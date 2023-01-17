ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter from the Editor: Some readers’ points are sharper than others. But if you care enough to write, I’m game.

I’ve been talking to readers via this weekly column for nearly four years and I’ve heard from thousands of readers who write to share their views. None so reliably as a west Michigan reader I’ll call “Hans.” Whether the topic is COVID, the economy, University of Michigan football, climate change or … whatever … Hans is usually right there with a retort.
Woman found fatally shot in car parked outside Ann Arbor-area gym

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman was found fatally shot in a car parked outside an Ann Arbor-area gym Thursday morning. Police were called at 9:10 a.m. Jan. 19, to the 3700 block of Plaza Drive in Pittsfield Township for a report of an SUV found with multiple bullet holes parked in front of The Den physical training center, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
Police tried to help mom who froze to death with kids, deputy now under investigation

PONTIAC, MI -- Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Monica Cannaday multiple times in the days leading up to her death alongside her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, according to Fox 2 Detroit. However, a deputy with the department is also under investigation for not properly responding to a call regarding the wellness of Cannaday and her children.
A cannabis consumer’s dream: Free marijuana for 1 year up for grabs at Michigan dispensary

ANN ARBOR, MI -- One Michigander will soon be living every cannabis consumer’s dream — free marijuana for an entire year. Skymint, an Ann Arbor-based dispensary, is offering the chance to win free cannabis for a year through a sweepstakes competition that began Monday, Jan. 16, and runs through Monday, Jan. 30. Those interested can fill out an entry form on the dispensary’s website, follow the brand on Instagram or use the code “FREEWEED” on any online purchase to enter.
Woman gets probation for embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business

SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has been sentenced to probation for embezzling more than $18,000 from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Jan. 18 sentenced 50-year-old Victoria B. Wagner (also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera) to two years’ probation. A condition of Wagner’s probation is that she pay $18,435.31 to AIS Construction Equipment, 4600 Zelle Drive in Bridgeport Township.
