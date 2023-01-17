The Detroit Lions may have won eight of their final ten football games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022, but if you think GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are even remotely satisfied, you are mistaken. In fact, during a recent interview, Holmes said that as early as the plane ride back home from Green Bay following the Lions’ Week 18 win over the Packers, he was already excited about adding players during the offseason.

