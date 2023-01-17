Read full article on original website
‘John Wick’ Star Keanu Reeves Passed on This Iconic War Movie Because He Didn’t ‘Do Violence’
Veteran actor Keanu Reeves is enjoying a career renaissance following the massive success of the John Wick franchise. The 4th installment of the ultra-violent series is set to drop in March. However, though the star is perhaps best known for his action roles, he wasn’t always so keen to do onscreen brutality.
John Wick 4 star confirms Keanu Reeves kept up his kind tradition
Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest men working in Hollywood. His list of good deeds is longer than the list of great action movies he’s made, and he’s done everything from making outrageous charitable donations to making a grandmother’s day just because he could. The Matrix...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Has Reportedly Iced Out Will Smith Since Oscars Slap Earlier This Year
Will Smith is still dealing with the backlash of his Oscar scandal. And his former friends in Hollywood aren’t willing to help pull him back to A-list status, especially not Tom Cruise. Allegedly, Smith has been trying to “reconnect” with the Top Gun: Maverick star for months, but Cruise...
Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
Watch: Tatyana Ali joins 'Bel-Air' cast in Season 2 trailer
"Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actress Tatyana Ali will play a new character in the Peacock reboot "Bel-Air."
‘Top Gun’ Star Tom Cruise Saved an Award-Winning Film from Harvey Weinstein
When Todd Field was looking to bring the film In the Bedroom to life, he faced a significant roadblock in making his intricate visions come to fruition on the big screen. According to an interview with Todd Field, he was at the Sundance Film Festival when he learned Harvey Weinstein’s entertainment company, Miramax had acquired the rights to the film.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Eddie Murphy Gets Real About Feeling Like He Was 'Going To Die' On The Beverly Hills Cop 4 Set
Eddie Murphy got real about feeling like he was "going to die" while filming Beverly Hills Cop 4.
Twitter celebrating James Earl Jones has inadvertently led to an annual tradition of making sure he’s okay
In earlier times, James Earl Jones was the Pedro Pascal of his day in that he played two iconic father figures. This has led to people celebrating the man responsible for the iconic voices of Mufasa and Darth Vader every year on his birthday and, today on Twitter, the beat goes on once again, though suffice it to say that, given the actor’s age, many were showing up fearing the worst.
Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman’s ‘A Family Affair’ Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More
Netflix recently released their 2023 sizzle reel and teased a few original films coming out on the streaming service this year. In between scenes from highly anticipated films like Extraction 2 and Damsel, there was one scene that got the internet talking: is that Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman making out?
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Confirms Entire Mighty Morphin Team In Costume
Hasbro and eOne unveiled a series of welcome details and first-look images of the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Once & Always, and that also included new footage from the anticipated event. The footage shows the Rangers both in and out of costume, but towards the end, there is the filming of one scene that reveals the entire Mighty Morphin team will be in costume at some point. As you can see in the video below, that includes the Green Ranger, and while this was filmed before Jason David Frank tragically passed away, Frank previously revealed he had decided not to be involved in the special.
Tom Hanks Opens Up About Famous Gift Tom Cruise Always Sends Him During the Holidays
Keeping delicious traditions alive! Tom Hanks revealed that fellow actor Tom Cruise sends a special gift to him during the holidays every year. During the latest episode of Chef Josh Scherer’s Mythical Kitchen, Tom Hanks stated that the Top Gun star send him a “Tom Cruise Cake” during the holidays. “This cake is so great,” Hanks stated. “You can really only have it once a year.”
Top Gun: Maverick producer leaves door open for another movie after sequel made $1.5bn
Jerry Bruckheimer told reporters at the Critics Choice Awards in LA on Sunday: 'There's nobody like him. Nobody works harder, cares more or is a better actor than Tom Cruise.'
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
Antoine Fuqua to Direct Michael Jackson Biopic From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer
Antoine Fuqua is taking on the King of Pop. The “Training Day” and “Emancipation” director is set to helm upcoming Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” IndieWire can confirm. Produced by Graham King (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), the film is set to give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the complicated Jackson 5 member and solo artist. The film will explore all aspects of Michael’s life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time. “Antoine is a perceptive and powerful filmmaker, and we feel very fortunate that he has chosen Michael as his next project. His visionary...
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Reveals Release Date, Synopsis
The Power Rangers franchise is going all out for its 30th-Anniversary with a new special celebrating Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and Netflix has confirmed the release date for this big comeback special and the first synopsis has been revealed giving fans the first idea of what to expect! The Power Rangers franchise is one of the longest running action franchises of all time, and it has only been getting bigger since the property was brought under the Hasbro umbrella. This is especially true more now than ever thanks to a new special bringing back some of the original members of the cast from the very first series.
Avatar: The Way of Water to Pass Spider-Man: No Way Home at Worldwide Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water continues its box office winning streak, and is expected to pass Spider-Man: No Way Home's global box office haul this week. That will make the film the sixth-highest-grossing movie of all time, and comfortably making it profitable -- something that even the filmmakers behind it were not certain was a guarantee ahead of the film's release. With a ballooning budget and numerous delays related to both production and the Covid-19 pandemic, Avatar: The Way of Water might be the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time...but it also needed to crack the top ten (at least) to break even.
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
