Want To Get Cheated On In A Relationship? These 2 Cities In Texas Have The Most Cheaters!
Who wants to be cheated on? Absolutely no one! Not one single person that I have ever met in my lifetime ever got in a relationship and thought, 'I wonder if this person will cheat? Do they have cheating potential?' Unfortunately, cheaters can strike at any given time. Either they are shown attention they do not feel they're getting from their significant other or better yet if you believe in the old saying 'once a cheater always a cheater' well then there's that.
Texas, Here Is The Petition To Bring Back A Whataburger Favorite
In case you were unaware, one of the best Whataburger breakfast items is no longer available to order. Luckily, it's not the taquito. Not to be dramatic but, I would have cried, possibly passed out, maybe passed away, if that were the case. It's the Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit that is...
Say It, Don’t Spray It: How Illegal Is Spitting On Someone In Texas?
In Texas, there are just some things that others have done that will cause a change in laws. We've discussed in the past about something called "Mutual Combat" in Texas, where two individuals can agree to fight. But today we'll discuss something a little bit more disgusting. Anger sometimes makes...
6 Names You Can Not Name Your Baby In Texas Or The United States!
Congrats you are going to have a baby. Time to come up with a name for the baby. And, you would think that you can name the baby whatever you want. Well, you can, to a point. There is actually a banned baby list for the United States and rules for Texas. Yes, they have certain rules in the books that you must follow when naming your baby. You would think with all the crazy names that celebrities have come up with for their babies, that it really doesn't matter what you name your baby. Well, think again. Here are the names and rules you must follow when naming your baby in Texas and the US.
Cities In Texas Are Decriminalizing Marijuana! So Is It Legal Now?
As you know it is still illegal to purchase, sell, or be in possession of marijuana in the state of Texas, however, some Texas cities are decriminalizing marijuana. What is the difference if something is illegal and something that is decriminalized?. The term illegal, according to Google Dictionary, means:. contrary...
Is Texas One of The Best or Worst States To Drive In?
The driving experience is different for everyone. It depends upon where you live and what you drive. Some people love a nice long drive. Others hate every minute of it. It can vary greatly depending on whether you're riding with someone pleasant, or a car full of kids doing their best to be bratty.
Texas Made Top 10 of Best States to Drive In
Shocked, that is the only word I can use to describe my reaction to hearing that Texas is one of the 10 best states in the country to drive a vehicle. It’s common knowledge in the state of Texas that drivers here are a little bit crazy (I mean that in the sweetest way possible). But according to Wallet Hub according to their statistics, Texas is the 7th best state to drive in.
How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas
If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
What’s the Biggest Lottery Jackpot Awarded in Texas History?
There have been some gigantic jackpots lately for the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings, it’s always so fun to think about what you would do if you won all of that money. But it also made me wonder, what is the biggest lottery jackpot that has ever been awarded in the state of Texas?
Turn Around! Don’t Drive On These Crazy Texas Bridges!
Turn around! These Texas bridges are not happening! The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
Awesome! 3 TV Show’s That Took Place In Texas!
According to statista.com, Americans spend around 3 hours a day watching television. Guilty. I am a sucker to try a new show when the new show lineup is released in the fall. One that began back in 2020 caught my eye not because of who the actors are, or because of reviews. It was actually specifically because Lonestar is in the title. Must support the Lone Star State.
How To Win The Texas Lottery: Seven-Time Winner Tells His Secrets
Everybody is purchasing tickets and trying to come up with numbers that will win and coming up empty. So how do you win the lottery? A seven-time winner tells you his secrets for winning the lottery. Richard Lustig has won the lottery seven times and has a bank account of...
Will Texas Tech Ban TikTok On Campus Wi-Fi After UT’s Ban?
The end of TikTok, at least on University Wi-Fi networks, seems to be getting closer in Texas. On Tuesday, the University of Texas at Austin notified students and staff that they would no longer be able to access TikTok on university Wi-Fi Networks. The move comes after Texas Governor Greg...
Ask Texas! Deal Breaker? Guy I’m Dating Smashed My Face Into My Birthday Cake!
Buzz Question - So, recently I celebrated my 26th birthday and I add a Birthday dinner with some friends and family. They guy I've been dating for about 5 months was there as well. Even though, I wish he would not have been there. You see, when they brought my birthday cake out and I went to blow the candles, THIS GUY SMASHED MY FACE INTO THE CAKE! And, I'm talking all the way in and it was a mess. The cake was ruined. Yes I was PISSED! And, still am. In fact I think it's going to be a deal breaker. Look, we were not on SMASH FACE INTO CAKE LEVEL...and he just thought it was funny. He thinks I'm being to harsh, am I?
Mattress Mack Puts $200k on Cowboys to Win Big in NFL Playoffs
While sports betting might not be legal in the state of Texas quite yet, when you think about sports betting and the state of Texas most people think of one person, Mattress Mack. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for making gigantic bets on Texas teams his most recent bets include winning big with the Houston Astros, but he also lost when betting on TCU in the National Championship. But that loss didn’t discourage Matress Mack because he has another big bet that he placed on the Dallas Cowboys.
Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting
Last October, it was announced that the the producers of the Western film Rust had settled a wrongful death lawsuit over the October 2021 incident that took the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. At the time, the producers claimed that with the suit settled, the film would actually resume production, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, now listed as an executive producer on the project.
