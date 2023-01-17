Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Portland police offering reward for help solving 2018 murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving an Oct. 2018 murder in Northeast Portland. Police responded Oct. 23, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard...
KATU.com
SWAT arrests man accused of threatening to kill neighbors, police in Vancouver
PORTLAND, Ore. — A SWAT team arrested a man Thursday who is accused of threatening to kill his neighbors and police officers in the Five Corners neighborhood of Vancouver. Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out shortly after 11 a.m. on reports that 51-year-old John Jamison threatened to get a gun and kill his two neighbors in the 9100 block of Northeast 68th Street.
Police: Gun, drugs discovered inside stolen car being used for jump-start
Two stolen vehicles were found in Northeast Portland, along with guns and narcotics, Portland police said.
kptv.com
Tigard police looking for burglary suspect
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a salon burglary on New Year’s Eve. Just before 7 a.m., a man was caught on camera breaking the glass door to a salon on the 11505 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. After robbing the place, he left through the same door.
KATU.com
DA: Deadly shooting stemmed from dispute over handicapped parking space
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ahead of a bail hearing Thursday morning for Teddy Hall Sr., 63, prosecutors have filed papers explaining why he should remain in jail. Hall Sr. is accused of killing Raja McCallister, 45, in November 2022. According to court documents, victim McCallister confronted Hall over parking in...
KATU.com
FBI Portland seeks suspect ID in reproductive health center arsons, offers $25K reward
PORTLAND, Ore. — FBI Portland is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in arson incidents at three reproductive health centers. Additionally, they are offering a reward of up to $25,000. The FBI says an arson attack and vandalism took place on July 6, 2022, at...
KATU.com
Police identify driver killed in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a driver killed in a crash last Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Officers say 44-year-old Tyler David died at the scene near Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Police say David was pulling out of a parking lot onto Powell, and a...
kptv.com
Clark Co. man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill neighbors, police
FIVE CORNERS Wash. (KPTV) - A 51-year-old Five Corners, Wash. man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at the 9100 block of Northeast 68th...
KATU.com
Portland Police find drugs, illegally possessed gun, stolen cars near Eastport Plaza
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police officers say they recovered several stolen cars and seized blue fentanyl pills, cash, and a gun while working near the Eastport Plaza. In a Tweet on Wednesday, Portland Police’s East Precinct said the Neighborhood Response Team was working near Eastport Plaza Shopping Center on Southeast 82nd Avenue.
Santa Muerte statue tips trooper to 45K fentanyl pills, 5 pounds of heroin stashed in vehicle: Court documents
An Arizona woman is accused of trafficking thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and pounds of heroin through Salem.
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting death
PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting death in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland. On the night of September 11, 2020, Christopher M. Klein, 30, was shot dead in the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man...
camaspostrecord.com
Former club official accused of theft
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
KATU.com
Thieves attempt early-morning ATM heist at Tigard bar, police say
TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard bar and restaurant was the scene of an attempted ATM heist Tuesday morning, according to police. The Tigard Police Department responded to Foxy's on SW Pacific Hwy early Tuesday morning. A spokesperson reported that three suspects tried to use a car to get into...
Courtroom brawl breaks out at Portland murder suspect’s arraignment
Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies broke up a courtroom fight this week between family members of a homicide victim and the family of the man charged with his killing. The fracas sent Circuit Judge Celia Howes and other judicial staff scurrying from the Justice Center courtroom after two women began screaming at each other during the arraignment of Damariae R. Haqq.
KATU.com
DUII driver pleads guilty to killing woman in SE Portland car crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Zodiac Clark, the man accused of killing a woman in a 2019 DUII car crash, has pled guilty. Clark was arrested in August 2019 after he had allegedly crashed into the car of Elena Davkina, 48, while intoxicated. Davkina later died of her injuries at the...
KATU.com
Law enforcement offering reward for information about the cause of the Nakia Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Nakia Creek Fire broke on October 9 on a ridge near Larch Mountain in Southwest Washington. One week later, the fire exploded to ten times its size from 150 acres to about 1500 acres in just a matter of hours. At the time it was...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash
Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
Portland man with history of mental illness, accused of fatally shooting 3 people last year, now faces federal charges
A man with a history of mental illness and accused in three separate fatal shootings in Portland last year now faces federal allegations of illegally possessing a gun. Joseph Kelly Banks, 50, appeared briefly before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You on Thursday afternoon on the two new charges: prohibited possession of a gun by a person who has been committed to a mental institution or found to suffer from a mental defect and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
kptv.com
Woodburn police seek help locating missing 25-year-old man
WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. Santos (Jose) Gomez-Rosales, 25, was last seen on Monday, Jan. 9, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. by a friend at the Smith Creek Apartments, located at 800 Kirksey Street. He was reported missing by family on Thursday, Jan. 12.
kptv.com
Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
