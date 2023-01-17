Warner Music Group ‘Taps Into the Explosive Spanish Language Market’ With Gibson-Sponsored Prime Video Series

Following a price hike in Japan, Amazon is also raising prices for Amazon Music Unlimited in the US. Tokyo outlets first reported the news of an Amazon Music Unlimited price hike a few days ago. Now that news has been reflected on the Amazon US site. A new section in its customer help and solutions section explains the pricing effect. “To help us bring you even more content and features, we’re updating the prices of select Amazon Music Unlimited plans.”

