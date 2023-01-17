Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate homicide in Ruskin Heights neighborhood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide that happened on Thursday morning. It took place just after 10:30 a.m. at a residence on E. 108th Terrace, just west of Manchester Avenue. That is the Ruskin Heights area of the city. The neighborhood is several...
1 man dead in Thursday morning shooting in east Kansas City
One person died in a shooting on Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The shooting happened in the 7600 block of E. 108th Terrace at around 10:38 a.m.
Kansas City man charged in 2022 deadly shooting near Westport Ale House
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man faces multiple charges in a 2022 shooting in Westport that left one person dead and others injured.
KCTV 5
Buckner police investigate home invasion, look for suspect
BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - The Buckner Police Department is trying to locate a suspect following a home invasion in which firearms and a pickup truck were stolen. They say that a home in the 300 block of Hazel Ave. was broken into between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
KCTV 5
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. The chase started in Kansas City, Missouri, near NE Vivion Road and Chelsea Avenue after police tried to stop a truck for a traffic violation.
KCTV 5
21-year-old charged in connection with July’s mass shooting in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged in connection with a mass shooting that happened in Westport last summer. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Lavont A. Carter has been charged with second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of second-degree assault, and six counts of armed criminal action.
KCTV 5
Mission police take 1 into custody following standoff
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - One person was taken into custody following a standoff in Mission, Kansas, on Thursday morning. Mission police say they went to the 5700 block of Woodson just after 3 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. When officers arrived, they made contact with a woman and determined...
Missouri AMBER Alert: 8-month-old found safe, suspect at large
The Kansas City Police Department says 8-month-old Malani Avery has been located safe after an AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday.
kttn.com
Smithville woman arrested by Trenton police after damaging mailboxes and driving through yards
A Smithville woman was arrested after she allegedly drove through yards on Lake Manor Drive in Trenton on Wednesday morning, January 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Tiffany Ann Chandler has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault involving a special victim and one felony count of attempted third-degree assault involving a special victim. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or a stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; and leaving the scene of an accident.
KCPD opens homicide investigation after finding man dead inside vehicle Tuesday
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
Suspects still on the run after Blue Springs home invasion, drive-by shooting and chase
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A home invasion in Blue Springs leads to a drive-by shooting in Independence then a high-speed chase down Interstate 435. Three suspects are still on the run, while three separate police agencies try to connect the pieces of their crime spree. It all started Sunday...
Man found guilty in 2020 deadly shooting near Johnson County Library
A Johnson County jury convicted Dvonte Jamal Brown Wednesday for shooting and killing a 30-year-old man outside the Johnson County Library in 2020.
Charges dropped against Kansas City man who claimed self-defense in shooting
Criminal charges have been dropped against Sidney Kile, the owner of a Kansas City, Missouri-based security company who says he shot a man in self-defense last March.
Kansas City, Kansas police seek tips in 2020 deadly shooting
Kansas City, Kansas police are seeking information in the 2020 deadly shooting of Enice Fuel near North 10th Street and Orville Avenue.
KCTV 5
Update: KCPD investigating fatal shooting outside apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened outside an apartment building on Tuesday evening. The KCPD said they were called to the 10300 block of E. 42nd St. at about 6:10 p.m. after someone heard gunshots. While they were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.
KCTV 5
Missouri inmate ‘ecstatic’ to have marijuana charges expunged
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence. A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. KCPS...
Kansas state hospital worker sentenced for helping patient escape
Jamey Anderson, who helped a psychiatric patient escape from a state hospital earlier this year is sentenced for the crime.
Leawood family mourns woman killed by suspected drunk driver
Police said the driver was going more than twice the speed limit and had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs police ask for surveillance video following home invasion
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department is asking residents to share their surveillance video following a home invasion earlier this week. Blue Springs police officers went to the 9000 block of SW 10th St. at 7:10 a.m. on Monday after someone called and said a home invasion had taken place overnight.
KCTV 5
Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local daycare has had to close because of theft and vandalism damage, leaving families to quickly find other child care. Upper Room Early Learning Center had been leasing space from the Swope Ridge Geriatric Center, which moved out of its building at 5900 Swope Parkway last spring. The building is owned by Kansas City.
Comments / 7