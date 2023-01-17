LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine men's tennis team competed in its second match of the spring season on Wednesday and fell to a strong Louisville squad by a final score of 6-1. Despite the team loss, Knights freshmanMatthew Nice picked up the first win in program history over a ranked player in Division I singles. In the no. 4 slot, Nice battled with Louisville's Matthew Fung and won the match 6-3, 7-5. Fung was ranked as the no. 61 singles player in the country according to ITA. Nice's victory is also his first career win in the spring season.

