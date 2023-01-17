ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift

A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
astaga.com

Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch

Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
astaga.com

If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum

Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Drops To $20,700 As Miner Outflows Surge

On-chain knowledge exhibits the Bitcoin miner outflows have surged, suggesting that promoting from this cohort could also be behind the crypto’s decline to $20,700. Bitcoin Miner Outflows Have Registered A number of Spikes Lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, on Wednesday, miners deposited 669 BTC...
Vice

Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
astaga.com

Whale Caught Dumping 443 Billion SHIB Amid Price Surge

Shiba Inu (SHIB) value rally backed by the Shibarium replace and Ethereum (ETH) whales shopping for noticed a decline on Thursday. World’s second largest meme crypto’s value dropped by over 9% within the final 24 hours. Simply after the large SHIB price pump, the whale tracker reported an enormous whale transaction which could possibly be a possible motive behind the current value drop.
money.com

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
astaga.com

Are meme coins back, as Shiba and Doge rocket upwards? Eh…no

2023 has began sizzling within the crypto markets, with meme cash printing vital positive factors. Softer macro local weather has fuelled positive factors. Shiba Inu has spiked 50% , with hype additionally across the launch of a Layer-2 ecosystem. Our Analyst warns buyers that each one will not be what...
astaga.com

59% of Bitcoin Holders Are Sitting On Profits

59% of Bitcoin holders are worthwhile because the coin trades above the present Realized Worth, which is the associated fee foundation of the typical BTC holder, IntoTheblock data on January 19, exhibits. Parallel on-chain streams present that the realized value of Bitcoin is round $19,700. Evaluating this quantity with the...
astaga.com

Binance USD Exchange Reserves Dry Up, Behind Bitcoin Drop?

On-chain information reveals the Binance USD (BUSD) trade reserves have declined lately, an element which may be behind Bitcoin’s slowdown. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there was a really massive influx of $250 million BUSD only a whereas in the past. The “exchange reserve” is an indicator that measures the full quantity of a cryptocurrency (which, within the current case, is Binance USD) at the moment being saved on wallets of centralized exchanges.
astaga.com

Half a billion dollars of short sellers liquidated in biggest crypto rally in 9 months

The cryptocurrency market cap is again above $1 trillion following the largest surge in 9 months. Half a billion {dollars} of quick gross sales had been liquidated over the weekend, probably the most in three months. Bitcoin is again above $21,000, Ethereum above $1,500, whereas altcoins have soared. Regardless of...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Might Fall Below $20,000 Before Bull Rally Resumes, Analyst Says

The final two weeks have been unimaginable for the worth of bitcoin. The digital asset has been capable of efficiently make its approach out of a miserable bear pattern and reached two-month highs within the course of. Nevertheless, with the latest pullback, there could also be a bit extra ache for bitcoin buyers earlier than the upward rally continues.
astaga.com

Sell Pressure Mounts On Bitcoin As Miners Offload More BTC

CryptoQuant information on January 20 shows an unusually sharp spike in Bitcoin miners’ outflow, an sudden growth contemplating the strong efficiency of BTC costs up to now few buying and selling days. Miners’ Place Index (MPI) Rising. The Miners’ Place Index (MPI) is up from -0.85 registered on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy