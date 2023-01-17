Read full article on original website
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville
Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
Richland Police: Gunshots at Riverfront Hotel due to intoxicated man
RICHLAND, Wash. – A man was arrested Saturday night after reports of gunshots being heard at a hotel in Richland. Officers with the Richland Police Department were called to 50 Comstock to the Riverfront Hotel after it was reported there were several gunshots heard. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a man who they believed was...
Richland Police investigate several DUIs overnight
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police shared on social media three men were arrested overnight. All three arrests were because of drivers crashing, according to RPD. RPD says no injuries were reported, however, it asks the public to be extra careful when driving. One driver, was traveling westbound on Columbia...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends in arrest after shooting leaves woman dead near Waterville
1:09 P.M. UPDATE -- Douglas County deputies have released the identities of the gunman and fatal victim who was killed near Waterville Saturday evening. The alleged murderer is 27-year-old is Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee and the victim is 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick. Deputies say the shooting was a...
Kennewick Police asking for help from public in identifying felony theft suspect
Kennewick Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of felony theft at an area Target store. On Friday, Kennewick Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft in progress. After investigation it was revealed the theft was felony level or theft with a value of over $750.
Sunday morning garage fire in Kennewick, crews managed to keep it from spreading
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire off Vancouver Pl in Kennewick Sunday morning. When crews arrived, the garage was on fire. Crews were quick to control the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the house. According to Battalion Chief Mike...
Car flies through roundabout in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash in the area of W. 27th and S. Vancouver around 3:40 a.m. on January 20. A caller reporting the crash indicated that the car may have gone airborne after entering the roundabout. Officers arrived on scene to find the car...
Shed burns in Columbia Park
Kennewick and Richland fire and emergency crews responded to a shed fire in the old RV park area of Columbia Park. According to the KFD the fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 19, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Search warrant in Kennewick leads to arrest of ‘prolific car prowling’ suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 28-year-old prolific car prowling suspect after serving a search warrant on January 20. The suspect, a Kennewick man, had a warrant out for his arrest prior to the search, according to KPD. KPD searched a residence on the 2900 block...
Walla Walla woman identified after fatal crash
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A Walla Walla woman has been identified after a fatal crash near the city Monday afternoon. It happened on SR 12 and Smith Road, about five miles east of Walla Walla City limits. According to the Washington State Patrol, Deborah Backous, 68, was driving her vehicle going west just before 4:30 p.m. when she drove off...
Emergency closes SR 240 by Edison St
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. SR 240 is now reopened, according to WSP Trooper Thorson. Drivers can expect delays and backups in both directions. Ben Franklin Transit is reporting route delays due to the unexpected traffic. JANUARY 18, 2023 4 p.m. The Washington State Patrol closed SR 240 headed...
The City of Pasco clarifies if Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is a kill or no-kill shelter
PASCO, Wash. – The Pasco community has recently sent the City of Pasco some inquiries about if the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter. Recently the shelter had to make the tough decision to euthanize four animals who showed aggressiveness toward staff, causing the community some confusion. City...
Another crash at same Tri-Cities intersection where 3 died last year. Alcohol again suspected
Sunday’s crash closed the busy intersection for 15 hours.
Richland Teen Finds Bogus Note after Hit-and-Run
Imagine this... you are sixteen years old and surprised with your first new car, and then just a few months later that new car is involved in a hit-and-run! I know it happens, but when it happens to people you know, it boils your blood! A Richland boy named Talon was parked at the Walla Walla High School gym, attending a basketball game Wednesday night when his new car was struck by another vehicle, leaving extensive damage.
Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man
PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
OSP offers in-depth look at recent cases
The following is a news release from Oregon State Police Lt. Karl Farber and highlights recent efforts to crack down on property thefts:. In the fall of 2022, local law enforcement noted an increase in property theft. Patrol Officers from many jurisdictions took reports of thefts from storage units, cars, mail boxes and people’s residences. These incidents were having a significant impact on local residents and local leaders began working the cases collaboratively.
Man is charged with mail theft
KENNEWICK – A man was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with felony mail theft after officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of West Third Avenue for suspicious circumstances. According to the Kennewick Police Department, Christopher Michael A. Cook, 29, was reportedly taking mail out of multiple mailboxes...
