Robinhood is lastly getting into the crypto pockets enterprise with the corporate right this moment asserting the launch of the Robinhood Pockets; a smartphone app that allows customers to commerce & switch digital property like crypto and NFTs. Based on Robinhood, it’s at present being handed out steadily to greater than 1 million customers who signed up for his or her waitlist. Nevertheless, to the dismay of many, the pockets got here with out the preliminary help for Dogecoin (DOGE).

2 DAYS AGO