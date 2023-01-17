ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

KATU.com

Crab pots at full boil with cooked crab at Eugene's Fisherman's Market

EUGENE, Ore. — Despite a delayed start to commercial crabbing season, crab pots are at full boil with cooked crab at the Fisherman's Market. Eugene's homegrown Fisherman's Market announced that the first catch of Dungeness crab from the Oregon fishery will be available starting Wednesday, January 18. Fisherman's Market...
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Greenhill Humane Society begins second annual "Betty White Challenge"

EUGENE, Ore. — Following the death of actress Betty White at the end of 2021, animal shelters across the country began the Betty White Challenge in her memory. Throughout her career, White was known for her love of animals, especially rescue animals. The challenge is simple, donate money to...
EUGENE, OR

