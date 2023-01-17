Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
Related
bellarmine.edu
Men's tennis heads to Michigan State, women's tennis set for packed weekend in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine men's and women's tennis teams are set for a busy weekend as both squads are now multiple matches in to the spring season. The men's team will face Michigan State on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in East Lansing. The women's team will face Northern Illinois at 1:30 p.m. and Louisville at 5:00 p.m. on the Cardinals' home court Friday before a home doubleheader versus Campbellsville and Dayton at 9:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. respectively on Saturday.
bellarmine.edu
Track & field to host Bellarmine Open on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Knights track and field program will host the first of two meets in the 2023 indoor season when it welcomes 15 teams for the Bellarmine Open on Friday at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center. The Knights will also host the PNC Bank Bellarmine...
bellarmine.edu
Nice captures program's first DI ranked singles win, Knights fall at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine men's tennis team competed in its second match of the spring season on Wednesday and fell to a strong Louisville squad by a final score of 6-1. Despite the team loss, Knights freshmanMatthew Nice picked up the first win in program history over a ranked player in Division I singles. In the no. 4 slot, Nice battled with Louisville's Matthew Fung and won the match 6-3, 7-5. Fung was ranked as the no. 61 singles player in the country according to ITA. Nice's victory is also his first career win in the spring season.
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine starts strong in posting 56-45 wire-to-wire win at Austin Peay
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.—The Bellarmine Knights stormed out of the gates and never let up, holding on for a wire-to-wire, 56-45 ASUN Conference road win over Austin Peay on Thursday night at the Winfield-Dunn Center. Bellarmine scored the game's first 12 points and continued to play solid defense and rebound the...
bellarmine.edu
T&F's Gordon earns ASUN Freshman of the Week accolade
ATLANTA — After setting personal bests in their respective events, Kennesaw State's Malik Hussie, Isaiah Rogers, Bellarmine's Jackson Gordon and Liberty's Elonzo Burroughs earned ASUN Conference Men's Indoor Track and Field weekly honors, announced Wednesday by the league office. Hussie earned his career's first Track Athlete of the Week accolade while teammate Rogers garnered his first Field Athlete of the Week. Burroughs and Gordon also each snagged the first Freshman of the Week honor of their careers.
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine heads to Tennessee for games at Austin Peay, Lipscomb
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—After getting back into the win column with an impressive 61-41 triumph over Florida Gulf Coast University on Saturday, the Bellarmine men's basketball team embarks on a two-game ASUN Conference road trip to Tennessee this week with stops at Austin Peay on Thursday night and at Lipscomb on Saturday.
bellarmine.edu
Women's basketball set to face North Florida in Freedom Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coming off its first conference win of the season, the Bellarmine University women's basketball team will remain at home as the Knights are set to welcome North Florida in an ASUN matchup at 6:30 p.m. (ET) Thursday in Freedom Hall. Bellarmine (5-13, 1-4 ASUN) and North...
bellarmine.edu
Men's golf preps for spring season with Florida trip
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--The Bellarmine men's golf team headed south during the winter offseason for a three-day training trip in Miramar Beach, Florida to help prepare the Knights for the upcoming spring season. All 12 members of the 2022-23 Knights roster played in a 54-hole qualifier, with the first two days at...
Comments / 0