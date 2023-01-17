DRYBRANCH, W.Va (WDTV) - A man not used to driving in the snow crashed over the weekend and had to walk two miles with passengers in below freezing temperatures for help. Authorities received a call from a person at Elk Springs Resort and Fly Shop around 12:45 a.m. Sunday who said he was involved in a single-vehicle accident “somewhere on Dry Branch Rd.,” according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO