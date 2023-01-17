ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Buckner police investigate home invasion, look for suspect

BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - The Buckner Police Department is trying to locate a suspect following a home invasion in which firearms and a pickup truck were stolen. They say that a home in the 300 block of Hazel Ave. was broken into between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
BUCKNER, MO
KCTV 5

1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. The chase started in Kansas City, Missouri, near NE Vivion Road and Chelsea Avenue after police tried to stop a truck for a traffic violation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

21-year-old charged in connection with July’s mass shooting in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged in connection with a mass shooting that happened in Westport last summer. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Lavont A. Carter has been charged with second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of second-degree assault, and six counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Mission police take 1 into custody following standoff

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - One person was taken into custody following a standoff in Mission, Kansas, on Thursday morning. Mission police say they went to the 5700 block of Woodson just after 3 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. When officers arrived, they made contact with a woman and determined...
MISSION, KS
kttn.com

Smithville woman arrested by Trenton police after damaging mailboxes and driving through yards

A Smithville woman was arrested after she allegedly drove through yards on Lake Manor Drive in Trenton on Wednesday morning, January 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Tiffany Ann Chandler has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault involving a special victim and one felony count of attempted third-degree assault involving a special victim. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or a stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; and leaving the scene of an accident.
TRENTON, MO
KCTV 5

Update: KCPD investigating fatal shooting outside apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened outside an apartment building on Tuesday evening. The KCPD said they were called to the 10300 block of E. 42nd St. at about 6:10 p.m. after someone heard gunshots. While they were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Missouri inmate ‘ecstatic’ to have marijuana charges expunged

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Blue Springs police ask for surveillance video following home invasion

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department is asking residents to share their surveillance video following a home invasion earlier this week. Blue Springs police officers went to the 9000 block of SW 10th St. at 7:10 a.m. on Monday after someone called and said a home invasion had taken place overnight.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local daycare has had to close because of theft and vandalism damage, leaving families to quickly find other child care. Upper Room Early Learning Center had been leasing space from the Swope Ridge Geriatric Center, which moved out of its building at 5900 Swope Parkway last spring. The building is owned by Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO

