Highland County, VA

Augusta Free Press

Virginia motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Botetourt County

A Natural Bridge Station man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle making a left turn in front of him in Botetourt County. According to Virginia State Police, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road at 5:59 p.m. Sunday when the driver slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, and was struck by a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was also traveling north.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash on Sunday

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday (Jan 15) at 5:59 p.m. on Frontage Road, nine tenths of a mile north of Arcadia Road in Botetourt County. A 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road and slowed to...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Crash causes delay on I-81 S

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
HARRISONBURG, VA
The News-Gazette

County Woman Dies Following House Fire

A Rockbridge County woman died following a fire at her home Monday afternoon. Bonnie Clements was rescued by family members after the fire broke out at her home at. According to a press release from Rockbridge County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Ramsey, crews were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. and the first units found heavy fire throughout the house. Crews from five fire departments brought the fire under control.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WDTV

Driver, passengers walk two miles for help after crashing over embankment, police say

DRYBRANCH, W.Va (WDTV) - A man not used to driving in the snow crashed over the weekend and had to walk two miles with passengers in below freezing temperatures for help. Authorities received a call from a person at Elk Springs Resort and Fly Shop around 12:45 a.m. Sunday who said he was involved in a single-vehicle accident “somewhere on Dry Branch Rd.,” according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department looking for Bobby Bennett Jr.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Bobby Bennett Jr. in regards to an active investigation. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department made a Facebook post in reference to the whereabouts of Bobby Bennett Jr. Deputy Shane Peacock said he would like to speak to […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WHSV

SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
wsvaonline.com

Forty years in prison for Elkton man

It is 40 years in prison for an Elkton man who admitted to killing a woman in the fall of 2021. Kemper Virgil Shifflett received that sentence during a hearing this afternoon in Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 37-year-old Shifflett avoided a trial last May by...
ELKTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly shot her husband, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Westview Road after a woman called the Botetourt County 9-1-1 Center saying she shot her husband. When deputies arrived at...
TROUTVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two arrested for weapons, drug charges after Alleghany Co. chase

ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along Beverly Street in Covington after a low-speed chase led officers to arrest two people on charges involving weapons and narcotics. According to the Alleghany Co. Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police asked the Sheriff’s Office to aid in a pursuit around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after the driver refused to stop. No one was injured in the resulting crash.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Bath County Sheriff’s Office Weekly News Release Jan. 8-14

January 8, 2023 Deputy D. Smith responded to West Warm Springs to assist on a fire call. January 8, 2023 Deputy D. Smith responded to the Springs Nursing Home for a disorderly subject. January 8, 2023 Major J. Bryan III and Dep. D. Smith arrested Wes Campbell for destruction of property. Subject was transported to Alleghany Regional Jail. January 8, 2023 Major J. Bryan III, Dep. J Bryan IV, and Dep. D. Smith responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Dunn’s Gap Rd. Corey Hickman was arrested and transported to ARJ. January 9, 2023 Sgt. Johnson conducted a traffic stop on Sam...
BATH COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Breaking News: Greene’s Water and Sewer Department flushed with Lunsford’s exit

***UPDATE – January 18, 2022 – 2:15 p.m.*** Greene County government announced Wednesday afternoon that county Planning Director/Zoning Administrator James F. “Jim” Frydl will assume the role of interim water and sewer director effective February 17, the day current director Greg Lunsford leaves to become the town of Elkton’s new manager. Tuesday night, Elkton’s town council approved Lunsford’s re-hiring for the position he was fired from back on June 20, 2022 under a different regime Ruckersville District Board of Supervisor Member Davis Lamb told The GreeneJournal earlier Tuesday that supervisors had learned of Lunsford’s pending leave during a closed-meeting session prior to the...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Avian influenza confirmed in Virginia turkey operation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the VDACS Regional Animal Health Laboratory...
VIRGINIA STATE

