Midland College hosts artist reception, exhibit

“Comfy” by Nancy Barnard. (Courtesy Photo)

The McCormick Gallery at Midland College presents an exhibition of paintings by Nancy Barnard. An artist’s reception is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9.

Barnard teaches English and Integrated Reading and Writing at MC and has nurtured a life-long love of art. Her paintings are vibrant, colorful representations of moments of simple joy and human connection.

The exhibit hangs through Feb. 27. Admission is free. McCormick Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.