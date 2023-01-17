Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Brain P. Kemp takes his stand
Right in the middle of downtown Atlanta, our 83rd Governor, Brain P. Kemp, promised to serve the State of Georgia for another four years. He did so in front of his neighbors living in North, Central and South Georgia all the way from our side of Alabama to the Atlantic Ocean. He stood up for our North Georgia Mountains and our gorgeous beaches and swamplands. He holds court in the mighty peanut and cotton fields and our pecan and peach orchards, while he simultaneously sings the praises of our proud skyscrapers and industrial complexes. To make such a promise to the people of Georgia means he is taking on the challenges of the family living in the 150-year-old palatial home set against 200 acres, reeking of history, but he also must be mindful his hand is chosen to reach out to those of us living in newly constructed studio apartments popping up in the developing parts of our metropolitan areas. Among these he must also keep his heart set on those living in tents with last week’s newspaper as a blanket. He must have an eye for the “minutia” but in his reality, there is no option for a detail to be minor, because no Georgian is a minor detail. He must love our rich history, but be more in love with a hopeful future. He must have a heart for all races, classes, ages, genders, religions, orientations and political views. It is simply a requirement, because Georgians are each marked with a joy, a hope, a struggle, an adventure, and a battle to win. We require a leader who sees us both individually and collectively. On November 8, 2022, Brain Kemp was chosen as the man Georgians wanted for the job. On January 12, 2023, Brain Kemp officially told the Great State of Georgia he would accept his assignment.
Inside the Controversial Sales Practices of the Nation’s Biggest Title Lender
Former TitleMax store managers told ProPublica and The Current about how they were trained to keep customers unaware of the true costs of their title pawns. When they were more transparent, they faced repercussions.
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
WALB 10
Georgia Peanut Farm Show awards 9 recipients for outstanding work in the peanut industry
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Peanut Farm Show presented awards to nine recipients for their hard work and dedication to the peanut industry on Thursday. The categories of the awards were, Special Award, Media Award, Research and Education Award, Innovator Award, Promotion Award, Outstanding Young Peanut Farmer Award, Distinguished Service Award, Hall of Fame Award and Outstanding Georgia Peanut Farmers of the Year Award.
Deadliest snakes in the world being trafficked throughout Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — Some of the deadliest snakes in the world are being trafficked throughout Georgia and Florida, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Ga. DNR and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started an investigation in 2021 after receiving a tip about venomous snakes being sold on the black market.
wfxl.com
Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday
Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New budget would mean cuts to career services across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First)- The Department of Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson started his role last week. He said he was shocked to see that the budget was cut to a third of its existing size. He reported to state lawmakers on Wednesday, that career centers with vital unemployment services...
Georgia officials announce bipartisan hydrogen energy ‘braintrust’
Jon Ossoff, Georgia’s Democratic U.S. senator, and Tim Echols, the Republican vice chair of the state’s utilities regulator, have teamed up to create a coalition of experts and business leaders to promote Georgia as a center for hydrogen energy.
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
COVID deaths on the rise in the Lowcountry
Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 68 people died from COVID-19 last week in South Carolina. Doctors we spoke with there and in Georgia expect those numbers to continue to rise. “COVID is still causing deaths, or a major contributing factor to some people dying,” says […]
Georgians’ drawl earns No. 5 spot for slowest talking state
Atlanta ties for 4th for slowest talking city in the nation
Regulators move mine plan near Okefenokee a big step forward
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — A company's plan to mine minerals just outside the Okefenokee Swamp and its federally protected wildlife refuge moved a big step closer Thursday to approval by Georgia regulators, who have spent years evaluating the project that opponents say could permanently harm an ecological treasure.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
WRDW-TV
Bill aimed at making Georgia pay for unwanted pregnancies following ‘Heartbeat Law’ passing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A bill being looked at in the 2023 Georgia legislative session would see the state paying mothers for their unwanted pregnancies that they were forced to carry to term due to the recently enacted “Heartbeat Law.”. The cost of having and raising a child...
This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Georgia
Readers Digest compiled a list of the most beautiful waterfalls in each state.
Non-profit struggling to provide enough free diapers hopes Georgia lawmakers will help
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — When Jamie Lackey checks the inventory in her Gwinnett County warehouse, she doesn’t like what she doesn’t see. “It gets tough when we see things that are empty. It’s depressing for what it means to our families,” Lackey said. Families that...
Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy
On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp trumpets Georgia economy overseas as state economist warns tax collections will slow
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. State lawmakers have started digging into Gov. Brian Kemp’s $32.5 billion spending proposal for next year. The second-term governor’s budget includes initiatives he promised on the campaign trail – like a one-time property...
WALB 10
Camilla-native named vice-chairman of the Ga. House of Reps. agriculture committee
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Joe Campbell is now the vice chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. The House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee hears legislation that impacts Georgia’s largest industry: agriculture. Other areas of concern are human nutrition, consumer consumption of food and its safety aspects and the robust plant industry.
