Florida State

L. Cane

Places in Florida Called a "Must Visit" in 2023

There's no doubt that, among the states that call America home, Florida is one of the most popular states to visit. In fact, according to Vivid Maps, Florida is the second most popular destination in the United States, second only to California.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

SeaWorld Orlando offering free beer to eligible park guests

ORLANDO, Fla. - Take a break from the multiple rides and sea-life attractions SeaWorld Orlando has to offer with a free beer. From now, through Jan. 31, the theme park will give away a complimentary 7-ounce ice-cold draft at its Waterway Grill Bar daily from 11 a.m. until one hour before the park closes.
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Walt Disney World Florida Resident Special Ticket 2023

Walt Disney World Florida Resident Special Ticket 2023. Walt Disney World Florida Resident Special Ticket 2023 – To kick off the New Year, Florida residents can get great value and turn joyful moments into lasting memories during their next visit to Walt Disney World Resort theme parks with the return of the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket.* Beginning Jan. 10, 2023, Floridians will be able to purchase a 2-day ticket for $175 (plus tax) to visit Walt Disney World Resort theme parks Monday through Friday (ticket is valid through April 27, 2023, subject to blockout dates**).
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Universal closes Woody Woodpecker's KidZone

ORLANDO, Fla. — After nearly 25 year, Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone has permanently closed at Universal Studios Florida. Woody Woodpecker's KidZone at Universal Studios Florida has closed. Universal announced the closure of several attractions in the area back in November. The closure is to make way for "exciting new...
ORLANDO, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Winter Park, Florida

Located just seven miles north of the City of Orlando in Orange County, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning farmer’s market, golf courses, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. Created by several wealthy industrialists as their winter haven in the late 19th and 20th centuries, boating, museums, shopping on Park Avenue, and great food make it as delightful today as it was then.
WINTER PARK, FL
Florida Phoenix

Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Orlando proposes changes for nightclubs, alcohol sales

ORLANDO, Fla — On the heels of violence over the last two years, a new proposal by the Orlando City Council hopes to boost safety in downtown Orlando. But it would require bars to make significant investments, which many worry are untenable. What You Need To Know. The city...
ORLANDO, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
ORLANDO, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

