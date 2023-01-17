Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Virginia motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Botetourt County
A Natural Bridge Station man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle making a left turn in front of him in Botetourt County. According to Virginia State Police, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road at 5:59 p.m. Sunday when the driver slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, and was struck by a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was also traveling north.
NBC 29 News
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police have identified the Charlottesville man who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Route 29 last week. First responders were called out to the area near the Rio Road intersection of Rt. 29 around 6:45 p.m. Friday, January 13 for a report of pedestrians struck.
wfirnews.com
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash on Sunday
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday (Jan 15) at 5:59 p.m. on Frontage Road, nine tenths of a mile north of Arcadia Road in Botetourt County. A 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road and slowed to...
WHSV
Crash causes delay on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police identify man who died in Jan. 13 fatal crash on Route 29
Albemarle County Police have identified the victim of a Jan. 13 fatal vehicle crash involving pedestrians as Harry Steven Allen, 53, of Charlottesville. The incident, reported to authorities at 6:48 p.m., involved a call that three pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle on northbound Route 29 near the Rio Road E intersection.
The News-Gazette
County Woman Dies Following House Fire
A Rockbridge County woman died following a fire at her home Monday afternoon. Bonnie Clements was rescued by family members after the fire broke out at her home at. According to a press release from Rockbridge County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Ramsey, crews were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. and the first units found heavy fire throughout the house. Crews from five fire departments brought the fire under control.
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Danville malicious wounding case apprehended in Augusta County
A Danville man wanted in a malicious wounding case was apprehended in Stuarts Draft on Thursday, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Marques Raeqwon Abbott, 22, was taken into custody without incident at 3:30 p.m. the Montague Terrace apartment complex in Stuarts Draft. Abbott is...
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
WDTV
Driver, passengers walk two miles for help after crashing over embankment, police say
DRYBRANCH, W.Va (WDTV) - A man not used to driving in the snow crashed over the weekend and had to walk two miles with passengers in below freezing temperatures for help. Authorities received a call from a person at Elk Springs Resort and Fly Shop around 12:45 a.m. Sunday who said he was involved in a single-vehicle accident “somewhere on Dry Branch Rd.,” according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department looking for Bobby Bennett Jr.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Bobby Bennett Jr. in regards to an active investigation. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department made a Facebook post in reference to the whereabouts of Bobby Bennett Jr. Deputy Shane Peacock said he would like to speak to […]
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
wsvaonline.com
Forty years in prison for Elkton man
It is 40 years in prison for an Elkton man who admitted to killing a woman in the fall of 2021. Kemper Virgil Shifflett received that sentence during a hearing this afternoon in Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 37-year-old Shifflett avoided a trial last May by...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly shot her husband, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Westview Road after a woman called the Botetourt County 9-1-1 Center saying she shot her husband. When deputies arrived at...
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested for weapons, drug charges after Alleghany Co. chase
ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along Beverly Street in Covington after a low-speed chase led officers to arrest two people on charges involving weapons and narcotics. According to the Alleghany Co. Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police asked the Sheriff’s Office to aid in a pursuit around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after the driver refused to stop. No one was injured in the resulting crash.
Bath County Sheriff’s Office Weekly News Release Jan. 8-14
January 8, 2023 Deputy D. Smith responded to West Warm Springs to assist on a fire call. January 8, 2023 Deputy D. Smith responded to the Springs Nursing Home for a disorderly subject. January 8, 2023 Major J. Bryan III and Dep. D. Smith arrested Wes Campbell for destruction of property. Subject was transported to Alleghany Regional Jail. January 8, 2023 Major J. Bryan III, Dep. J Bryan IV, and Dep. D. Smith responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Dunn’s Gap Rd. Corey Hickman was arrested and transported to ARJ. January 9, 2023 Sgt. Johnson conducted a traffic stop on Sam...
Breaking News: Greene’s Water and Sewer Department flushed with Lunsford’s exit
***UPDATE – January 18, 2022 – 2:15 p.m.*** Greene County government announced Wednesday afternoon that county Planning Director/Zoning Administrator James F. “Jim” Frydl will assume the role of interim water and sewer director effective February 17, the day current director Greg Lunsford leaves to become the town of Elkton’s new manager. Tuesday night, Elkton’s town council approved Lunsford’s re-hiring for the position he was fired from back on June 20, 2022 under a different regime Ruckersville District Board of Supervisor Member Davis Lamb told The GreeneJournal earlier Tuesday that supervisors had learned of Lunsford’s pending leave during a closed-meeting session prior to the...
WDBJ7.com
Avian influenza confirmed in Virginia turkey operation
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the VDACS Regional Animal Health Laboratory...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Two design concepts ready for Free Bridge Lane improvements
Albemarle County is meeting to share initial design concepts to improve Free Bridge Lane on Jan. 23 at 6:15 p.m. County Transportation Planner Jessica Hersh-Ballering will present two design concepts and take questions from those in attendance. The meeting will be held at the Martha Jefferson Hospital Outpatient Center at...
