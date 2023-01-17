Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Related
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
1 Useful Silver Lining from Vikings Playoff Loss
<p>The Minnesota Vikings were “supposed” to be playing the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, with a trip to the NFC</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/1-useful-silver-lining">1 Useful Silver Lining from Vikings Playoff Loss</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason
<p>The Minnesota Vikings have decisions galore afoot after the team lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason to the</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/for-vikings-offseason">ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Mattress Mack Makes Massive Super Bowl Bet
Mattress Mack is rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
Vikings Announce Their 2023 Decision On Kirk Cousins
Although this season didn't end the way the Vikings hoped it would, the front office remains committed to Kirk Cousins. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said "it's our expectation" that Cousins will be the team's starting quarterback next season. Adofo-Mensah didn't say if the ...
Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future
<p>The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/analyst-drops-daunting">Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
sportszion.com
Antonio Brown, J.J. Watt’s old picture together goes viral sending NFL fans into frenzy
Not many players can switch their gameplay and become a new person but those who can are undoubtedly exceptional. There may be a handful of these unique players, yet J.J. Watt, at the moment, would be on top. After the defensive end’s retirement, fans constantly request the player to make a comeback.
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Vikings Fire Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/fire-ed-donatell/">Vikings Fire Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell</a></p><p>Well, this one shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The Vikings have decided to fire Ed Donatell. Kevin O’Connell</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/fire-ed-donatell/">Vikings Fire Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
103 Year Old Minnesota Vikings Fan Gets Birthday Surprise of a Lifetime!
It's not every day you get a former player of the Minnesota Vikings to show up to your Birthday party. But when you are 103 and been a fan since the team first came to town in 1961, just about anything can be possible. Isabelle Montgomery celebrated her birthday this...
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Questions Answered: The New Defensive Coordinator, Alexander Mattison, Cousins Extension?
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/vikings-analysis/defensive-coordinator/">Questions Answered: The New Defensive Coordinator, Alexander Mattison, Cousins Extension?</a></p><p>The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 19th edition, addressed in</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/vikings-analysis/defensive-coordinator/">Questions Answered: The New Defensive Coordinator, Alexander Mattison, Cousins Extension?</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
Yardbarker
2023 NFL quarterback analysis: Minnesota Vikings
Current starter: Kirk Cousins | Current backups: Nick Mullens, Josh Rosen. State of the position: Cousins has been the model of consistency since joining the Vikings in 2018, averaging more than 4,000 yards and 30 touchdown passes per season with three Pro Bowl selections. He’s also started 80 of 82 games over that span.
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0