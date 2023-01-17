Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
The Jewish Press
‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs
Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Apple Insider
Goldman Sachs lost $1.2 billion in 2022 mostly because of Apple Card
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Goldman Sachs' consumer credit division lost $1.2 billion in nine months last year, and the losses were primarily related to theApple Card. Goldman's collection of businesses, known as Platform Solutions, lost over $1.2 billion...
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Elon Musk questioned why Davos is 'even a thing,' and jokingly compared the annual meeting of the global elite to online forum 4Chan
Musk has made clear in recent days that he isn't a fan of the World Economic Forum's annual conference in the Swiss Alps.
Some Goldman Sachs bankers were laid off after being told to attend meetings under 'false pretenses,' report says
Employees were told to come in as early as 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday only to be given the bad news by managers, the New York Post reported.
Meet Sam Trabucco, the Alameda exec who oversaw the development of the crypto hedge fund's ultra-risky trading strategies
Sam Trabucco stepped down as the co-CEO of trading firm Alameda Research in August, just months before Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire filed for bankruptcy and lost $8 billion of customer money. Around the time of his departure in late August, he tweeted, "But if I've learned anything at Alameda, it's...
Inflation isn't coming down without a recession and interest rates will continue to skyrocket, JPMorgan Asset Management investment chief says
Inflation isn't coming down without a recession, according to JPMorgan Asset Management's Bob Michele. The bank's chief investment officer said prices would only cool if the labor market weakens and predicted interest rates would top 6%. Rates that high are likely to spark a recession, Michele said, warning the Fed's...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
dailyhodl.com
Anthony Scaramucci Says One Catalyst Could Send Bitcoin Flying, Predicts 2023 Will Be ‘Recovery Year’ for Crypto
Skybridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin (BTC) could go on a massive surge in the next few years. In a new interview with CNBC at a crypto conference in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Scaramucci says that Bitcoin could soar by more than 370% within three years. Scaramucci calls 2023...
JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon says bitcoin is a 'waste of time' and a fraud, and warns Russia-Ukraine war is threat to the global economy
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon slammed bitcoin as a "hyped-up fraud" speaking in an interview at Davos. Dimon, a vocal crypto skeptic, has pointed to illegal activity in the industry to make his points in the past. He also warned that war between Russia and Ukraine is the biggest threat to...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks are on the cusp of a new bull market
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes the stock market is on the cusp of a new bull market. Siegel thinks most of Wall Street is too bearish on stocks as they expect a big sell-off in the first half of 2023. "When everyone is on one side, they're usually wrong," Siegel...
Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs
The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.
