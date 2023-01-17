ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again

(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Sparrow impacted by crowded emergency rooms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Too many patients and not enough staff to care for them. Those are the reasons Sparrow Hospital said it’s running out of room in the emergency room and waiting hours in the emergency room without a bed is not ideal. “I was amazed at what...
LANSING, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Did a Local Landlord Push Out a Tenant Because She Wasn’t a Student?

The City of East Lansing issued an unusual call for help last week on the city’s website and Facebook page:. “The City of East Lansing Human Rights Commission (HRC) is investigating a complaint filed against property owner DTN Management. The complaint alleges that DTN discriminated against that individual because they received COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) funds, [an action that would be] in violation of applicable City of East Lansing ordinances.”
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson County Animal Shelter are looking for information in three animals that were found together. According to authorities, a male dog, a female dog and a cat were found together in a field on Callahan Road in Parma. The three had been outside for quite a while and had stayed together the entire time. Because of this, the shelter said it made accommodations to house them together.
PARMA, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Brighton church disassociates itself from Boy Scouts

A Brighton church says it is severing its relationship with a local Boy Scout troop, citing concerns over a new merit badge. In a communication to parishioners, St. Patrick Catholic Church Head Pastor, Father Mathias Thelen, said that based on guidance from the Lansing Diocese he would formally disassociate the parish and school from both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts.
BRIGHTON, MI
9&10 News

What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’

The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe drag racing was the cause of a crash on US-127 near Rives Township that hospitalized four people. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of US-127, near Berry Road. The Jackson County SHeriff’s Office had to shut down the highway in both directions for several hours between Bellvue and Berry roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

