ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

1 dead, another injured following double shooting on Emerson Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman was injured following a targeted shooting Thursday morning on Emerson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, police were called to a local business on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road just...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wgac.com

Convicted Murderer Gregory McMichael Sent to Augusta State Medical Prison

One of three men found guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick in 2020 was moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison earlier this month. Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and their neighbor, Roddy Bryan, were found guilty of the death of Arbery when he was shot while running through a suburban neighborhood not far from downtown Brunswick.
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police arrest couple wanted in Alabama ‘Jane Doe’ murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office task force arrested a husband and wife linked to the mysterious death of a young girl in central Alabama. The case of “Opelika Jane Doe” has garnered national attention, leaving investigators without answers for 11 years. The FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, worked with local authorities to get leads on the case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Units called to a shooting on Norfolk Blvd

JACKAONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that at approximately 5:50 p.m Tuesday, officers responded to an incident of gunfire in the 9300 block of Norfolk Blvd. Upon arrival, nearby officers heard gunfire. More officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene at high speed and conducted a traffic...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘I forgive him:’ Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over heaven and hell conversation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy