeepers found the victims, both 19 years old, around 11 a.m. at the Travelodge By Wyndham in the 3800 block of Interstate 35 North.
orangeandbluepress.com
Texas Mother Dies in Hit-And-Run while Defending Daughter from School Bullies
A woman intentionally drove over two women, killing a mother of 5 while defending her daughter from school bullies. Authorities said a young mother of five, 28-year-old Ashley Lopez, in Texas was run over by a car and killed outside her home while defending her 11-year-old daughter from bullies. KENS...
KENS 5
BCSO officer involved in three-vehicle crash while working funeral procession
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash while working a funeral procession Thursday morning, officials say. The crash with the off-duty motorcycle officer happened at I-35 and Eisenhour during a funeral procession. BSCO said the officer is okay, but they do not know what led to the crash at this time.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for assaulting man during robbery on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was arrested a month after a man was assaulted and robbed on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Booking records show Baldemar Dillon Valdez, 31, was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Dec. 4 at an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Broadview Drive, near Bandera Road.
KSAT 12
Woman hit, killed by multiple cars on NE Side; drivers tried to render aid, Universal City police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s is dead after being hit by several cars early Wednesday morning on the city’s Northeast Side, according to Universal City police. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on FM 78 just east of Pat Booker Road, not far from JBSA-Randolph.
Viral video captures San Antonio 'street takeover,' including gunshots, cars doing donuts
Witnesses said the group took off down the freeway at high rates of speed once police arrived.
KTSA
Victim, witnesses provide conflicting stories in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for two people involved in the shooting of a teenager on the West side. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur at around 2 P.M. Sunday. That’s where they found the 18 year old victim with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 2