Inflation, High Fuel Costs and Shipper Prices to Threaten Truckload Carrier Profitability in 2023

A continued decline in the truckload rate per mile index is projected to erase almost all of the gains accumulated since Q2 2021, according to research released by AFS Logistics and Cowen Research. Data shows a continued downward trend in truckload but surprising strength in LTL, while the power of general rate increases (GRIs) and surcharges prop up express parcel rates and drive ground parcel to record highs in the quarter ahead.
supplychain247.com

Assessing the Supply Chain and Logistics Markets with David Ross

In this podcast, Roadrunner's Ross discussed various topics, including: the current state of the freight economy; a look back at the 2022 Peak Season; the current state of imports and inventory levels; capacity, rates, and pricing; and how shippers are gearing up for a supply chain reset. In addition to...
freightwaves.com

Bank of America bullish on TL stocks as ‘truck demand near floor’

Bank of America said Tuesday it was more bullish on truckload stocks in 2023 as truck demand appears to have bottomed. BofA Securities (NYSE: BAC) research analyst Ken Hoexter made a rare two-step rating upgrade to “buy” from “underperform” on the shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN). Below-historical-valuation multiples, “truck demand near [the] floor” and a leveling in spot rates were some of the catalysts for the call.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Wholesale Inflation Drops Much More Than Expected in December; Retail Sales Drop 1.1%

Wholesale prices fell sharply in December, further evidence that inflation is moving away from the elevated levels seen last summer, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday. Overall prices were down 0.5%, far more than the 0.1% forecast. The drop was driven by a 7.9% decline in the price...
Agriculture Online

Corn ends week up over 20¢ | Friday, January 13, 2023

Corn closed at $6.76 a bushel, more than 20¢ higher than where corn started the week. Soybeans are up more than 30¢ from where they started the week. Closing price today was $15.28 a bushel. CBOT wheat is up a penny for the day. KC wheat is up...
msn.com

2 Stocks Down 25% and 41% to Buy Right Now

Like most of the stock market, industrial stocks have struggled over the last year as investors prepare for a recession. That makes sense, as the industrial sector, which includes manufacturing, transportation, and shipping, is one of the more cyclical industries, meaning it's sensitive to the overall strength of the economy.
Benzinga

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Moving

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading lower by 5.55% to $3.91 Wednesday afternoon amid continued volatility in high-short interest stocks, recent short squeeze volatility and bankruptcy concerns. The stock is pulling back Wednesday potentially amid profit-taking and in sympathy with other high-short interest stocks. Shares have otherwise...
gcaptain.com

US Truckers Warn Of Intermodal Weakness

By Priyamvada C (Reuters) U.S. trucking firm J.B. Hunt Transport Services ($JBHT) quarterly results missed market expectations on Wednesday, hit by lower intermodal volumes and high driver wages. Supply chain disruptions and port logjams have put pressure on intermodal volumes at trucking companies and railroad firms, depressing results in 2022....
Washington Examiner

Inflation falls more than expected in December in producer price index

Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, slowed to 6.2% for the year ending in December, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 7.1% the month before, lower than what forecasters expected. Looking at the past several months, it appears...
investing.com

Fed Reaches End Game as U.S. Data Disappoints Yet Again

In what is yet another disappointing set of US activity data, retail sales fell 1.1% month-on-month in December, worse than the -0.9% figure the market was expecting. Meanwhile, November's contraction of -0.6% was revised to an even weaker -1% MoM print. The damage was widespread with 11 of the 14...
Zacks.com

Stock Market News for Jan 17, 2023

Wall Street remained closed on Monday to celebrate MLK Day, usually observed on the third Monday in January. Fourth-quarter earnings numbers released by big banks in the previous session primarily moved the markets. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 5-P&G raises sales forecast on price hikes, sees volumes fall

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it plans to continue raising prices despite a drop in sales volumes, warning that high commodity costs were pressuring profits. P&G's sales volumes fell 6% in its second quarter ended...
Zacks.com

Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat

FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
maritime-executive.com

Matson Predicts a Slowdown in Transpacific Trade Through Mid-2023

Confirming the downward trend in the container freight market, Jones Act ocean carrier Matson announced Wednesday that it is seeing lower volumes on its China services and expects revenue to drop accordingly. In the fourth quarter, Matson's premium services from China to the U.S. West Coast saw lower year-over-year volume...
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield tumbles below 3.44% after producer prices decline by more than expected

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as December's producer price index hinted that inflation may have reached its peak. The move in bond yields came as December's producer price index, which measures final demand prices across hundreds of categories, showed a larger-than-expected decline and signaled that inflation may be beginning to ease. Wholesale prices fell 0.5% for the month, while economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected a 0.1% decline.

