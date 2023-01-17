Read full article on original website
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
onedetroitpbs.org
Michigan caregivers are providing care for their loved ones. Who’s caring for them?
Caregiving: It’s a responsibility that those of us with aging loved ones may inevitably face. And for three Michigan caregivers, the life changes and challenges that come with it have become part of their everyday life. On some days, it can feel as if those responsibilities might push them...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Tv20detroit.com
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
WILX-TV
Sparrow impacted by crowded emergency rooms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Too many patients and not enough staff to care for them. Those are the reasons Sparrow Hospital said it’s running out of room in the emergency room and waiting hours in the emergency room without a bed is not ideal. “I was amazed at what...
Breaking the cycle: Baby courts expanding in Michigan
A Michigan program protecting kids and aiming to end multigenerational abuse is expanding.
State transportation chairman gets first dibs on surplus MDOT land parcel
Good morning, wow! Wednesday came fast! Here's a look at the news ... A state panel approved a $1.35 million sale of a parcel of surplus land to the chairman of State Transportation Commission, Todd Wyett. The land was acquired for construction of an interchange along I-96 and is a 7.4-acre parcel located southeast of the Latson Road interchange near Howell. ...
Why Michigan Democrats could briefly lose a 2 House seat advantage this fall
Democratic control of the Michigan House could be in a state of flux by the end of this year – at least for a short period of time. The party won control of the lower chamber in November and have since sported a two-seat majority over Republicans by a 56-54 margin.
eastlansinginfo.news
Did a Local Landlord Push Out a Tenant Because She Wasn’t a Student?
The City of East Lansing issued an unusual call for help last week on the city’s website and Facebook page:. “The City of East Lansing Human Rights Commission (HRC) is investigating a complaint filed against property owner DTN Management. The complaint alleges that DTN discriminated against that individual because they received COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) funds, [an action that would be] in violation of applicable City of East Lansing ordinances.”
WILX-TV
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson County Animal Shelter are looking for information in three animals that were found together. According to authorities, a male dog, a female dog and a cat were found together in a field on Callahan Road in Parma. The three had been outside for quite a while and had stayed together the entire time. Because of this, the shelter said it made accommodations to house them together.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton church disassociates itself from Boy Scouts
A Brighton church says it is severing its relationship with a local Boy Scout troop, citing concerns over a new merit badge. In a communication to parishioners, St. Patrick Catholic Church Head Pastor, Father Mathias Thelen, said that based on guidance from the Lansing Diocese he would formally disassociate the parish and school from both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts.
fox2detroit.com
Wedding ring disappears from 92-year-old woman's hand at Monroe nursing home
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - For 50 years, Sandy Desautels' mother has worn her wedding ring. "My dad’s been dead 10 years in May. My mom was never the same after dad died. She held on to those rings because it held on to my dad," she said.
What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’
The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
It's a new year, that means new laws taking effect in Michigan
It’s a new year and that means new laws are hitting the books in Michigan. Senior political reporter Elle Meyers breaks down what some of the new laws mean for Michiganders.
Lansing Fire Department responds to house fire
Multiple firetrucks and emergency vehicles have been spotted on Robertson Ave in Lansing.
Officials say mental health crisis led to death of mom, 2 sons in Pontiac field
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and two of her children died of hypothermia in a Pontiac field near the Lakeside Housing Project.
WILX-TV
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe drag racing was the cause of a crash on US-127 near Rives Township that hospitalized four people. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of US-127, near Berry Road. The Jackson County SHeriff’s Office had to shut down the highway in both directions for several hours between Bellvue and Berry roads.
