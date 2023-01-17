ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon's rent cap called into question this legislative session

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's rent control law may see changes this legislative session. Senate Bill 608, passed in 2019, made Oregon the first state to institute a rent cap. The law capped annual rent increases at 7% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that adjusts each year with inflation.
Hospitals, nurses push for changes to help address patient care in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — Hospitals across Oregon say they are struggling financially, and they are now asking lawmakers for help, or they may need to reduce patient capacity. Executives with those hospitals are asking for exemptions to the state's health care cost target, changes to nurse staffing laws, and more incentives for students and educators in health care institutions.
Washington may become second state to lower blood alcohol limit

Wash. — A public hearing was held yesterday in Washington to potentially lower the blood alcohol level from .08 to .05. If passed Washington would become the second state, following Utah, to lower its limit. According to reports, 2021 was the deadliest year on Washington roads since 2006 with...
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': 'Just seems like there's nobody in charge'

PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week’s “City in Crisis: Finding Solutions” report, we headed back to a neighborhood in Southeast Portland that feels left out. When we visited this neighborhood around Southeast 115th Avenue and Harold Street in October, we found neighbors frustrated with the lack of attention from the city. Crime and homelessness were top of mind then. And three months later, they still are.
Retriever Towing sued by state over illegal tows, 'predatory towing practices'

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Section has filed a lawsuit against Retriever Towing, alleging the company illegally towed cars without authorization. In 2017, the Oregon legislature passed reforms that forbid towing cars from parking facilities unless the towing company got signed permission to tow...
Doctors monitor rise in STDs, including congenital syphilis

Doctors have been closely monitoring a rise in certain sexually transmitted diseases, including syphilis, a bacterial infection that comes with a range of symptoms. "You can have symptoms from a painless ulcer to a generalized rash, fever and over time it can cause nerve damage, brain damage, bone damage," said Dr. Susanna Block at Seattle-based Pediatrics in Washington, Kaiser Permanente.
Suspicious circumstances surround body found in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a death in the Hazelwood neighborhood they say is suspicious in nature. Police were called just after 6 p.m. Thursday to check on someone near Southeast 96th Avenue and Main Street. At that location they found a man’s body down an embankment.
Popular Tigard restaurant Banning's burns in early-morning blaze

TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard dining staple was damaged in a fire early Thursday morning. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue was called to Banning’s Restaurant around 2 a.m. for a reported kitchen fire. No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the blaze, and firefighters quickly...
City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
