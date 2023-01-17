Read full article on original website
Places in Florida Called a "Must Visit" in 2023
There's no doubt that, among the states that call America home, Florida is one of the most popular states to visit. In fact, according to Vivid Maps, Florida is the second most popular destination in the United States, second only to California.
fox35orlando.com
SeaWorld Orlando offering free beer to eligible park guests
ORLANDO, Fla. - Take a break from the multiple rides and sea-life attractions SeaWorld Orlando has to offer with a free beer. From now, through Jan. 31, the theme park will give away a complimentary 7-ounce ice-cold draft at its Waterway Grill Bar daily from 11 a.m. until one hour before the park closes.
Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues
One is worth the journey, and the other ... isn’t
travelawaits.com
Swanky New Train Station Coming To Orlando’s Airport — How It Will Help You Explore Florida
We’re getting our first look at Brightline’s new station in Orlando, Florida, set to open this year. The provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail released never before seen renderings of the future station, located at Orlando International Airport. “This world-class train station continues our mission of transforming train...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Walt Disney World Florida Resident Special Ticket 2023
Walt Disney World Florida Resident Special Ticket 2023. Walt Disney World Florida Resident Special Ticket 2023 – To kick off the New Year, Florida residents can get great value and turn joyful moments into lasting memories during their next visit to Walt Disney World Resort theme parks with the return of the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket.* Beginning Jan. 10, 2023, Floridians will be able to purchase a 2-day ticket for $175 (plus tax) to visit Walt Disney World Resort theme parks Monday through Friday (ticket is valid through April 27, 2023, subject to blockout dates**).
wogx.com
Travelers say Orlando International new Terminal C is to much walking
Significant renovations may come to Orlando International after travelers say the walking is too much to bear. Moving walkways have been suggested but the airport may not be wide enough.
Walt Disney World brings back two character attractions
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney World is preparing to bring back some popular experiences for the first time since the pandemic began. The company said two character attractions will return to the Magic Kingdom. Guests can meet the princess from the Little Mermaid at Ariel’s Grotto, which will...
Bay News 9
Universal closes Woody Woodpecker's KidZone
ORLANDO, Fla. — After nearly 25 year, Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone has permanently closed at Universal Studios Florida. Woody Woodpecker's KidZone at Universal Studios Florida has closed. Universal announced the closure of several attractions in the area back in November. The closure is to make way for "exciting new...
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
These are the most popular Florida cities for 2023 cruise departures
After nearly three years of uncertainty and challenges, cruise lines are gearing up to set sail in the new year.
travelawaits.com
6 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Winter Park, Florida
Located just seven miles north of the City of Orlando in Orange County, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning farmer’s market, golf courses, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. Created by several wealthy industrialists as their winter haven in the late 19th and 20th centuries, boating, museums, shopping on Park Avenue, and great food make it as delightful today as it was then.
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Bay News 9
Orlando proposes changes for nightclubs, alcohol sales
ORLANDO, Fla — On the heels of violence over the last two years, a new proposal by the Orlando City Council hopes to boost safety in downtown Orlando. But it would require bars to make significant investments, which many worry are untenable. What You Need To Know. The city...
Bay News 9
Tampa police officers honored for saving baby, proposed legislation would open school vouchers to all and pint-sized pirates arrive this weekend
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. A weak cold front pushes through Friday morning, bringing some spotty showers before noon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and dropping humidity through the day behind the front with highs in the mid 70s. Friday evening will be partly to...
globalconstructionreview.com
Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
WATCH: 12-Year-Old Boy Catches Great White Shark Off Florida Coast
The boy's mother said they had to hold onto him so he wouldn't go overboard.
Eggs in Tampa Bay are among the most expensive in the nation, says study
Tampa Bay's high price tag for eggs actually ranks as the third highest in the country.
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
