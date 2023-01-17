Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Short Squeeze May Reach $30K, Crypto Trader Predicts
As Bitcoin breaks out of the $21k degree, many crypto analysts have begun projecting additional rallies for the asset. One of many well-known crypto strategists, Crypto Kaleo, just lately gave a excessive value prediction for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Addressing his over 550,000 followers on Twitter, Kaleo says BTC...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Bulls Keeps Pushing, Why BTC Price Increase Isn’t Over Yet
Bitcoin worth gained tempo and traded above $23,000. BTC is consolidating features and would possibly begin one other enhance in the direction of $23,500. Bitcoin traded to a brand new yearly excessive at $23,428 earlier than it began a draw back correction. The worth is buying and selling above $22,000...
astaga.com
This Bitcoin On-Chain Reading Confirms the Rally is Getting Started
After 216 days, the Bitcoin Market Worth to Realized Worth (MVRV) ratio finally broke above 1, making this accumulation the second longest after it took BTC costs 300 days to backside up after the bear run of 2014-2015. It additionally indicators the probability of one other refreshing BTC rally after positive aspects of final week.
astaga.com
SSV Network price forms 2 extremely bearish patterns
SSV Community is a fast-growing supplier of liquid staking infrastructure. The builders launched a $50 million ecosystem progress fund. It has fashioned a rising broadening wedge and a bearish engulfing sample. Liquid staking is doing properly as buyers look forward to the upcoming Ethereum’s Shanghai improve. Lido DAO, the most...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Consolidates Below $1,650 As The Bulls Aim Another Rally
Ethereum climbed additional greater above $1,620 in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is consolidating features and would possibly intention one other rally in the direction of the $1,720 stage. Ethereum is correcting features from the $1,655 and $1,665 resistance ranges. The value is now buying and selling above $1,600...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu Developer Drops Hint On Shibarium Beta Launch Date
The Shiba Inu neighborhood actively awaits the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain launch as official accounts of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and core developer Shytoshi Kusama drops hints on the anticipated date. Choosing up hints from Shytoshi Kusama’s Twitter standing, ShibArmy believes the Shibarium Beta launch to occur on February 14, Valentine’s Day.
astaga.com
After Bitcoin’s Recent Surge, Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hit $2K?
Over the course of the previous three weeks, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has seen a meteoric rise. Even though are a couple of bearish indications that seem alongside the degrees of decrease timeframes, bulls have continued to prevail. Nonetheless, as per current evaluation by specialists, the worth appears to point a development exhaustion transfer is at present underway.
astaga.com
UAE Set To Adopt Crypto Into ‘Major Role’ In Trading Policies
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is trying to undertake cryptocurrency in a ‘main function’ in its buying and selling insurance policies, based on a report by Bloomberg. Talking with Bloomberg Tv in Davos, Switzerland – the place the World Financial Discussion board is at present being held – UAE’s minister of state for international commerce, Thani Al-Zeyoudi, made some optimistic statements on the potential function of cryptocurrency within the financial system of the gulf nation.
astaga.com
Genesis files for bankruptcy, what does it mean for crypto?
Genesis has over $3 billion in debt and 100,000 collectors. Gemini, the alternate based by the Winklevoss twins, has threatened authorized motion over an unpaid $900 million mortgage. The SEC has additionally filed a go well with in opposition to Genesis for unregistered securities buying and selling. Genesis’ guardian firm...
astaga.com
Bitcoin’s recovery will depend on a lot of macro-activities affecting the market, says Dan Ashmore
Coinjournal’s Dan Ashmore says quite a few elements, together with inflation and charge hikes, have affected the costs of most cryptocurrencies. He informed CNBC that Bitcoin’s restoration would depend upon quite a few macro occasions affecting the market. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market have misplaced greater than...
astaga.com
Flashbots Wants to Raise $50 Million, Investors Must Pitch
Flashbots is seeking to lift $50 million with a $1 billion pre-money valuation, in response to The Block, citing sources conscious of the deal. Pitch To Flashbots For A Likelihood to Make investments. As they give the impression of being to crowdfund, it has been revealed that Flashbots is doing...
astaga.com
Dogecoin Price Technicals Suggest DOGE Must Clear $0.920 For Another Rally
Dogecoin is gaining tempo above the $0.085 resistance in opposition to the US Greenback. DOGE might rise additional if there’s a shut above the $0.092 resistance. DOGE gained tempo and traded above the $0.085 resistance in opposition to the US greenback. The value is buying and selling above the...
astaga.com
Sell Pressure Mounts On Bitcoin As Miners Offload More BTC
CryptoQuant information on January 20 shows an unusually sharp spike in Bitcoin miners’ outflow, an sudden growth contemplating the strong efficiency of BTC costs up to now few buying and selling days. Miners’ Place Index (MPI) Rising. The Miners’ Place Index (MPI) is up from -0.85 registered on...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Shakes Off Genesis Bankruptcy Filing
Bitcoin has not moved as anticipated regardless of the information of Genesis, one of many largest crypto lenders on this planet, submitting for chapter. This lack of detrimental motion from bitcoin in response to the information might cement the digital asset’s path to the upside within the coming weeks.
astaga.com
Blockchain uses – the real expansion has just begun
Blockchain is altering industries and bringing the advantages of the brand new expertise to every single day life. Medical innovation and knowledge confidentiality are huge tendencies. Blockchain expertise in gaming, provide chain administration and digital id verification are additionally enormous steps. Lately, software circumstances for blockchain have prolonged considerably past...
astaga.com
Polkadot Buying Opportunity As Bullish Outlook Continues
The Polkadot value has breached the $5 resistance mark up to now buying and selling periods. During the last 24 hours, DOT has appreciated by 3.8%. The value of Bitcoin has been surging, which has triggered different altcoins to additionally transfer upward on their respective charts. When Bitcoin crossed the...
astaga.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Coming Next On Robinhood’s Crypto Wallet
Robinhood is lastly getting into the crypto pockets enterprise with the corporate right this moment asserting the launch of the Robinhood Pockets; a smartphone app that allows customers to commerce & switch digital property like crypto and NFTs. Based on Robinhood, it’s at present being handed out steadily to greater than 1 million customers who signed up for his or her waitlist. Nevertheless, to the dismay of many, the pockets got here with out the preliminary help for Dogecoin (DOGE).
Comments / 0