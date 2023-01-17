UFC 283 'Embedded,' No. 2: Glover Teixeira trains with champ Alex Pereira

The UFC is back with its first pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 283 takes place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

In the main event, former champion Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) and Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) will meet for the vacant light heavyweight title. The co-main event will be the fourth fight between Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA, 10-2-1 UFC) and Brandon Moreno (20-6-2 MMA, 8-3-2 UFC) for the undisputed flyweight championship after they’ve gone 1-1-1 in their three previous encounters.

The second episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Gilbert Burns expects a home-crowd advantage. Glover Teixeira trains with champ Alex Pereira. Jamahal Hill sharpens his best weapon. Rival champions Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno acclimate at the athlete hotel.

