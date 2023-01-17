ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upland, CA

recordgazette.net

Former Yucaipa QB Ackermann remembered

Peter Ackermann, an early-1960s Yucaipa High quarterback, a beloved softball coach at Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, and a successful businessman, has died at age 77. Ackermann passed away Dec. 3 as the result of a surgical procedure following lengthy health challenges, according to a news release from Oaks...
YUCAIPA, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands Football Club is a new soccer team

It is not anything as grand as the Los Angeles Galaxy, but a soccer team is coming to Redlands. Last week the United Soccer League announced that Redlands will be the latest club to join the USL Two. “Our ownership group is extremely proud of its roots in Redlands,” said...
REDLANDS, CA
KRMG

Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday

Brr, it's cold out there. Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather. A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County

Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
KTLA

Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes lanes of 101 Freeway in Calabasas

Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Calabasas Monday night that prompted the closure of lanes on both sides of the freeway. Calls about the crash on the 101 Freeway, near Las Virgenes Road, came in at around 9:12 p.m., officials with L.A. […]
CALABASAS, CA
Eater

Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant

At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
CALIFORNIA STATE

