Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News4Jax.com
1 dead, another injured following double shooting on Emerson Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman was injured following a targeted shooting Thursday morning on Emerson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, police were called to a local business on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road just...
JSO : One killed in officer-involved shooting during drug deal bust in Oceanway area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after a drug deal bust that occurred at Drury Lane and North Main St. Thursday afternoon. JSO reported that at around 5:50 p.m., Officers were conducting surveillance on a known drug dealer...
wgac.com
Convicted Murderer Gregory McMichael Sent to Augusta State Medical Prison
One of three men found guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick in 2020 was moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison earlier this month. Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and their neighbor, Roddy Bryan, were found guilty of the death of Arbery when he was shot while running through a suburban neighborhood not far from downtown Brunswick.
WJCL
Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools staff member arrested for child molestation
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Public School worker Christopher O'Malley is facing two felony child molestation charges. Chatham County Police arrested him Monday, Jan. 16. He was taken to Chatham County jail and held on an $11,200 bond. O'Malley works with the district's Nutrition Department, and officials say he...
Jacksonville police: Man dead, woman injured in shooting on Emerson Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road. The man, who police say is in his mid-30s, was found dead inside of a business when officers arrived. The woman, believed to be in her mid-20s, was taken to the hospital.
Richmond Hill home explosion case possibly moving up to state, federal level
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, a home on the 100 block of Demeries Lake Lane exploded and now the investigation could be headed to the state and federal level. On Wednesday, Matthew Kent, the PIO of Bryan County, told WSAV News 3 that the Bryan County Sheriff’s Department is waiting […]
Man arrested after after argument at funeral about heaven and hell, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Jan. 7, Keshawn Jonquil Nesmith was arrested after attending his family member’s funeral and then getting into an argument with his cousin about heaven and hell. Nesmith did not believe in God and his cousin is a pastor who was trying to convince him...
First Coast News
Family identifies 44-year-old victim in triple homicide in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The third victim in a Jacksonville triple homicide has been identified by family as Luther Lewis Williams IV. William was 44 years old. A family member told First Coast News that it is possible that Williams walked in on the crime and was killed because he was a witness.
Trial begins this week for convicted Jacksonville murderer who had death penalty overturned
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who spent eight years on death row is back in court this week, after his death sentence was overturned. Robert Earl Peterson was convicted in 2009 of murdering his stepfather, a retired Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer. Because the original jury’s death verdict was not...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police arrest couple wanted in Alabama ‘Jane Doe’ murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office task force arrested a husband and wife linked to the mysterious death of a young girl in central Alabama. The case of “Opelika Jane Doe” has garnered national attention, leaving investigators without answers for 11 years. The FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, worked with local authorities to get leads on the case.
Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
First Coast News
Relative: Pair killed in Jacksonville triple homicide were suspect's grandparents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related story. A family member has confirmed that two of the three victims in a triple homicide in Jacksonville were the suspect's grandparents. The family member says the victims were Gregory Merritt and Uneeda Hardy. They...
First Coast News
JSO: Reward increased for information regarding Tallyrand murder suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The reward has increased for information leading to the arrest of a potential suspect wanted in a Tallyrand area murder that occurred back in December, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe the murder occurred on Dec. 4, shortly after 11 a.m., in the 1300...
First Coast News
Duval County bailiffs capture runaway defendant whose pockets were 'stuffed with' drugs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A defendant attempting to flee a courtroom Tuesday was chased and captured by Duval County courtroom bailiffs. The officers reportedly used a Taser to catch and detain the man. Defendant Tyrone Gantt was in court for arraignment on several charges, including trafficking in fentanyl. According to...
Action News Jax
JSO: Units called to a shooting on Norfolk Blvd
JACKAONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that at approximately 5:50 p.m Tuesday, officers responded to an incident of gunfire in the 9300 block of Norfolk Blvd. Upon arrival, nearby officers heard gunfire. More officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene at high speed and conducted a traffic...
wtoc.com
‘I just started screaming for help every where’: Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
BYRAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still searching for the cause of a home that exploded last week in Bryan County. It happened on Demeries Lake Lane in Richmond Hill just after 5 a.m. Friday morning. Investigators say the new family that moved in did nothing to cause the...
News4Jax.com
Video: Man crashes during high-speed chase after stealing pizza delivery driver’s car, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM uncovered new information Thursday about a man accused of carjacking a pizza delivery driver and leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash with a police cruiser last week. Dashboard camera footage obtained by News4JAX captured the pursuit Jan. 11...
Document reveals names of hundreds of people granted special badge access to JSO facilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Former Jacksonville City Councilmembers, CEOs and business leaders are among the hundreds of people that were granted special badge access to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office facilities over the past decade. Among those names include...
‘I forgive him:’ Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over heaven and hell conversation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
WJCL
GSP: Woman killed in fiery crash after leading troopers on two chases
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — VIDEO ABOVE: A view of the traffic congestion on Hwy 204 at Pine Grove Dr. following the crash. Update: According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a police chase lead to the crash and vehicle fire. The Chatham County Police Department assisted Georgia State...
Comments / 0