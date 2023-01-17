Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Announcing Call for Poet Laureate Applications
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara, is seeking applications for the position of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate for the 2023-2025 term. Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023. For more information about the application and selection process, visit www.sbac.ca.gov/poet-laureate.
Santa Barbara Independent
Women’s March Returns to Santa Barbara This Sunday
This Sunday, January 22, would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that recognized and protected the constitutional right to abortion in the United States. Instead, it marks nearly seven months since the decision was overturned in June 2022. Women’s rights activists in...
Santa Barbara Independent
Three New Trustees to Join the Santa Barbara Foundation Board
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) is pleased to welcome Dr. Richard Beswick, Raphael Gonzalez, and Lynn Scarlett to its Board of Trustees starting in January 2023. These new additions join the ranks of esteemed colleagues including Board Chair Stephen Hicks, Vice Chair Matt Rowe, Treasurer Danna McGrew, Secretary Ginger Salazar, Phil Alvarado, Randall Day, Pamela Gann, Angel Iscovich, Pamela Macal, Robert Nakasone, Ernesto Paredes, Michael Pfau, Susan Richards, James Rogers, Alexander Simas, Tracy Stouffer, and Zohar Ziv.
Santa Barbara Independent
Motherhood Takes the Spotlight in New Santa Barbara Arts Fund Exhibit
Motherhood is such a complicated, Sisyphean task that taking it on as the subject of an exhibition is sure to be complex, thought-provoking, and, most of all, interesting — which is why the new show at the Arts Fund Community Gallery is certainly worth a look. The Kind of...
Santa Barbara Independent
South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors
South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
Santa Barbara Independent
The Results Are in from UC Santa Barbara’s Epic Enviro Brainstorm Session
Tackling climate change is going to take some teamwork. Environmental researchers are answering the call. A major brainstorming session brought together more than 120 environmental scientists and ecologists from around the world for a virtual workshop at UC Santa Barbara in February 2021. They united to organize and prioritize themes for synthesis research, which combines the vast array of ideas, data, tools, and knowledge between the separate disciplines.
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Community Services District Calling for Board Applications
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has one Board vacancy due to the resignation of Ethan Bertrand. After six years of service, Bertrand resigned from IVCSD’s Board of Directors to serve on the Goleta Union School District Board. The newly appointed Director will serve the remainder of the term, ending December 6, 2024.
Santa Barbara Independent
Hope Restored
One week prior to the Santa Barbara Unified’s school board selection of a trustee to fill out Laura Capps’s remaining term, the Independent profiled applicants for the seat, including myself. However, I was misrepresented in the article which focused on my 2019 lawsuit against SBCC for violations of both the First Amendment and the California Brown Act. Upon reflection, I decided to hold off responding here until after the board had made their selection on January 12, so that readers would not mistakenly interpret my motives as having anything to do with the board’s selection. Instead, I’d like to share the important takeaway: a story about old-fashioned journalistic ethics. And hope restored.
Santa Barbara Independent
LHI Optumserve Testing Sites Closing at Santa Maria Fairpark and Goleta (Direct Relief)
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The California Department of Public Health is terminating operations of the LHI/OptumServe COVID-19 test-to-treat sites located at Direct Relief in Goleta and the FairPark in Santa Maria effective February 2, 2023. Testing is recommended...
Santa Barbara Independent
Considered Curbside Coffee Offers Something Old, Something New
Ever since the first smoldering cup Pia Beck drank in her life while on a solo trip through Belize at the tender age of 14, she’s been enraptured in a love affair with coffee. The UCSB alumna and CEO of consulting firm Curate Well Co. is putting that passion at the forefront by launching a new venture this month: the Considered Curbside Coffee Bus. The mobile cafe will serve espresso-based drinks out of a 1965 Volkswagen Bus in iconic Santa Barbara locales like the Funk Zone, the Mesa, East Beach, and elsewhere.
Santa Barbara Independent
Vincent Joseph Bertuzzi
It is with much love and tremendous sorrow that we mourn the passing of Vincent Joseph Bertuzzi on Monday, December 12, 2022. He went to be with the Lord at the young age of 54 after battling a long illness. Vince was born on January 29, 1968, in Santa Barbara,...
Santa Barbara Independent
After the Deluge, Santa Barbara County Assesses the Damage Done
[Update: Jan. 17, 2023, 10 p.m.] Late Tuesday, President Joe Biden added Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Monterey counties to the list of three California counties for which he has issued a Major Disaster Declaration. This declaration is of critical help not just for local governments and tribal authorities in making their disaster reimbursement claims with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but for individual homeowners and business owners as well. Read more here.
Santa Barbara Independent
Maria Ressa’s Santa Barbara Appearance Postponed
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) announces that Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa has postponed her January 19 Santa Barbara appearance in order to appear in court in Manila, Philippines. The event is currently being rescheduled and the new date will be announced in the coming weeks.
Santa Barbara Independent
Casting a Wide Net
Meet Alexandra Goldberg, new host and producer of The Indy podcast. What kinds of stories are you excited to tell for the Indy?. Audio storytelling is a wonderful news platform because a podcast can truly capture the essence of a conversation or the natural sounds of a place. I’m most excited to use this medium to really dive into the human-interest aspect of news, getting in-depth interviews about local politics and community activism in the central coast. I’m a major foodie, I love to travel and am really into music, so I can’t wait to dive into Santa Barbara arts and culture as well! It’s most important for me to cover what you want to hear, so chat with me at podcast@independent.com.
Santa Barbara Independent
Wrongfully Fired Santa Maria Strawberry Workers Rehired, Paid Thousands as Part of Settlement Agreement
As part of a settlement agreement with the state’s Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB), Red Blossom Farms located in Santa Maria has agreed to rehire two workers it fired after they complained about a foreman’s misconduct. It also agreed to pay the pair more than $8,000 in lost wages and “to respect the rights of farm workers to join together to speak up and seek improvements to their working conditions without retaliation,” the ALRB said in a statement. Headquartered in Sacramento, the agency maintains field offices in Santa Rosa, Salinas, Oxnard, Visalia, and Indio.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tommy Soto
Tommy Soto, CPA, son, brother, musician & friend; a talented and loving soul, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the age of 27 following a 4 year battle with a rare form of cancer (metastatic myxoid liposarcoma). Tommy was born on December 31, 1995 in Santa Barbara and is...
Santa Barbara Independent
Probation Chief Tanja Heitman Appointed as Assistant CEO of Santa Barbara County
Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman will begin a new position as Assistant County Executive Officer in March, and a new chief probation officer will be appointed by the Santa Barbara Superior Court, according to an announcement Tuesday by County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato. Heitman began her career with Santa Barbara...
Santa Barbara Independent
Carl Ricky Urzua
Carl Ricky passed on January 5, 2023 at 69. Ricky was born in Santa Barbara to Carl and Esperanza ( Vasquez) Urzua of Goleta Beloved brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Ricky was the most “live your life out loud” that you can get. Even to the point of telling you exactly how he felt or what he thought yet with love.
Santa Barbara Independent
Meatloaf and Coaching
You are never too old or too experienced to learn something. I was reminded twice this past week and wanted to pass along both lessons. The first is a story told by our Association Executive, Bob Hart. He runs the staff behind our local Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®. Bob was running a new board of directors orientation and outlined a great story. It went like this…
Santa Barbara Independent
Sewage Spill Closes Montecito’s Fernald Point and Miramar Beaches
A beach closure has been issued in Montecito due to a spill of untreated sewage. The Santa Barbara Public Health Department issued the “BEACH CLOSED” notice on Tuesday, January 17, for Miramar Beach and Fernald Point Beach. The spill involved a release of approximately 5,760 gallons of sewage...
