Warner Music Group ‘Taps Into the Explosive Spanish Language Market’ With Gibson-Sponsored Prime Video Series

Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Music News
Look Out Kid Artist Management Expands Global Reach with Monster Artist Management Merger
Look Out Kid Artist Management expands its global reach in a merger with Monster Artist Management, growing its presence in Australia and North America. Look Out Kid Artist Management announces that the greatly admired and respected management team of Jacob Snell and Alexandra “Apple” Bagios will join the company. The move will ensure a global strategic approach to the company’s business by growing its presence in Australia and North America.
Digital Music News
Amazon Music Unlimited Plan Price Increase for Individuals & Students
Following a price hike in Japan, Amazon is also raising prices for Amazon Music Unlimited in the US. Tokyo outlets first reported the news of an Amazon Music Unlimited price hike a few days ago. Now that news has been reflected on the Amazon US site. A new section in its customer help and solutions section explains the pricing effect. “To help us bring you even more content and features, we’re updating the prices of select Amazon Music Unlimited plans.”
Digital Music News
Multiple Kendrick Lamar Tracks Leak On Spotify, YouTube, and Deezer
Three previously unreleased Kendrick Lamar tracks – “Computer Love,” “Pure,” and “Make Me Happy” – have leaked on Spotify and other platforms. The unofficial songs’ streaming service arrival just recently entered the media spotlight, having been identified by multiple social-media users (some of whom are calling for the tracks to receive a proper release) and hip-hop blogs. Grouped together as “Morale pack” and featured on several playlists, the works in question are attached to “artists” named Marozy and, in a separate upload, Unnittm.
Digital Music News
Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Sets Spotify Record for Most Streams in a Single Week — 101 Million Plays and Counting
Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” has set a Spotify record for the most streams in a single week, with north of 100 million on-platform plays to its credit. Spotify took to social media today to tout the massive stream total boasted by “Flowers,” which Miley Cyrus released last Thursday. The lead single from the 30-year-old’s forthcoming eighth studio album, “Flowers” had racked up 101.84 million Spotify streams at the time of this writing.
Digital Music News
Madonna’s Global Celebration Tour Sells Out 36 Dates
Madonna’s global Celebration Tour has sold out 36 dates, with more than 600,000 tickets sold. Due to overwhelming demand, 23 new dates were added this week across North America and Europe for Madonna’s 40th anniversary Celebration Tour. The global tour now includes second shows in Miami, Las Vegas, Milan, Barcelona, and more, in addition to three nights in Paris and four nights in New York, Los Angeles, and London.
Comments / 0