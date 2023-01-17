Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO