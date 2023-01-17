ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

100-foot mudslide halts passenger train near Fremont

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20h1pR_0kHkkBdJ00

FREMONT, Calif. ( KRON ) — A passenger train traveling between Fremont and Sunol was halted by a mudslide Tuesday morning and passengers were evacuated, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The Altamont Corridor Express train was traveling near Niles Canyon when a mudslide on the tracks apparently blocked its progress.

Popular Oakland pho spot hit by burglars Monday: video

Officers from Alameda County Fire, Fremont Fire and Calf Fire were originally dispatched to the scene on a report of a train derailment at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived on the scene, they found the train had been halted by a mudslide on the tracks, according to Alameda County Division Chief Randall West.

When they arrived on the scene, they discerned the train had been halted by a 100-foot mudslide. There were 220 passengers onboard who have been removed from the train and moved into a rescue train.

The train was heading westbound toward Pleasanton when it encountered the mudslide, according to a tweet from Alameda County Fire .

Roads in the area remain closed. The train did not derail and there were no injuries reported. As a result of the mudslide, Altamont Corridor Express announced cancellations of the ACE 04 and ACE 10 for Tuesday. The ACE 06 and ACE 08 will still run at regularly scheduled times.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Commentary: The Bay Area has a Driver Problem

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The picture above was taken Tuesday, two blocks from my home in Jack London Square....
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

New landslide stops ACE trains

A landslide in Sunol stopped ACE trains between Stockton and San Jose Wednesday morning, a day after falling mud and debris interrupted service in the same area. One train on the Altamont Corridor Express line was stopped in Sunol near Niles Canyon Road at 5:30 a.m. when it was hit by debris.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Crews work to repair sinkhole on Moraga Way in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A sinkhole is causing problems in Orinda with city crews working to repair it before the next round of rain, expected to arrive by Wednesday afternoon. The good news: the sinkhole is on the shoulder of one of Orinda’s main roads — Moraga Way. The bad news: there are only two […]
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

Houses in Livermore damaged by flood waters

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — The storms may have passed, but in the East Bay other nature has left a lot of damage. In Livermore, homeowners suffered property damage due to flooding. KRON4 met with one woman who believes she will have to gut and remodel her whole house. Twenty-six years in this home, and Gloria […]
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms

ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
ORINDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car flips on Oakland train tracks

A driver flipped a car and abandoned it after driving onto train tracks in Oakland on Tuesday night. The driver made a wrong turn and wound up on the rails near the Jack London Square Amtrak station, according to Oakland firefighters. The vehicle flipped when the driver tried to turn around, the fire department said.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Body found near Napa River in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch officer saves drowning man, pulls him out of canal

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch police K-9 handler used his special equipment to save a drowning man from a canal on Jan. 6, according to the Antioch Police Department. The officer, Kyle Smith, was first on the scene at Deer Valley Road and Carpenteria Drive for reports of a man drowning. Smith said he […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead in fiery crash involving Amtrak train, vehicle near Vacaville

SOLANO COUNTY – A fiery crash involving a vehicle and an Amtrak train has left one person dead near Vacaville early Thursday afternoon. The Vacaville Fire Protection District says they responded to the scene near California Pacific and Elmira roads just before 12:30 p.m. Crews found a vehicle fully engulfed after the crash. California Highway Patrol has since confirmed one person in the vehicle died; no one else was in the vehicle, officers say. The train crossing arms were down when the vehicle was hit. Due to the crash, train traffic on the Capitol Corridor is delayed. Train 532 is holding in...
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Peninsula cleanup underway after series of storms

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Residents on the Peninsula are still cleaning up from the Bay Area's latest series of storms. Victor Goncalves said his backyard at his Pescadero home turned into a lake. His guest cottage and garage are now soaked and filled with mud. Down the street, his friend, Tom Shuman, was […]
PESCADERO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Single-Vehicle Accident Reported on Sand Creek Road in Brentwood

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) and the Brentwood Police Department responded to a report of a solo car collision with major injuries on Sand Creek Road. The incident occurred shortly after 4:05 p.m. near Minnesota Avenue, according to Brentwood PD. Details on...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Search underway for person missing in waters off Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. - Rescue crews searched the waters off Pacifica Thursday for a missing person. The North County Fire Authority and U.S. Coast Guard responded to a water rescue around 11:14 a.m. near Esplanade Avenue between Palmetto and Bill Drake Way. Two hours later, authorities said they were still on...
PACIFICA, CA
KCRA.com

Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy