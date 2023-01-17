ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
The Hustle Sports News

1 Useful Silver Lining from Vikings Playoff Loss

<p>The Minnesota Vikings were &#8220;supposed&#8221; to be playing the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, with a trip to the NFC</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/1-useful-silver-lining">1 Useful Silver Lining from Vikings Playoff Loss</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason

<p>The Minnesota Vikings have decisions galore afoot after the team lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason to the</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/for-vikings-offseason">ESPN&#8217;s &#8216;Big Prediction&#8217; for Vikings Offseason</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Vikings Announce Their 2023 Decision On Kirk Cousins

Although this season didn't end the way the Vikings hoped it would, the front office remains committed to Kirk Cousins.  Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said "it's our expectation" that Cousins will be the team's starting quarterback next season.  Adofo-Mensah didn't say if the ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future

<p>The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/analyst-drops-daunting">Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Fire Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell

<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/fire-ed-donatell/">Vikings Fire Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell</a></p><p>Well, this one shouldn&#8217;t come as much of a surprise. The Vikings have decided to fire Ed Donatell. Kevin O&#8217;Connell</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/fire-ed-donatell/">Vikings Fire Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
The Hustle Sports News

Questions Answered: The New Defensive Coordinator, Alexander Mattison, Cousins Extension?

<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/vikings-analysis/defensive-coordinator/">Questions Answered: The New Defensive Coordinator, Alexander Mattison, Cousins Extension?</a></p><p>The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 19th edition, addressed in</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/vikings-analysis/defensive-coordinator/">Questions Answered: The New Defensive Coordinator, Alexander Mattison, Cousins Extension?</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

2023 NFL quarterback analysis: Minnesota Vikings

Current starter: Kirk Cousins | Current backups: Nick Mullens, Josh Rosen. State of the position: Cousins has been the model of consistency since joining the Vikings in 2018, averaging more than 4,000 yards and 30 touchdown passes per season with three Pro Bowl selections. He’s also started 80 of 82 games over that span.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
