hotnewhiphop.com
Mary J. Blige Rings In 52nd Birthday With Fat Joe, Usher, Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma & More
The Queen of Hip Hop-Soul went all out for her birthday and her famous friends made it extra special. It’s another trip around the sun for Mary J. Blige, and a few dozen of her closest friends gathered for a celebration. Over the years, the Queen of Hip Hop-Soul has shown her luxury birthday shindigs that host her fellow famous friends. This year was no different, and there were plenty of photos and videos of the festivities that made the world green with envy.
The Sugarhill Gang’s ‘Rapper’s Delight’ Becomes First Billboard Top 40 Rap Hit – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 5, 1980: The Sugarhill Gang's classic 1979 song, "Rapper's Delight," helped move hip-hop from the humble streets of the Bronx, N.Y., to mainstream popularity. The song was the idea of the late Sylvia Robinson, who was the founder of Sugar...
BET
LL Cool J Pays Respect to the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
With close to four decades under his belt as a trailblazing entertainer, LL Cool J remains true to his commitment to take and elevate hip-hop culture to new heights. LL Cool J, born James Todd Smith, was recently presented with the Urban One Honors Entertainment Icon Award in Atlanta, which airs on TV One this coming MLK Day at 7:00 p.m. The 55-year-old rap legend, behind classics like “I Need Love,” “Hey Lover” and “Headsprung,” joins this year’s honorees Pharrell Williams, David and Tamela Mann, Bobby Brown and Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA).
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
hotnewhiphop.com
The State Wants Lil Wayne & Birdman To Testify Against Young Thug
The state’s witness list includes 372 names, such as Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Rich Homie Quan. The jury selection process in the YSL RICO case begins today. Per WSB-TV’s Michael Seidan, the State revealed a list of potential witnesses that could testify against Young Thug, including a few high-profile names.
Yung Miami Says Diddy’s Baby Announcement Was Old News Because He Told Her ‘Before October’
Yung Miami says she wasn’t at all surprised by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent baby announcement because the hip-hop mogul had already told her about the baby’s impending arrival. Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, 28, had the script flipped on her when she interviewed rapper G Herbo...
musictimes.com
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
Dr. Dre Selling Catalog To Universal Music For $200 Million Dollars
Dr. Dre is officially cashing out. He is reportedly selling his catalog to Universal Music to the tune of $200 million dollars. As spotted on Variety Magazine the Rap legend has striking a deal where he will give up a portion of his musical assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings. According to the report […] The post Dr. Dre Selling Catalog To Universal Music For $200 Million Dollars appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Reveals His Top Five Rappers
The Baton Rouge rapper shared his list of favorite rappers. NBA Youngboy is never shy about giving credit to his fellow rappers and those that came before him. The 23-year old rapper recently gave a shout out to some of his favorite artists in the game while revealing his top five list of rappers.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent, Missy Elliott, & More To Perform At Lovers & Friends 2023
The lineup for Lovers and Friends 2023 is stacked with 45 artists. Lovers & Friends has released the full lineup for its 2023 festival. The event, presented by Usher, will feature performances from 50 Cent, Missy Elliott, and many more artists. It will be Elliott’s first billed performance since 2019....
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
Letoya Luckett, Yandy Smith & Trina Braxton Talk Tonight’s LL Cool J Honoring Urban One Honors
Tune in to the 5th Annual #UrbanOneHonors as we celebrate our #IconsOfTheCulture TONIGHT at 7/6c on @tvonetv!
Stereogum
Lovers & Friends 2023 Has Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, & So Much Throwback Hip-Hop & R&B
The blog-rock nostalgia festival announced its lineup today, so why not the rap and R&B nostalgia festival too? Presented by Usher, the Lovers & Friends festival will bring a staggering array of mostly veteran urban radio stars to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 6. Among the big-front headliners...
50 Cent Fought Dr. Dre to Have ’21 Questions’ on His Debut Album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin”
50 Cent included the song '21 Questions' on his debut album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin''. But the album's executive producer, Dr. Dre, didn't think the song belonged on the album.
Boosie’s daughter poses with girlfriend; fans call it karma (photo)
Bombastic rapper Boosie Badazz has been on a tirade against members of the LBGTQ community for a few years now. By now, most music fans are aware that Boosie, who was born in Baton Rouge, Louisian as Torrence Hatch, has an older daughter Iviona Hatch, aka rapper Poison Ivi, who has been unapologetic about her homosexuality. She recently showed off her new girlfriend who posted the photo on her own Instagram page.
BET
New Music Monday: Moneybagg Yo & GloRilla, Gucci Mane & Kodak Black And Vedo, Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes
It’s hard keeping up with all the new music released each week. Just when you’ve fallen in love with a certain song, album, or artist, something else drops. It’s a fun time to be a music fan, sure, but also tricky. Rest easy though, as BET has...
Here Are Rappers With the Most Grammy Awards
Hip-hop has always had a love-hate relationship with the Grammys. In fact, the prestigious award show that’s catered to honoring the music industry’s most talented composers, songwriters and musicians turned a blind eye to rap for years. Some might say the Recording Academy has considered hip-hop the outcast of music in general, never recognizing the genre for what it truly represents: a cultural movement that goes against the status quo.
