Time to polka
Catasauqua American Legion Post 215, 330 Second St., continues its rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since reopening, it has held Sunday breakfasts and Legion meeting events and dinners. The social hall can host wedding receptions, post-funeral gatherings, birthday parties, spaghetti dinners, dances and more. The Post tapped...
Rose Jean Herrmann
Rose Jean Herrmann, 97, of Allentown, died Jan. 9, 2023, in Luther Crest retirement community. The wife of the late John A. Herrmann III, she was a dedicated and loving mother. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Anna (Blum) Younger. She was a graduate...
Jeremy M. Void
Jeremy M. Void, 38, of Whitehall, died Jan. 10, 2023, after a 20-year battle with cancer. Born in New Orleans, La., he was a son of Susan B. (Kemmerer) Void, of Whitehall, and the late Kermit G. Void. He was a 2002 Whitehall High School graduate. He graduated in 2005...
Robert B. Lamson
Robert B. “Bob” Lamson, 91, formerly of Schnecksville and Allentown, died Jan. 12, 2023, in Fellowship Community, Whitehall. He and his wife, Shirley A. (Kurtz) Lamson, were married 65 years. Born Nov. 28, 1931, in Allentown, he was the son of the late Arthur C. and Eva (Thomas)...
Judith Ann Miller
Judith Ann Miller, 74, of Allentown, died Jan. 10, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. Born in Hudson, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Richard and Barbara (Macy) Miller. She was a 1966 graduate of Dieruff High School, Allentown. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Winthrop College,...
Anna J. Cope
Anna J. Cope, 99, formerly of Walnutport, died Jan. 10, 2023, in Phoebe Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Richard J. Cope. Born in Hellertown, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Elsie (Sutton) Becklin. She is survived by a daughter, Alice Arndt and...
Lloyd W. Mummert
Lloyd W. Mummert, 100, of Catasauqua and formerly of Florida, died Jan. 3, 2023, in his home. He was the husband of the late Francine L. (Reinsmith) Mummert. Born in Greencastle, he was a son of the late Luther and Leila (Fortney) Mummert. He was in the U.S. Navy during...
Bruce Ernest Snyder
Bruce Ernest Snyder, 56, of New Ringgold, formerly of New Tripoli, died Jan. 10, 2023, at home. Born Sept. 11, 1966, in Allentown, he was a son of the late Ernest Peter, who died in 2011, and Shirley Louise (Rex) Snyder, who died in 2021. He and Michelle Lynn Jacoby...
Serafino Camody
Serafino “Nick” Camody, 83, of Whitehall, died Jan. 15, 2023. He was the husband of Delores Camody for 62 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Nicholas and Antoinette (DeLuca) Camody. He was in the U.S. Navy. He was a truck driver where he...
Murray D. Oliphant
Murray D. Oliphant, 80, of Allentown, died Jan. 13, 2023, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of the late Lynda A. (Mylymuk) Oliphant. Born in Tamaqua, he was the son of the late Murray and Gertrud (Femerling) Oliphant. He was a member of St. Paul’s United...
LVHN Mobile Stroke Unit partners with NOVA
Northern Valley Emergency Medical Services, serving a 90-square-mile area primarily in northern Lehigh County, has partnered with Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Mobile Stroke Unit to bring a higher level of emergency stroke care to those it serves. According to a LVHN news release, with the addition of NOVA, the...
Mary R. Jandrasits
Mary “Mitzi” R. Jandrasits, 95, of Coplay, died Jan. 9, 2023. She was the wife of the late John. J. Jandrasits. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Heindl) Sommer. She was a garment worker of various mills most of her life...
Rap of the gavel
Catasauqua Borough Shade Tree Commission meets 7 p.m. in the municipal complex, 90 Bridge St. Lehigh County Board of Commissioners meets 7:30 p.m. in the public hearing room of the Lehigh County Government Center, 17 S. Seventh St., Allentown. THURSDAY 26. Hanover Township (Lehigh County) Zoning Commission meets 7 p.m....
Wreathes Across America honors vets in Fountain hill
“This is for my sister, who is buried here,” Joan Glacy said as she placed an evergreen wreath next to a tombstone. She said she is also an Army veteran (1958 to 1960). “Her name was Margerie Weaver. She was in the Army from 1958 until 1961. She died of Lupus.” Glacy’s voice was tight with emotion.
Mary T. Molchany
Mary T. Molchany, 96, of Coplay, died Jan. 11, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Jacob R. Molchany for 59 years. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Frank Sr. and Mary (Gabriel) Sinkovits. She was a lifelong member of...
Resident discusses concerns with recreation board
Upper Macungie resident Linda Gorr was the first person to address supervisors during their Dec. 1, 2022, meeting. “I went to the recreation board meeting, the last one they had,” Gorr said. “I have some concerns and I voiced them there then. “I did not feel very welcomed;...
Suspect brandishes a knife in a gas station robbery
Investigators at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem station are requesting help from the public in an armed robbery of a gas station in Northampton County Jan. 11. A news release outlines the following details:. An unknown suspect entered the Valero Gas Station, 6007 West Main Boulevard, East Allen...
Grant sought for home repair projects
In the first order of business of 2023, Lehigh County Commissioner Geoff Brace announced Jan. 11 the county will be applying for the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act Whole-Homes Repair Act. “The application will be submitted by the end of January. We will get our $2.7 million,” Brace said.
School board resolves not to exceed tax rate
At the Jan. 10 Catasauqua Area School District Board of Education meeting, school directors voted not to exceed the Pennsylvania Act I index for the 2023-24 budget. The CASD rate is 5.3%. CASD Business Manager Lindsey Wallace noted work is progressing on the 2023-24 academic year budget. She also said...
