Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Greensboro women uphold Wednesday afternoon book club tradition

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As she looks through a metal safety box that holds dozens of programs of a club from the past, Chris Garton says the club has always been a small group. The title on another box holding the programs, photos and newspaper clippings is labeled “Wednesday Afternoon Book Club“. In it, you’ll […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

R.J. Reynolds High celebrates 100th anniversary

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One hundred years of tradition are on display at Triad high school. R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem celebrated its 100th anniversary. Wednesday, the school unveiled a mural showing all the school endured throughout the century. The school asked a local artist to put it together....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

Chicken Salad Chick offering free scoop of chicken salad today, Jan. 19

Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free scoop of chicken salad today, Jan. 19 for Guest Appreciation Day!. According to their Facebook page: "Every guest will receive one FREE SCOOP of Classic Carol on us! A free scoop will be gifted to every guest who comes into the restaurant for takeout, dine-in, and drive-thru, or added to every online, curbside, and delivery order."
CARY, NC
chathamjournal.com

A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
DURHAM, NC
caswellmessenger.com

C & A Family Diner offers good home cooking to Caswell

Do you like home cooking with fresh food made daily? Well, you’re in luck because C & A Family Diner located at 2233 NC Hwy. 86, Yanceyville offers a wide menu of delectable home cooked food since opening January 5. The diner is now under new management courtesy of...
YANCEYVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Drivers making illegal U-turns at Greensboro Urban Loop

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a good chance you've heard, the new ramp onto the Greensboro Urban Loop, is already open, but with all good things, there's often some confusion. Some drivers are missing the new ramp on the right side of North Elm, causing them to make U-turns, to head westbound on the old ramp.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Montgomery County student dies at 17

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem Bojangles robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem said a man robbed a Bojangles at gunpoint on Wednesday. It happened at the Bojangles on Reynolda Road around 2:30 p.m. Police said a man wearing an olive green hoodie and a black toboggan pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money. The suspect left with cash in an older model Ford truck.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman preserves priceless history

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro native Shirley Simmons has witnessed a lot in the struggle toward racial equity. She wants to make sure Black history and the progress of African American achievements are not forgotten, especially among younger generations. “It just gives me inspiration because I know where we come from,” she said. Simmons has […]
GREENSBORO, NC
