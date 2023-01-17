Read full article on original website
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby treeRoger MarshWinston-salem, NC
This Is The Quirkiest Town In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in North Carolina.
'I think we’re millionaires' | Thomasville woman wins $2M prize after lucky breakfast stop
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Thomasville woman is $2 million richer after a lucky stop after a routine breakfast run. “Something was just telling me to go get that ticket,” Amelia Estes, 51, said. Estes stopped at Sam’s Mini Mart on West Green Drive in High Point after her...
Greensboro women uphold Wednesday afternoon book club tradition
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As she looks through a metal safety box that holds dozens of programs of a club from the past, Chris Garton says the club has always been a small group. The title on another box holding the programs, photos and newspaper clippings is labeled “Wednesday Afternoon Book Club“. In it, you’ll […]
R.J. Reynolds High celebrates 100th anniversary
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One hundred years of tradition are on display at Triad high school. R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem celebrated its 100th anniversary. Wednesday, the school unveiled a mural showing all the school endured throughout the century. The school asked a local artist to put it together....
Renderings released of new Winston-Salem park that will honor former slave
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new space in Winston-Salem is paying tribute to United States history. On Wednesday, the city unveiled designs of a park honoring the life of Peter Oliver, an enslaved man who later purchased his own freedom. Oliver went on to buy a farm in what is...
Greensboro’s 30 highest-rated restaurants for special occasions ranked
Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant […]
Chicken Salad Chick offering free scoop of chicken salad today, Jan. 19
Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free scoop of chicken salad today, Jan. 19 for Guest Appreciation Day!. According to their Facebook page: "Every guest will receive one FREE SCOOP of Classic Carol on us! A free scoop will be gifted to every guest who comes into the restaurant for takeout, dine-in, and drive-thru, or added to every online, curbside, and delivery order."
Family of High Point murder-suicide vicitms release statement
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The family of the victims of a murder-suicide in High Point released a statement after the tragic loss. Police said Robert Crayton, Jr., 45, shot and killed his wife Athalia, 46, and three of his children - 18-year-old Kasim and his 16-year-old and 10-year-old. The...
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
North Carolina Woman Scores $2 Million Lottery Prize While On A Biscuit Run
"Something was telling me to go get that ticket," said the lucky winner.
caswellmessenger.com
C & A Family Diner offers good home cooking to Caswell
Do you like home cooking with fresh food made daily? Well, you’re in luck because C & A Family Diner located at 2233 NC Hwy. 86, Yanceyville offers a wide menu of delectable home cooked food since opening January 5. The diner is now under new management courtesy of...
Greensboro man goes from facing homelessness to sitting in a boardroom
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As David Merritt ambles around the workshop at the Tiny Houses Community in Greensboro, he has a certain “Abe-Lincoln-from-the-mountains” vibe: wise but reserved. When he tells you his story, it can seem a little hard to believe. “I used to be homeless,” he said. “I was on the street for almost […]
Drivers making illegal U-turns at Greensboro Urban Loop
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a good chance you've heard, the new ramp onto the Greensboro Urban Loop, is already open, but with all good things, there's often some confusion. Some drivers are missing the new ramp on the right side of North Elm, causing them to make U-turns, to head westbound on the old ramp.
Card skimmers at Walmart stores were bluetooth-enabled, meaning crooks went back for card information
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say they're confident they'll find the people who placed these skimmers onto registers throughout Guilford County. Thursday, we learned police found three card skimmers at two Greensboro Walmart stores. Two were found on registers at the Wendover Avenue Walmart, another at the Battleground Avenue...
Montgomery County student dies at 17
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
WXII 12
As race season nears, Winston-Salem man pushes for betting parking at Bowman Gray Stadium
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's a problem we've all dealt with at events before; the difficulty of finding a place to park. Racing season is only a few months away, and one man is pushing for closer and more convenient parking for fans at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem. It's...
Fire in Greensboro closes Hobbs Road between Northline Avenue, Hobbs Landing Court
GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2023) – Hobbs Road in Greensboro is closed between Northline Avenue and Hobbs Landing Court due to a structure fire. The roads will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Greensboro Police Department. No injuries have been reported at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution […]
Winston-Salem Bojangles robbed at gunpoint
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem said a man robbed a Bojangles at gunpoint on Wednesday. It happened at the Bojangles on Reynolda Road around 2:30 p.m. Police said a man wearing an olive green hoodie and a black toboggan pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money. The suspect left with cash in an older model Ford truck.
Greensboro woman preserves priceless history
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro native Shirley Simmons has witnessed a lot in the struggle toward racial equity. She wants to make sure Black history and the progress of African American achievements are not forgotten, especially among younger generations. “It just gives me inspiration because I know where we come from,” she said. Simmons has […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
