Oregon's rent cap called into question this legislative session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's rent control law may see changes this legislative session. Senate Bill 608, passed in 2019, made Oregon the first state to institute a rent cap. The law capped annual rent increases at 7% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that adjusts each year with inflation.
Oregon audit: Drug decriminalization law needs work, 'fails to eliminate harm'
SALEM, Ore. — Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and addiction treatment law passed overwhelmingly by Oregon voters in November 2020, has only increased the harmful risk of drug use while so far failing to boost Oregon's drug treatment system, according to a new audit released Thursday morning. However, the...
Oregon bill looks to shield educators from liability for administering Naloxone in schools
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new bill in Oregon looks to make sure teachers and other school staff in Oregon don't hesitate to use naloxone to save a student's life if they're suffering from an opioid overdose. House Bill 2883 would protect teachers and staff from criminal and civil liability...
Hospitals, nurses push for changes to help address patient care in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Hospitals across Oregon say they are struggling financially, and they are now asking lawmakers for help, or they may need to reduce patient capacity. Executives with those hospitals are asking for exemptions to the state's health care cost target, changes to nurse staffing laws, and more incentives for students and educators in health care institutions.
Washington may become second state to lower blood alcohol limit
Wash. — A public hearing was held yesterday in Washington to potentially lower the blood alcohol level from .08 to .05. If passed Washington would become the second state, following Utah, to lower its limit. According to reports, 2021 was the deadliest year on Washington roads since 2006 with...
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': 'Just seems like there's nobody in charge'
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week’s “City in Crisis: Finding Solutions” report, we headed back to a neighborhood in Southeast Portland that feels left out. When we visited this neighborhood around Southeast 115th Avenue and Harold Street in October, we found neighbors frustrated with the lack of attention from the city. Crime and homelessness were top of mind then. And three months later, they still are.
Lawyer for Oregon Firearms Federation sues over alleged unpaid legal fees
PORTLAND, Ore. — The former attorney representing a group trying to block Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, is now suing his client over alleged unpaid legal fees. Attorney John Kaempf filed a civil suit this week against the nonprofit, gun rights group Oregon Firearms Federation. The...
Retriever Towing sued by state over illegal tows, 'predatory towing practices'
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Section has filed a lawsuit against Retriever Towing, alleging the company illegally towed cars without authorization. In 2017, the Oregon legislature passed reforms that forbid towing cars from parking facilities unless the towing company got signed permission to tow...
Oregon & Oregon State's 2023 college football schedule released, battle for Oregon 11/24
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pac-12 Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all member schools. Oregon and Oregon State both have marquis matchups throughout the season and will end with the Oregon State Beavers headed to Eugene to play Oregon. Oregon State will unveil the new look Reser...
Law enforcement offering reward for information about the cause of the Nakia Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Nakia Creek Fire broke on October 9 on a ridge near Larch Mountain in Southwest Washington. One week later, the fire exploded to ten times its size from 150 acres to about 1500 acres in just a matter of hours. At the time it was...
Doctors monitor rise in STDs, including congenital syphilis
Doctors have been closely monitoring a rise in certain sexually transmitted diseases, including syphilis, a bacterial infection that comes with a range of symptoms. "You can have symptoms from a painless ulcer to a generalized rash, fever and over time it can cause nerve damage, brain damage, bone damage," said Dr. Susanna Block at Seattle-based Pediatrics in Washington, Kaiser Permanente.
Man shot standing in line for breakfast at Portland Union Gospel Mission
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person waiting in line for breakfast at Union Gospel Mission was shot and injured Wednesday morning, representatives said. Portland Police Bureau officers were called out at about 6:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting that left someone injured at NW 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street.
Some Portland food cart owners say new wastewater rule may force closures
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's food cart owners must abide by a new rule: they no longer can store wastewater in external containers. Some say it’s a change that may put them out of business. Multnomah County imposed the rule Jan. 1, following guidance from the Oregon Health Authority.
Portland sees slight drop in shootings through 2022 following record gun violence of 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland saw a small dip in shootings in 2022, but still came close to the record-breaking gun violence seen the previous year. According to Portland Police Bureau data, there were 1,307 shooting incidents last year. That's compared to 1,315 in 2021. Records show...
Suspicious circumstances surround body found in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a death in the Hazelwood neighborhood they say is suspicious in nature. Police were called just after 6 p.m. Thursday to check on someone near Southeast 96th Avenue and Main Street. At that location they found a man’s body down an embankment.
Teachers could hide student's gender identity from parents under proposed Pennsylvania school district policy
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are outraged over a proposed public school district policy that would, among other things, keep them in the dark regarding their child's gender identity. A first reading of the Upper Moreland School District's (UMSD) proposed "Transgender and Gender Diverse Students" policy sparked...
Sheriff: Students, deputy likely sickened by burning fentanyl in Willamina school bathroom
A student may have burned pills containing fentanyl in a Willamina school's bathroom on Tuesday, prompting a deputy and at least one student to be sent to the hospital, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, a deputy was on the middle school campus following up on...
Popular Tigard restaurant Banning's burns in early-morning blaze
TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard dining staple was damaged in a fire early Thursday morning. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue was called to Banning’s Restaurant around 2 a.m. for a reported kitchen fire. No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the blaze, and firefighters quickly...
City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
Cold case: Man found dead in Columbia River identified after 24 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man found dead in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased man was originally found floating in the Columbia River in Vancouver on Oct. 26, 1998. Decades later, he has finally been...
