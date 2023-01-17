ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Detroit Sports Nation

PFF suggests 1 free agent the Detroit Lions must sign

The Detroit Lions may have won eight of their final ten football games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022, but if you think GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are even remotely satisfied, you are mistaken. In fact, during a recent interview, Holmes said that as early as the plane ride back home from Green Bay following the Lions’ Week 18 win over the Packers, he was already excited about adding players during the offseason.
The Comeback

Todd Bowles reacts to potential Tom Brady move

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a brutal loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. And to make matters worse, there’s a chance that it was the final game with the team for legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who could either retire or become a free agent Read more... The post Todd Bowles reacts to potential Tom Brady move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Lose Offensive Lineman to Falcons

<p>Eight teams remain in the NFL&#8217;s postseason tournament, and the eliminated franchises are conducting roster housekeeping to prepare for 2023</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/vikings-lose-offensive">Vikings Lose Offensive Lineman to Falcons</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.

