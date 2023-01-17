ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

kptv.com

Portland police offering reward for help solving 2018 murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving an Oct. 2018 murder in Northeast Portland. Police responded Oct. 23, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

SWAT arrests man accused of threatening to kill neighbors, police in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. — A SWAT team arrested a man Thursday who is accused of threatening to kill his neighbors and police officers in the Five Corners neighborhood of Vancouver. Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out shortly after 11 a.m. on reports that 51-year-old John Jamison threatened to get a gun and kill his two neighbors in the 9100 block of Northeast 68th Street.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Tigard police looking for burglary suspect

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a salon burglary on New Year’s Eve. Just before 7 a.m., a man was caught on camera breaking the glass door to a salon on the 11505 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. After robbing the place, he left through the same door.
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

DA: Deadly shooting stemmed from dispute over handicapped parking space

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ahead of a bail hearing Thursday morning for Teddy Hall Sr., 63, prosecutors have filed papers explaining why he should remain in jail. Hall Sr. is accused of killing Raja McCallister, 45, in November 2022. According to court documents, victim McCallister confronted Hall over parking in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify driver killed in Southeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a driver killed in a crash last Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Officers say 44-year-old Tyler David died at the scene near Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Police say David was pulling out of a parking lot onto Powell, and a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting death

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting death in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland. On the night of September 11, 2020, Christopher M. Klein, 30, was shot dead in the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man...
PORTLAND, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Former club official accused of theft

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

Thieves attempt early-morning ATM heist at Tigard bar, police say

TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard bar and restaurant was the scene of an attempted ATM heist Tuesday morning, according to police. The Tigard Police Department responded to Foxy's on SW Pacific Hwy early Tuesday morning. A spokesperson reported that three suspects tried to use a car to get into...
TIGARD, OR
The Oregonian

Courtroom brawl breaks out at Portland murder suspect’s arraignment

Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies broke up a courtroom fight this week between family members of a homicide victim and the family of the man charged with his killing. The fracas sent Circuit Judge Celia Howes and other judicial staff scurrying from the Justice Center courtroom after two women began screaming at each other during the arraignment of Damariae R. Haqq.
PORTLAND, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash

Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man with history of mental illness, accused of fatally shooting 3 people last year, now faces federal charges

A man with a history of mental illness and accused in three separate fatal shootings in Portland last year now faces federal allegations of illegally possessing a gun. Joseph Kelly Banks, 50, appeared briefly before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You on Thursday afternoon on the two new charges: prohibited possession of a gun by a person who has been committed to a mental institution or found to suffer from a mental defect and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woodburn police seek help locating missing 25-year-old man

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. Santos (Jose) Gomez-Rosales, 25, was last seen on Monday, Jan. 9, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. by a friend at the Smith Creek Apartments, located at 800 Kirksey Street. He was reported missing by family on Thursday, Jan. 12.
WOODBURN, OR
kptv.com

Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
SALEM, OR

