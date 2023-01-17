ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 283 'Embedded,' No. 2: Glover Teixeira trains with champ Alex Pereira

By MMA Junkie Staff
 2 days ago
The UFC is back with its first pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 283 takes place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

In the main event, former champion Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) and Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) will meet for the vacant light heavyweight title. The co-main event will be the fourth fight between Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA, 10-2-1 UFC) and Brandon Moreno (20-6-2 MMA, 8-3-2 UFC) for the undisputed flyweight championship after they’ve gone 1-1-1 in their three previous encounters.

The second episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Gilbert Burns expects a home-crowd advantage. Glover Teixeira trains with champ Alex Pereira. Jamahal Hill sharpens his best weapon. Rival champions Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno acclimate at the athlete hotel.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 283.

