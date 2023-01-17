ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Game Haus

2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology: January 18

The NCAA Tournament is one of the best events of the year. College basketball fans are looking forward to it even before the season begins. Who could make “The Big Dance” this season? Here is the 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology: January 18. Note: May have to zoom. Automatic...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins

"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
CBS Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks by top model on 16-6 run

The Jacksonville Jaguars will seek their seventh consecutive victory when they visit the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL playoffs Divisional Round on Saturday. Jacksonville (10-8) defeated Tennessee in its regular-season finale to capture the AFC South crown after posting just three victories in 2021 and overcame a 27-point deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers to record a 31-30 triumph during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Chiefs (14-3), who claimed the AFC West for the seventh year in a row, also ended the regular season with five straight wins and defeated the Jaguars 27-17 in Week 10.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

UConn coach Dan Hurley, associate head coach to miss game vs. Seton Hall after positive COVID-19 tests

No. 15 UConn will look to break out of its recent slump on Wednesday at Seton Hall after losing four of its last five, but will have to do so without its top two coaches on the bench. The school announced Wednesday morning, roughly seven hours before scheduled tipoff in Newark, New Jersey, that both head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
CBS Sports

Kentucky vs. Georgia: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Kentucky Wildcats are 11-1 against the Georgia Bulldogs since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. UK and UGA will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Wildcats have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

Chris Ford, Boston Celtics champion who made first 3-pointer in NBA history, dies at 74

Former Boston Celtics player and head coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74, the team announced Wednesday. Ford played for the Celtics from 1978-1982 and won a title with the team in 1981. Prior to playing in Boston, he spent six seasons with the Detroit Pistons, who selected him out of Villanova in the second round of the 1972 NBA Draft. Ford is noted for having made the first 3-pointer in NBA history on Oct. 12, 1979.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Steps up as facilitator

Gordon finished with 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Monday's 140-132 loss to the Lakers. With point guard Kevin Porter (foot) missing his third straight game, Gordon stepped up as a facilitator, finishing the night as the Rockets' leading assist man. Assuming Porter's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Gordon can't be depended on to regularly offer useful production in the assists column. Instead, Gordon is best utilized as a streaming option for points, free-throw percentage and three-pointers in games when Houston is without one of its other four starters (Porter, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith).
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out again Thursday

Gobert (groin) will not play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert will miss a second consecutive tilt with soreness in his right groin. The issue held him to just 5 and 13 minutes in the two contests leading up to his absence, so the injury has been an ongoing issue. Naz Reid got the start last time out and should remain the Timberwolves' starting center for the duration of Gobert's leave. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Houston.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games

Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
CBS Sports

How LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham are all contributing to Lakers' late-game offensive woes

LeBron James is on the shortlist of players you'd most want to give the ball to on a critical possession late in a key game. Trailing by three with roughly 50 seconds remaining in Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to do just that. What followed was a sequence that is growing far too familiar to Lakers fans.
LOS ANGELES, CA

