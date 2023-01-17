Nicole Kidman-led film ‘Holland, Michigan’ is looking for West Michigan extras

A major film production is headed to West Michigan in April, and they are looking for folks interested in working as background extras on set.

The Amazon Studios film, ‘Holland, Michigan’ is set to begin filming in the coming months. Mimi Cave is directing the project.

The bulk of the film will be shot in Nashville, Tennessee, but production will be headed to Holland to shoot in the downtown the week of April 17.

Casting Director Jenny Alison says they will be shooting some “big scenes” in the Holland area.

Although final dates in Holland have not yet been set, they are beginning the process of looking for some West Michiganders to work as background extras in the film.

The casting call is open to children (ages 5 and up), families, students, and grandparents.

If you are interested in working as an extra, you are asked to fill out an online casting form.

You can fill that out here.

If you would rather reach out to casting director Jenny Alison directly, you are asked to send your name, age, location, cell phone number, height, and a few current photos to booking@jennyalisoncasting.com .

