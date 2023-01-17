Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
New system successfully controlling odor on once-stinky Ann Arbor street
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials resolved three years ago to launch a $34,000 odor study to further investigate a stinky street. That was after several years of complaints from residents desperate for a solution to the lingering stench of sewage along Arborview Boulevard, particularly during warm months.
Scuffle breaks out at Ann Arbor courthouse during murder sentencing
ANN ARBOR, MI - After a hiatus due to a fight between families, the man linked to a murder at an Ypsilanti Township gas station from May was sentenced Thursday to 15 to 35 years in prison. Devion Christopher Brooks, 19, was sentenced on a second-degree murder charge for the...
Letter from the Editor: Some readers’ points are sharper than others. But if you care enough to write, I’m game.
I’ve been talking to readers via this weekly column for nearly four years and I’ve heard from thousands of readers who write to share their views. None so reliably as a west Michigan reader I’ll call “Hans.” Whether the topic is COVID, the economy, University of Michigan football, climate change or … whatever … Hans is usually right there with a retort.
Woman found fatally shot in car parked outside Ann Arbor-area gym
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman was found fatally shot in a car parked outside an Ann Arbor-area gym Thursday morning. Police were called at 9:10 a.m. Jan. 19, to the 3700 block of Plaza Drive in Pittsfield Township for a report of an SUV found with multiple bullet holes parked in front of The Den physical training center, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
Reparations for Black residents are focus of new Washtenaw County council
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts in Washtenaw County to study the generational harms of slavery, mass incarceration and racist laws, while recommending reparations for Black residents, are going public. Since mid-2021, an internal county committee born out of research showing the COVID-19 pandemic only expanded preexisting disparities for local Black...
Ghost of Ann Arbor’s old Wall Street bridge, twice struck by disaster, still haunts Huron River
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 110 years ago, Ann Arbor’s new Wall Street bridge across the Huron River was a picture-perfect image worthy of placing on postcards. “New Wall Street Bridge, Ann Arbor, Mich.,” read the text of one featuring the two arching spans with decorative railings.
Murder charge in bizarre Flint homicide case dismissed, but other charges remain
FLINT, MI – A bizarre homicide case in which the victim said he was hit by a vehicle while witnesses said he was assaulted in other ways is one step closer to a potential trial after two defendants were bound over for trial on single counts of assault with intent to murder.
Grand Blanc man arrested at Flint meeting after what police say were threatening emails
FLINT, MI — A 52-year-old Grand Blanc has been arrested and held overnight in the Genesee County Jail after police said he sent a series of threatening emails to county Prosecutor David Leyton. Sheriff Chris Swanson said on Thursday, Jan. 19, he expects to present a case charging the...
New area code planned for Detroit as ‘313′ numbers run low
Detroit may no longer be just the land of the “313,” when it comes to area codes. The Michigan Public Service Commission is looking at adding a second area code in metro Detroit, as “313″ phone numbers are projected to be used up by the third quarter of 2025. The new area code would be “679.”
Police tried to help mom who froze to death with kids, deputy now under investigation
PONTIAC, MI -- Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Monica Cannaday multiple times in the days leading up to her death alongside her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, according to Fox 2 Detroit. However, a deputy with the department is also under investigation for not properly responding to a call regarding the wellness of Cannaday and her children.
Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect arrested 6 minutes after the robbery
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor man accused of robbing a bank was arrested six minutes after allegedly committing the robbery. Richmond Blake Starbuck, 37, was arraigned Sunday, Jan. 15, on one count of bank robbery, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department. Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday,...
A cannabis consumer’s dream: Free marijuana for 1 year up for grabs at Michigan dispensary
ANN ARBOR, MI -- One Michigander will soon be living every cannabis consumer’s dream — free marijuana for an entire year. Skymint, an Ann Arbor-based dispensary, is offering the chance to win free cannabis for a year through a sweepstakes competition that began Monday, Jan. 16, and runs through Monday, Jan. 30. Those interested can fill out an entry form on the dispensary’s website, follow the brand on Instagram or use the code “FREEWEED” on any online purchase to enter.
Michigan Science Center ranked among the top in the U.S.
DETROIT - The Michigan Science Center is ranked among the best of the best in the entire country as it is once again trying to win USA Today’s annual 10Best Competition for top science museum. Located at 5020 John R Street in Detroit, the Michigan Science Center finished second...
Woman gets probation for embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business
SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has been sentenced to probation for embezzling more than $18,000 from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Jan. 18 sentenced 50-year-old Victoria B. Wagner (also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera) to two years’ probation. A condition of Wagner’s probation is that she pay $18,435.31 to AIS Construction Equipment, 4600 Zelle Drive in Bridgeport Township.
Flint Family Dollar security guard’s family speaks at murder case sentencing
FLINT, MI — Latryna Sims cried openly in the arms of Ramon Munerlyn Tuesday outside of the courtroom after a verdict nearly three years in the making came to a close. Not tears of sadness, but of joy — of justice. Sims, lifelong partner of Calvin ‘Duper’ Munerlyn,...
Only 5% of U.S. colleges earned this award. Eastern Michigan University is one of them
YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has received a rating for its sustainability efforts that less than 5% of all U.S. colleges receive. The bronze STARS rating was given to EMU by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. STARS stands for Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System.
Flint Township bakery We’re Dough to close its doors after operating at $8K monthly loss
FLINT TWP, MI — We’re Dough is closing its doors indefinitely. Jessica McGuire, owner of the popular cookie dough shop and bakery, said it’s with a heavy heart that she has to close her business. She said the bakery has been operating at a loss of about...
Flint Township man dies after truck crashes into utility pole
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI – Speed was likely a factor in a crash that left a 42-year-old man dead the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to the Flint Township Police Department. Flint Township police were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Flushing Road and Howald Avenue...
Rochester woman learns she’s won $500,000 Powerball prize during sleepless night
LANSING, MI -- As if she wasn’t having a hard enough time falling asleep, Deborah Bates, 65, of Rochester definitely couldn’t sleep after she learned she won a $500,000 Powerball prize. “I play Powerball every once in a while, and usually check the results the morning after the...
Why Michigan Democrats could briefly lose a 2 House seat advantage this fall
Democratic control of the Michigan House could be in a state of flux by the end of this year – at least for a short period of time. The party won control of the lower chamber in November and have since sported a two-seat majority over Republicans by a 56-54 margin.
MLive
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0