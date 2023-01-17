ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Update: Suspicious Package Determined Not a Threat

A suspicious package reported near 600 Jamestown Road has been determined not to be a threat. Williamsburg Police and Fire departments responded to a call about a suspicious package at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. William & Mary Police Department also responded to the scene. Public safety officials requested...
