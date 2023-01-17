ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Fritz Pettyjohn: Josiah Patkotak is just right for Speaker Pro Tem

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCqFN_0kHkkcGo00

After Governor Bill Sheffield and Justice Jay Rabinowitz combined to gerrymander me out of my State Senate seat, I ran for the State House in 1984, hoping to figure out a way to get revenge.

I got elected, but the House Republican minority of the 14th Alaska Legislature had around 14 members, and we were completely ineffective.

Sitka’s Rep. Ben Grussendorf was the Democratic Speaker, but he was only a figurehead. The power in the House was Finance Chair Al Adams of Kotzebue.

In the 13th Legislature, Al had been Finance Committee chair in a Republican organization. R’s and D’s didn’t mean anything to Al. He was in Juneau for his people, the Alaska Natives. He led the six members of the Bush Caucus, and they called the shots.

I was from South Anchorage, originally from California, and I didn’t have any experience with Alaska Natives. I quickly learned that they didn’t allow personal ambition or vanity to interfere with what was good for the group. They were communal, and Al was a prime example.

He was a brilliant guy, and he worked his butt off. He never showed any ego, and was as mild mannered and kind as a guy could be. Everybody loved and respected Al. When I left the Legislature I was proud to call him a friend.

Right now the Alaska House is adrift, with no one able to form a majority organization. But there apparently is one legislator who has the potential to bring people together – Josiah Patkotak from the North Slope.

Al Adams didn’t just serve the Native people of Alaska. He served the whole state. In his spirit, perhaps Josiah should step forward and take a leadership role. At least for the next two years.

I never got my revenge on Jay Rabinowitz, but I played a significant role in taking Bill Sheffield down. Day after day I raised hell on the House floor, demanding the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate his corruption. His Attorney General, Norm Gorsuch, was an honorable guy, and he knew I was right under the law. When he did as I was demanding, and appointed Dan Hickey, the die was cast. We almost impeached Sheffield, and he was resoundingly defeated in the 1986 Democratic primary.

Fritz Pettyjohn blogs at ReaganProject.com

Comments / 0

Related
alaskapublic.org

Alaska House elects a speaker, Republican Rep. Cathy Tilton

After a chaotic first day, the Alaska House of Representatives elected Wasilla Republican Cathy Tilton to the role of House Speaker on Wednesday. “We are ready to show Alaskans that we’re ready to do business,” Tilton said after the vote. “We didn’t want to have a repeat of the last several sessions where Alaskans were waiting for business to get started.”
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Midday Report January 19, 2023

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Alaska House of Representatives has elected Wasilla Representative Cathy Tilton to the role of Speaker. A polar bear killed a 24-year-old woman and her young son Tuesday. And the City of St. Paul is at risk of losing its emergency medical services.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Legislature convenes with deadlock reigning in the House and the Senate jumping ahead

A closely divided Alaska House of Representatives stalled on Tuesday, the first day of the 33rd state Legislature and adjourned for the day without choosing a speaker of the House.  The 20-member Senate is controlled by a 17-person bipartisan supermajority, and legislators were sworn in Tuesday without incident except the unexplained absence of Sen. Mike […] The post Alaska Legislature convenes with deadlock reigning in the House and the Senate jumping ahead appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
The Center Square

Alaska lawmakers target ranked-choice voting

(The Center Square) – With Alaska’s 33rd legislative assembly starting today, lawmakers in both the House and Senate are faced with driving forward several state initiatives over the next year. But of all the proposed legislation for this session, one priority seems to really take focus in the...
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

Peninsula Wages Rank 14th Statewide According To Labor Statistics

The Kenai Peninsula’s weekly employee salary average stands at $1,106 according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, reflecting second quarter 2022 employment numbers. The Kenai ranks 14th of the 30 boroughs represented in Alaska. The Kenai Peninsula falls within the second tier of employment numbers...
ALASKA STATE
mixfmalaska.com

Meet Amilee Wilson: Alaska Region’s New Tribal Relations Coordinator

NOAA Fisheries’ Alaska Region has selected Amilee Wilson as their new Tribal Relations Coordinator. Amilee previously served as the Tribal Coordinator for the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Regional Office in Lacey, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. She worked extensively on grants administration including emergency fisheries funding associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Consolidated Appropriations Act. Amilee was a recipient of the 2022 NOAA Administrator’s Award for her exemplary work on CARES Act implementation.
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

Budget process begins with protecting PFD, public services

Few would consider it a holiday tradition, but the Dec. 15 deadline to present a budget is just as predictable as the coming of Christmas or New Year’s Eve. As required by statute, I introduced my preliminary budget for the next fiscal year as the first step in a process that will require input from a new Legislature and the people of Alaska that we all represent.
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

Alaska’s Income Tax Premium

Alaska’s decision to forgo an individual income tax serves an important role in offsetting above-average federal income tax burdens in Alaska. At first blush, this sounds confusing. Alaskans face the same federal income tax rate schedule as everyone else. But there is an income tax premium for living in Alaska nonetheless, and its price tag is about the equivalent of the state income taxes often levied elsewhere.
ALASKA STATE
Montana Free Press

Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system

A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount of money retired educators...
MONTANA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD

Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report 19 January 2023

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth on the Tanner crab stand down, Senator Murkowski says fishery disaster money flows too slowly, the trials of a cucumber fisherman, and what will the Mariculture Cluster do with the money?
ALASKA STATE
Daily Montanan

Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing

Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee Friday as she testified in favor of a bill that would create “an extreme risk protection order” law in Montana. […] The post Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy