iBerkshires.com
Infectious Disease Specialist Joins Berkshire Internists of BMC
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the appointment of Yagya Tiwari, MD, a board certified and fellowship trained Infectious Disease specialist, to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) and the provider staff of Berkshire Internists of BMC. Dr. Tiwari is accepting new patients in need...
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Historical Society Virtual Lecture
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Historical Society (BCHS) is presenting John Dickson's virtual lecture "Why Here? The Rise of Berkshire County Industry" on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The virtual lecture will take place at 5:30 pm. To receive the zoom link, contact BCHS at melville@berkshirehistory.org or call 413-442-1793. According...
Grant money looks to thwart violence in North Adams
The Executive Office of Health and Human Services recently awarded the city of North Adams $629,000 for violence prevention.
iBerkshires.com
Gastroenterologist Joins BHS Provider Practice
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the appointment of Mark J. Sterling, MD, a board certified and fellowship trained Gastroenterologist, to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) and the provider staff of Gastroenterology Professional Services of BMC. Dr. Sterling is accepting new patients in need...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
iBerkshires.com
Literacy Network of South Berkshire's Promotes Director of Tutoring
LEE, Mass. — The Literacy Network of South Berkshire (LitNet) announced the promotion of Miguel Silva to Director of Tutoring. Silva, who joined LitNet in 2021, formerly served as LitNet's Learner Liaison. In his new role, under the direction of Executive Director Leigh Doherty, Silva will oversee the enrollment of all new tutors and will serve as support for LitNet's existing 140+ volunteer tutors. He will retain his responsibilities as also being the point of contact for LitNet's 160+/- active learners, the majority of whom are immigrants seeking English language instruction.
Mass State Police Serious About Drunk Drivers With ANOTHER Sobriety Checkpoint
Just a heads-up, Berkshire County residents. If you're planning on having a few beers(or any other alcoholic beverages) this weekend, perhaps while you're watching some playoff football games, make sure you've secured yourself a ride. I happened to mention in a post last week that it seemed like the Massachusetts...
Missing Pittsfield teenager found safely
The Pittsfield Police Department has announced that 14-year-old Sergio Ponce has been found safe. Ponce was originally reported missing on Monday after Pittsfield Police asked the public for help.
Massachusetts SNAP/EBT benefits being stolen using skimming devices
The 22News Investigative Team has received multiple complaints over the past 3 months about thefts of federal benefits from individuals.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closed, delayed Friday for winter storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing or delayed Friday due the wintry mix.
iBerkshires.com
Egremont Man Died From Self-Immolation
EGREMONT, Mass. — Officials have determined that an Egremont man died from intentionally setting himself on fire, according to a press release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office. Brian Levy-Sadhana was found severely burned at the scene of a chicken coop fire on Wednesday morning. He later succumbed to...
iBerkshires.com
Woodlands Partnership Needs Leadership Volunteers
ADAMS, Mass. — The Woodlands Partnership of Northwest Massachusetts is looking for new leadership from its member municipalities to fill officer positions, including chair and vice chair. The board discussed leadership succession at its executive committee meeting last week. Current Chair Henry Art has said he would like to...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Faulty Conclusions About Youth Center
I am disappointed that I have to write yet again to address the many faulty conclusions and misleading figures published on your website regarding the Williamstown Youth Center's funding request to the town. To publish one such letter, along with a response, seems to me a reasonable presentation of differing opinions for your readers to sort out. To publish a second does not encourage not public debate about an important issue but simply kickstarts a useless back and forth that can only cause bad feelings and muddy the discussion of a pretty simple request.
Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield
Springfield police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Forest Park neighborhood.
wamc.org
Berkshire DA Shugrue alarmed after Pittsfield drug bust included 90 grams of meth
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue announced last week that his office was prosecuting a suspect arrested in a Pittsfield, Massachusetts drug bust on January 10th. According to Shugrue, a search warrant executed at 29 Alden Avenue by state and local police led to the arrest of Alan Ramos and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine estimated to be worth over $30,000 on the street. Ramos could face up to 20 years in state prison on drug trafficking charges along with a concurrent, separate charge of domestic assault. He was held on $100,000 bail. Shugrue said the 90 grams of meth seized in the bust was the most he’d seen in Western Massachusetts, although 2,500 grams were seized last August in a Springfield bust as the drug continues to take a toll around the country. The DA, who took office this month, spoke with WAMC.
iBerkshires.com
Next Generation to Lead Guido's Fresh Marketplace
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The future of Guido's Fresh Marketplace has been assured with a new generation preparing to take on the family business. Chris and Matt Masiero started with a roadside produce stand in 1979 on Route 7 in Pittsfield with a $2,500 loan from their father — after whom the store is named — and shuttled fresh produce from Chelsea Market in Boston.
iBerkshires.com
Search Warrants Lead Seizure of Drugs, a Gun and Ammunition
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Three New Yorkers and a city woman are facing drug charges after authorities seized $14,000 worth of cocaine. Gregory Mills, 37, of New York City, Osha McGlow, 36, of the Bronx, N.Y., Kiaan Boyette, 46, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Jaclyn Cimini, 39, of Pittsfield have been arrested and held on bail.
Upcoming no parking restrictions in Albany
The Albany Police Department has released an advisory of upcoming parking restrictions in Albany. Vehicles in violation of these no-parking restrictions may be ticketed or towed.
Byron Salgado-Melendez charged in connection with Jorge Meeswee Calderon death
A Springfield man was arraigned on charges in connection with the fatal January hit-and-run that killed a 22-year-old bicyclist in Holyoke. In Holyoke District Court Wednesday, Byron Salgado-Melendez, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the hit-and-run that killed Jorge Meeswee Calderon, of Lawrence. Salgado-Melendez faces two...
