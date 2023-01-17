Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology: January 18
The NCAA Tournament is one of the best events of the year. College basketball fans are looking forward to it even before the season begins. Who could make “The Big Dance” this season? Here is the 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology: January 18. Note: May have to zoom. Automatic...
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins
"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
Azzi Fudd doesn't travel with UConn for win vs. Seton Hall
Geno Auriemma said UConn expects to know more on Azzi Fudd's status once the team returns to Storrs, where she underwent testing on her ailing right knee.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
ESPN overhauled Bracketology for 2023 March Madness following major conference upsets
After several major conference upsets, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi revealed his latest bracketology for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. There was major movement, including Kentucky being out of the field of 68, as in, Lunardi’s first team out of the bracket. The last team in is New Mexico while Kansas established itself as the No. 1 overall seed.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks by top model on 16-6 run
The Jacksonville Jaguars will seek their seventh consecutive victory when they visit the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL playoffs Divisional Round on Saturday. Jacksonville (10-8) defeated Tennessee in its regular-season finale to capture the AFC South crown after posting just three victories in 2021 and overcame a 27-point deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers to record a 31-30 triumph during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Chiefs (14-3), who claimed the AFC West for the seventh year in a row, also ended the regular season with five straight wins and defeated the Jaguars 27-17 in Week 10.
CBS Sports
How to watch West Virginia vs. TCU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the #14 TCU Horned Frogs are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at WVU Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Horned Frogs winning the first 77-67 at home and West Virginia taking the second 70-64.
CBS Sports
UConn coach Dan Hurley, associate head coach to miss game vs. Seton Hall after positive COVID-19 tests
No. 15 UConn will look to break out of its recent slump on Wednesday at Seton Hall after losing four of its last five, but will have to do so without its top two coaches on the bench. The school announced Wednesday morning, roughly seven hours before scheduled tipoff in Newark, New Jersey, that both head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes leaning on leadership, attention to detail during 4-game skid
The Ohio State men’s basketball team has entered a four-game losing streak. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The Buckeyes are in the midst of their biggest challenge of the season so far.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Georgia: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Kentucky Wildcats are 11-1 against the Georgia Bulldogs since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. UK and UGA will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Wildcats have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
CBS Sports
Chris Ford, Boston Celtics champion who made first 3-pointer in NBA history, dies at 74
Former Boston Celtics player and head coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74, the team announced Wednesday. Ford played for the Celtics from 1978-1982 and won a title with the team in 1981. Prior to playing in Boston, he spent six seasons with the Detroit Pistons, who selected him out of Villanova in the second round of the 1972 NBA Draft. Ford is noted for having made the first 3-pointer in NBA history on Oct. 12, 1979.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Steps up as facilitator
Gordon finished with 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Monday's 140-132 loss to the Lakers. With point guard Kevin Porter (foot) missing his third straight game, Gordon stepped up as a facilitator, finishing the night as the Rockets' leading assist man. Assuming Porter's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Gordon can't be depended on to regularly offer useful production in the assists column. Instead, Gordon is best utilized as a streaming option for points, free-throw percentage and three-pointers in games when Houston is without one of its other four starters (Porter, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith).
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out again Thursday
Gobert (groin) will not play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert will miss a second consecutive tilt with soreness in his right groin. The issue held him to just 5 and 13 minutes in the two contests leading up to his absence, so the injury has been an ongoing issue. Naz Reid got the start last time out and should remain the Timberwolves' starting center for the duration of Gobert's leave. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Houston.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers trade up to No. 1 overall for QB, Commanders select Anthony Richardson
Even though it's "early" in the pre-draft process, it doesn't feel too early to run through trade scenarios for the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall. While it's true the current regime didn't pick Justin Fields, it feels like a trade back is bound to happen. What would it look...
CBS Sports
How LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham are all contributing to Lakers' late-game offensive woes
LeBron James is on the shortlist of players you'd most want to give the ball to on a critical possession late in a key game. Trailing by three with roughly 50 seconds remaining in Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to do just that. What followed was a sequence that is growing far too familiar to Lakers fans.
Comments / 0