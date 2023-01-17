Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
$4,000 in fuel stolen from north Lincoln land development, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are now investigating after $4,000 worth of fuel was stolen from a land development project. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a contractor working on the project, which is located on Alvo Road from 14th to 27th Streets, reported the theft. The contractor told...
klkntv.com
Slick road causes cluster of crashes on 13th Street, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of crashes closed a part of 13th Street for about an hour during the Thursday morning commute. The crashes happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of 13th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Lincoln Police say a slick roadway on southbound 13th Street caused...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
klin.com
$4,000 Of Off-Road Diesel Fuel Stolen From Lincoln Construction Site
Lincoln Police are investigating the theft of off-road diesel fuel from a land development project on Alvo Road between 14th-27th Street. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers spoke with a contractor who said fuel had been taken from their earth moving equipment and fuel tanker truck sometime over the weekend. “The...
WOWT
La Vista Police involved in standoff over stolen cars
Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. 6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions. Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Smash-and-grab burglar hits Omaha gas station
OMAHA, Neb. — A smash-and-grab burglar struck at a gas station earlier this month, not taking what you'd expect. At 1 a.m. on Jan. 7, the suspect smashed the front doors of Moe's Mart near 82nd and Maple streets. Security footage showed him going up to the counter, before...
WOWT
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road. According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.
klkntv.com
More than a dozen units called to Lincoln house fire on a hazardous Thursday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – More than a dozen units were called to a house fire in Lincoln on Thursday morning. This all started near 49th Street and Pioneers Boulevard just before 2:45 a.m. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews closed part of the area down as they battled the blaze.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Man distracts shopper at Lincoln Hy-Vee while woman steals her wallet
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are still searching for answers after a theft in October. A woman had her wallet stolen while grocery shopping at the Hy-Vee at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard. Police say a man started a conversation with her about the ham she was purchasing,...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple stolen items reportedly found in Lincoln man's possession
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was arrested after multiple stolen items were reportedly found with him. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Sark Mini Storage, 1901 W O St., around 6:55 a.m. on Jan. 14 for a reported larceny. Officers said the caller reported using...
Omaha Man Receives 90-Day Sentence Following Crash That Leaves 35-Year-Old Mother Dead
Regina Bright‘s family and friends are outraged after an Omaha man, Jonathan McDougald, received a light sentence for the fatal crash that ultimately ended her life. According to KETV, the accident occurred in March 2022 after Bright, who was driving a Jeep Compass, tried to make a left turn at a local gas station when McDougald’s Chevy Impala, traveling at high speed, struck the 35-year-old’s vehicle. Although McDougald would be taken to Nebraska Medicine with no life-threatening injuries, Bright was pronounced dead at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Bruning man arrested after investigation of suspicious vehicle
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s officers arrested the driver discovered slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle four miles south of Firth Tuesday morning just before 6:00. Authorities were sent to Nebraska Highway 41 and South 82nd Road….for a welfare check on a suspicious vehicle...
News Channel Nebraska
Police arrest suspect in west Beatrice burglary
BEATRICE – A report of a late-night theft has resulted in an arrest for a burglary, in Beatrice. Police were sent to a reported theft Tuesday night at an apartment in the seven hundred block of West Mary Street. A woman was suspected of entering the apartment and taking prescription medication and a laptop computer.
kfornow.com
Fire Destroys South Lincoln Home Early Thursday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–A fire broke out inside an unoccupied home in south Lincoln early Thursday morning and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews had to endure the winter weather conditions to battle the flames. LFR Captain Nancy Crist tells KFOR News fire crews were called to the home off...
1011now.com
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln man goes to prison for shooting outside party in 2021 that killed 31-year-old
At a 27-year-old Lincoln man's sentencing for manslaughter Tuesday, the prosecutor said it was important to remember who the victim was and why his death was a loss not only to his family but also the community. "I think that's what's most important to focus on in this," Deputy Lancaster...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice man taken for treatment, from accident near Clatonia
BEATRICE – An accident reportedly happening last Friday injured a 19-year-old man…with the vehicle involved catching fire. Gage County law officers were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover of a 2015 Chrysler sedan that had been southbound on Southwest 42nd Road….southeast of Clatonia. Authorities say the driver was 19-year-old Alexander Glynn of Beatrice. He apparently lost control of the car, which went into the east ditch and started to roll, coming to rest on its wheels.
klkntv.com
Driver ticketed after car goes off the road, catches fire in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to an auto shop on Monday after a car caught fire outside the building. This happened just before 6 a.m. at House of Mufflers & Brakes near Cornhusker Highway and North 29th Street. The Lincoln Police Department said the...
iheart.com
South Dakota fugitive arrested in Bellevue
(Bellevue, NE) -- A South Dakota fugitive is arrested in Bellevue. Bellevue Police say just before 9:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to the WalMart near 15th and Cornhusker in an effort to locate a suspect wanted out of South Dakota for a sex offender violation. Police say the suspect, 44 year old Jeremy Ammerman, was located in the parking lot, sitting inside of a Lincoln Navigator. Investigators say Ammerman had a female associate, 47 year old Kellie Peterson of Wisconsin, with him. BPD says Peterson was outside of the vehicle when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident in the parking lot of Walmart.
KETV.com
22-year-old sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for DUI crash that killed two
OMAHA, Neb. — When Darla Bengtson got a late-night call on March 31, 2022, she expected news of her grandson's birth. Instead, she was asked to go to the scene of her pregnant daughter’s death. "They had a difficult time telling us that they would need dental records...
Comments / 1