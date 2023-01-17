Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Related
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
PFF suggests 1 free agent the Detroit Lions must sign
The Detroit Lions may have won eight of their final ten football games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022, but if you think GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are even remotely satisfied, you are mistaken. In fact, during a recent interview, Holmes said that as early as the plane ride back home from Green Bay following the Lions’ Week 18 win over the Packers, he was already excited about adding players during the offseason.
Todd Bowles reacts to potential Tom Brady move
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a brutal loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. And to make matters worse, there’s a chance that it was the final game with the team for legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who could either retire or become a free agent Read more... The post Todd Bowles reacts to potential Tom Brady move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Vikings Lose Offensive Lineman to Falcons
<p>Eight teams remain in the NFL’s postseason tournament, and the eliminated franchises are conducting roster housekeeping to prepare for 2023</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/vikings-lose-offensive">Vikings Lose Offensive Lineman to Falcons</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MassLive.com
Why Rob Gronkowski could join Tom Brady - in being tied into a crypto lawsuit (report)
Gronk could be heading to court as part of a crypto lawsuit. According to The Athletic, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been issued a subpoena as part of a class-action lawsuit against Voyager Digital, a crypto broker that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July of 2022.
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
Bucs' Russell Gage has movement in extremities after concussion, neck injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage, who was hospitalized with a concussion and neck injury, will undergo additional testing, but has movement in his exterminates, the team announced Tuesday.
Joe Buck, Scott Van Pelt address rumors of feud after MNF broadcast of Cowboys-Buccaneers
Troy Aikman joked about it. Scott Van Pelt said it is “incredible to me how dumb people are.” Joe Buck just laughed. The rumored feud between Buck and Van Pelt was anything but, and the two laughed about the whole thing following ESPN’s coverage of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over Tampa Bay on Monday night.
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Comments / 0