What kind of credit cards are good to use at Costco?
The discount superstore does not accept all credit cards and you’ll want to select the card you use carefully to maximize rewards earnings.
Amazon to Lay Off 18,000 Employees As It Grapples With ‘Uncertain Economy’
Amazon is eliminating a total of 18,000 roles as the company grapples with an uncertain economic environment permeating tech and other industries. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the staff reduction in a Wednesday memo to employees and said the planning and review process for 2023 had been “more difficult given the uncertain economy” and the company’s rapid hiring over the last few years. He added that these cuts include the previously announced layoffs in November — when reports said Amazon would lay off about 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles. The November reductions impacted the company’s Devices and Books businesses and...
ConsumerAffairs
Amazon expanding Buy with Prime service by January 31
Though the holiday shopping rush may be over, Amazon says it is still working to make shopping easier and more convenient for Prime members. The company announced that it will expand its Buy with Prime service, which allows shoppers to make purchases with retailers outside of Amazon, while still getting many of the same perks of a Prime membership, like fast delivery and easy returns.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Small Businesses and SMBs Seek Personalized Digital Banking Support
Small businesses represent 99.9% of all businesses in the United States, and there were 32.5 million small businesses operating as of 2021, according to a report. On average, it takes four days to launch a small business and roughly one-third begin with less than $5,000. Considering the pandemic propelled more workers toward self-employment, there is an enormous opportunity for banks to offer digital supports. Existing small businesses can seek additional digital banking solutions when pressed by inflation and supply chain disruptions.
Retailers Test Resale Market as Ticket to Acquiring Cost-Conscious Shoppers
Some clothing firms are mulling creative resale partnerships as economic concerns continue to plague the sector. Slumping sales have clothing merchants, from Big Retail to Main Street, scrambling to make up for lost revenue. PYMNTS research has found that 68% of small retail businesses have compensated by raising prices, and so far that has been a successful strategy. However, that can only go so far when most shoppers are actively seeking deals and discount stores are seeing higher traffic than ever.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
msn.com
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items
Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Your Local Kohl's and Nordstrom Might Be Closing In 2023
More department store closures are expected in 2023, as some popular retailers struggle to adapt to the changing retail landscape and economic challenges. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.Photo byAnnie SprattonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Five store changes Target is making in 2023 and customers will soon see the differences in choices
OVER the past year, Target has made major changes to the way customers shop. The massive retailer has been adding exciting features and partnerships to enhance the customer experience. One popular celebrity partnership was with the social media sensation Tabitha Brown with Tabitha Brown's collections. The limited-time collection included products...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off
In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
Amazon Prime adds huge free perk by teaming up with major US retailers
AMAZON has revealed plans to team up with more popular US retailers for its Buy with Prime feature. Beginning on January 31, Amazon Prime users can use their benefits on many third-party websites. That's because the tech giant is opening up its Buy with Prime program to US retailers at...
msn.com
T-Mobile to shut down retail stores, starts laying off employees
T-Mobile is planning to shrink its offline presence. In a press release last Friday, the company’s President of Consumer Group Jon Freier said that the way we’ve known brick-and-mortar retail is “dead” in the new, digital-first world. The self-proclaimed Un-carrier intends to reshape its retail network in line with this constant change in the future. It may close many offline stores in the coming months. The wireless giant has already started laying off employees in anticipation of this strategic restructuring.
TechRadar
Amazon will now let shoppers buy with Prime on third-party sites
In the face of an economic slowdown and customers making fewer purchases online to save some cash, Amazon has announced that its Buy with Prime (opens in new tab) is expanding to US-based ecommerce platforms by 31 January 2023. The move will see the retail giant gain a stake in...
'Self-Checkout Reflection' Altered Walmart Customers' Brain Chemistry In 2022
Since they first became common more than 10 years ago, self-checkouts have been fraught with issues of one kind or another, whether for customers or for the store (per Forbes). While we know it's not worth using the self-checkout line for items that need age-verification, but you may not be familiar with how problematic they can be for stores. As annoying as it is for you when the machine starts flashing its error lights, it's just as annoying for stores to maintain one of more dedicated staff just for machine errors — especially since these are supposed to be labor saving machines. Plus, those machines need to be serviced by highly-skilled professionals who are harder to hire (per CNN).
AR Automation Can Help Small Business Retailers Fight Shopper Price ‘Rebellion’
Savvy small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may consider prioritizing automating accounts payable (AP)/accounts receivable (AR) systems to slash price tag hikes while dispensing of manual involvement headaches. Some companies are leveling off or rolling back price increases in the coming year after pandemic-related and supply chain issues precipitated rising costs...
CNBC
Microsoft, Amazon and other tech companies have laid off more than 60,000 employees in the last year
The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Microsoft and Amazon both announced fresh rounds of layoffs on Wednesday. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in tech land are...
KLYM Raising $27M to Expand Working Capital Offering in LatAm
KLYM is reportedly raising $27 million to expand its working capital offering in Latin America. The Colombian FinTech, which was formerly known as OmniLatam, plans to use the new capital to expand in Brazil, Chile and Colombia and to start up in Mexico, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Jan. 19). “Cross-border supply...
PYMNTS
