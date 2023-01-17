Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Interactive map shows Willamette National Forest fire-affected roads status
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An interactive story map showing the status of roads affected by the 2020 Labor Day fires on the Willamette National Forest is available to the public for viewing, the U.S. Forest Service announced in a news release. According to the U.S. Forest Service, "This interactive map...
KATU.com
Crab pots at full boil with cooked crab at Eugene's Fisherman's Market
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite a delayed start to commercial crabbing season, crab pots are at full boil with cooked crab at the Fisherman's Market. Eugene's homegrown Fisherman's Market announced that the first catch of Dungeness crab from the Oregon fishery will be available starting Wednesday, January 18. Fisherman's Market...
KATU.com
Oregon & Oregon State's 2023 college football schedule released, battle for Oregon 11/24
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pac-12 Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all member schools. Oregon and Oregon State both have marquis matchups throughout the season and will end with the Oregon State Beavers headed to Eugene to play Oregon. Oregon State will unveil the new look Reser...
KATU.com
Newest Killer Burger location hires local artist to paint "Oregon Legends" mural
EUGENE, Ore. — Former University of Oregon running back LaMichael James has opened a new Killer Burger location on Coburg Road, prior to the opening he commissioned local artist, Kayla Carlile, to paint a mural inside the restaurant. Carlile, a Eugene native, gained popularity on TikTok because of her...
KATU.com
BLM camera shows wild cats crossing Mill Creek, officials created cat bridge 'by accident'
The Bureau of Land Management caught a bobcat and a cougar on camera in Alsea. Alsea is located in the coast range between Corvallis and Waldport. Officials say they didn't mean to build a cat bridge. Logs were placed around the stream to help rebuild degraded habitat.
KATU.com
Sheriff: Students, deputy likely sickened by burning fentanyl in Willamina school bathroom
A student may have burned pills containing fentanyl in a Willamina school's bathroom on Tuesday, prompting a deputy and at least one student to be sent to the hospital, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, a deputy was on the middle school campus following up on...
KATU.com
Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
KATU.com
Greenhill Humane Society begins second annual "Betty White Challenge"
EUGENE, Ore. — Following the death of actress Betty White at the end of 2021, animal shelters across the country began the Betty White Challenge in her memory. Throughout her career, White was known for her love of animals, especially rescue animals. The challenge is simple, donate money to...
