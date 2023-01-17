Read full article on original website
foodlogistics.com
Inflation, High Fuel Costs and Shipper Prices to Threaten Truckload Carrier Profitability in 2023
A continued decline in the truckload rate per mile index is projected to erase almost all of the gains accumulated since Q2 2021, according to research released by AFS Logistics and Cowen Research. Data shows a continued downward trend in truckload but surprising strength in LTL, while the power of general rate increases (GRIs) and surcharges prop up express parcel rates and drive ground parcel to record highs in the quarter ahead.
supplychain247.com
Assessing the Supply Chain and Logistics Markets with David Ross
In this podcast, Roadrunner's Ross discussed various topics, including: the current state of the freight economy; a look back at the 2022 Peak Season; the current state of imports and inventory levels; capacity, rates, and pricing; and how shippers are gearing up for a supply chain reset. In addition to...
United Airlines and Southwest Airlines Both Have a Big Problem
A crisis could be looming for the airline industry that could leave you stranded.
freightwaves.com
Bank of America bullish on TL stocks as ‘truck demand near floor’
Bank of America said Tuesday it was more bullish on truckload stocks in 2023 as truck demand appears to have bottomed. BofA Securities (NYSE: BAC) research analyst Ken Hoexter made a rare two-step rating upgrade to “buy” from “underperform” on the shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN). Below-historical-valuation multiples, “truck demand near [the] floor” and a leveling in spot rates were some of the catalysts for the call.
US News and World Report
Wholesale Inflation Drops Much More Than Expected in December; Retail Sales Drop 1.1%
Wholesale prices fell sharply in December, further evidence that inflation is moving away from the elevated levels seen last summer, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday. Overall prices were down 0.5%, far more than the 0.1% forecast. The drop was driven by a 7.9% decline in the price...
Delta Airlines Makes an Expensive Customer-Friendly Move
Sometimes you gotta treat yourself to some Airbuses.
Agriculture Online
Corn ends week up over 20¢ | Friday, January 13, 2023
Corn closed at $6.76 a bushel, more than 20¢ higher than where corn started the week. Soybeans are up more than 30¢ from where they started the week. Closing price today was $15.28 a bushel. CBOT wheat is up a penny for the day. KC wheat is up...
Procter & Gamble Revenue and Profit Fall as Company Looks to Higher Prices to Offset Declining Sales
Procter & Gamble reported falling revenue and profit on Thursday, as higher prices struggled to offset dropping sales volumes and foreign exchange headwinds. All of the company's divisions reported declining sales volume in the quarter. The company slightly lifted its outlook for 2023 sales growth to a range of 4%...
msn.com
2 Stocks Down 25% and 41% to Buy Right Now
Like most of the stock market, industrial stocks have struggled over the last year as investors prepare for a recession. That makes sense, as the industrial sector, which includes manufacturing, transportation, and shipping, is one of the more cyclical industries, meaning it's sensitive to the overall strength of the economy.
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Moving
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading lower by 5.55% to $3.91 Wednesday afternoon amid continued volatility in high-short interest stocks, recent short squeeze volatility and bankruptcy concerns. The stock is pulling back Wednesday potentially amid profit-taking and in sympathy with other high-short interest stocks. Shares have otherwise...
gcaptain.com
US Truckers Warn Of Intermodal Weakness
By Priyamvada C (Reuters) U.S. trucking firm J.B. Hunt Transport Services ($JBHT) quarterly results missed market expectations on Wednesday, hit by lower intermodal volumes and high driver wages. Supply chain disruptions and port logjams have put pressure on intermodal volumes at trucking companies and railroad firms, depressing results in 2022....
Washington Examiner
Inflation falls more than expected in December in producer price index
Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, slowed to 6.2% for the year ending in December, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 7.1% the month before, lower than what forecasters expected. Looking at the past several months, it appears...
investing.com
Fed Reaches End Game as U.S. Data Disappoints Yet Again
In what is yet another disappointing set of US activity data, retail sales fell 1.1% month-on-month in December, worse than the -0.9% figure the market was expecting. Meanwhile, November's contraction of -0.6% was revised to an even weaker -1% MoM print. The damage was widespread with 11 of the 14...
United Airlines CEO warns travelers more disruptions ahead
The CEO of United Airlines said Wednesday that other airlines won’t be able to handle all the flights they plan to operate this year, leading to more disruptions for travelers. Scott Kirby said airlines that operate as if this is still 2019, before the pandemic, are bound to struggle....
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Jan 17, 2023
Wall Street remained closed on Monday to celebrate MLK Day, usually observed on the third Monday in January. Fourth-quarter earnings numbers released by big banks in the previous session primarily moved the markets. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 5-P&G raises sales forecast on price hikes, sees volumes fall
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it plans to continue raising prices despite a drop in sales volumes, warning that high commodity costs were pressuring profits. P&G's sales volumes fell 6% in its second quarter ended...
Sales of existing homes fall for 11th consecutive month
Sales of existing homes decreased for an 11th consecutive month in December 2022. The percentage of first-time buyers purchasing homes is at the lowest yearly average the National Association of Realtors has recorded.
Zacks.com
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
maritime-executive.com
Matson Predicts a Slowdown in Transpacific Trade Through Mid-2023
Confirming the downward trend in the container freight market, Jones Act ocean carrier Matson announced Wednesday that it is seeing lower volumes on its China services and expects revenue to drop accordingly. In the fourth quarter, Matson's premium services from China to the U.S. West Coast saw lower year-over-year volume...
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield tumbles below 3.44% after producer prices decline by more than expected
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as December's producer price index hinted that inflation may have reached its peak. The move in bond yields came as December's producer price index, which measures final demand prices across hundreds of categories, showed a larger-than-expected decline and signaled that inflation may be beginning to ease. Wholesale prices fell 0.5% for the month, while economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected a 0.1% decline.
