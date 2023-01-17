100-foot mudslide halts passenger train near Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. ( KRON ) — A passenger train traveling between Fremont and Sunol was halted by a mudslide Tuesday morning and passengers were evacuated, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The Altamont Corridor Express train was traveling near Niles Canyon when a mudslide on the tracks apparently blocked its progress.

Officers from Alameda County Fire, Fremont Fire and Calf Fire were originally dispatched to the scene on a report of a train derailment at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived on the scene, they found the train had been halted by a mudslide on the tracks, according to Alameda County Division Chief Randall West.

When they arrived on the scene, they discerned the train had been halted by a 100-foot mudslide. There were 220 passengers onboard who have been removed from the train and moved into a rescue train.

The train was heading westbound toward Pleasanton when it encountered the mudslide, according to a tweet from Alameda County Fire .

Roads in the area remain closed. The train did not derail and there were no injuries reported. As a result of the mudslide, Altamont Corridor Express announced cancellations of the ACE 04 and ACE 10 for Tuesday. The ACE 06 and ACE 08 will still run at regularly scheduled times.

