4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
South Pasadena residents relocate entire population of peafowl amid complaintsEdy ZooSouth Pasadena, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Star Wars Trading Post at the Disneyland Resort in Downtown DisneyTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
recordgazette.net
Former Yucaipa QB Ackermann remembered
Peter Ackermann, an early-1960s Yucaipa High quarterback, a beloved softball coach at Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, and a successful businessman, has died at age 77. Ackermann passed away Dec. 3 as the result of a surgical procedure following lengthy health challenges, according to a news release from Oaks...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands Football Club is a new soccer team
It is not anything as grand as the Los Angeles Galaxy, but a soccer team is coming to Redlands. Last week the United Soccer League announced that Redlands will be the latest club to join the USL Two. “Our ownership group is extremely proud of its roots in Redlands,” said...
KEYT
Prep Football: Thompson gets UCLA offer; Smigel gets huge offers as a freshman
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Delon Thompson could be Westwood-bound after receiving a preferred walk-on offer by UCLA. The St. Bonaventure High School senior running back has not officially accepted the offer yet. He ran for almost 2,400 yards this past season with 25 touchdowns for the Seraphs. Meanwhile Newbury Park...
13 Places to Play Pinball and Maybe Even Join a League in L.A., O.C., and Riverside
“In 2018, there was nowhere to play pinball in Long Beach. It was a pinball desert, and it was my mission to get pinball here.” Says Gerald Kirchner. He’s the founder of two leagues. Pinball Wizards, Beachwood Brewing & Distilling in Long Beach, and Pinball Wizards, Good Times Family Billiards in Lakewood.
Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a...
Roll Em Up Taquitos Has Big Plans in Orange County
One of the regions fastest growing new chains, and the nation’s first taquito franchise, Roll Em Up Taquitos was founded just over in Chino
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday
Brr, it's cold out there. Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather. A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland...
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
foxla.com
Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed
LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
Two California Residents Win Big In Latest Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing
Here's how much they won.
vvng.com
Hesperia man ejected, killed in Wednesday morning crash on Highway 138
CAJON VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old Hesperia man died in a crash on State Route 138 early Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. It happened on January 18, 2023, at about 4:21 am, on SR 138, near milepost marker 19.00 and Summit Post Office Road. CHP incident...
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 People
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) In a horrific collision involving at least six cars at an intersection in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, six people—including a newborn and a pregnant woman—were killed.
Regal Cinemas to Close 39 Locations, Including Sherman Oaks Galleria
Regal Cinemas will close 39 cinemas starting next month, including the Sherman Oaks Galleria location it had acquired from the defunct Arclight Cinemas, as its parent company Cineworld continues bankruptcy proceedings. According to new bankruptcy filings obtained by TheWrap, the cinema chain will begin rejecting leases for the closing locations...
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
2 bicyclists killed by suspected DUI driver in Rancho Cucamonga
A suspected DUI driver was arrested after two bicyclists were struck and killed in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. The suspect Robert Gubany, 23, from Fontana was taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies. The victims were identified as a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both...
Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes lanes of 101 Freeway in Calabasas
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Calabasas Monday night that prompted the closure of lanes on both sides of the freeway. Calls about the crash on the 101 Freeway, near Las Virgenes Road, came in at around 9:12 p.m., officials with L.A. […]
Three fatally injured in fiery DUI crash at freeway interchange in Murrieta
Three people were fatally injured today when a 21- year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire that consumed the vehicle.
Eater
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
