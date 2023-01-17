Read full article on original website
Police ID victims in deadly triple shooting inside Southwest Philadelphia takeout restaurant
At least 16 shots were fired inside the small takeout area of Shangri-La restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police: 17-year-old boy extremely critical after triple shooting in Frankford
FRANKFORD - A triple shooting has seriously injured a 17-year-old boy, officials say. The shooting happened Thursday night, about 6 p.m., on the 2000 block of Brill Street, in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. According to authorities, the 17-year-old was taken by a person in a private vehicle to the firehouse...
fox29.com
Frankford shooting leaves man critically injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man in extremely critical condition in Frankford on Wednesday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers on patrol in the area of 4300 Frankford Avenue came upon a 27-year-old man who they say had been shot in the neck, abdomen, and leg.
fox29.com
Man, 36, shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia; 1 person in custody, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 36-year-old man is dead after, police say, someone opened fire on him multiple times on a West Philadelphia street. Officials say the shooting happened near the intersection of South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue Wednesday evening, around 6 p.m. 12th District officers arrived to find the...
PennLive.com
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports
Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Release More Info On Two Fatal Shootings
Philadelphia Police have confirmed that the shooting that claimed the life of Carlos Merced, 56, of Feasterville Pa. He was Working at an auto body shop on the 4300 block of Josephine Street. Jose Ortiz Rodriguez of Willard Street came into the shop and got into an argument with Merced....
Philadelphia police release video of 3 suspects wanted for killing gas station worker
Police say three masked men entered the gas station's mini-mart and killed a 66-year-old employee.
Chinese Restaurant Shooting Kills 2, Injures 1 In Philadelphia
Two people were killed and a third wounded in a shooting at a Chinese restaurant in Philadelphia Tuesday, Jan. 17, authorities said. Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. inside Shangri-La Chinese on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue, city police said. A 19-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were killed while...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot, Killed Inside Philly Auto Body Shop
A man was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia auto body shop Wednesday morning, Philadelphia police said. Léelo en español aquí. Police said officers arrived to the shop along Josephine Street in the Frankford neighborhood just after 8:20 a.m. to find a man in his 50s shot multiple times in his chest and buttocks.
2 dead, 1 critical after 16 shots fired inside Southwest Philly takeout restaurant
At least 16 shots were fired inside the small takeout area of Shangri-La restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Arrest made after man, 56, shot to death inside Frankford business
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man was killed after shots rang out inside a business in the city's Frankford section Wednesday morning. The victim, 56-year-old Carlos Merced of Feasterville, Pennsylvania, was found shot multiple times, including in the chest and stomach, on the 4300 block of Josephine Street inside Belfi Brothers around 8:20 a.m.
1 person in custody for double homicide in Abington Township: Police
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - One person has been taken into custody in connection to a double homicide in Montgomery County. Abington Township police were called to the 1100 block of Beverly Road on Wednesday afternoon. The Montgomery County coroner was also called to the scene. Police tell CBS Philadelphia the suspect was known to the victims. Authorities say there is no danger to the community. Investigative reporter Joe Holden is on the scene gathering further details. Stay with CBS Philadelphia online, on-air and streaming for updates on this developing story. You can also download the CBS Philadelphia app for the latest breaking news.
fox29.com
Police: 2 teen girls sought in North Philadelphia robbery
PHILADELPHIA - The public is being asked to help identify two teenage girls police would like to speak with about a robbery in North Philadelphia last week. Surveillance video shows the two girls accused of stealing a phone and glasses from a woman on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 13th Street on January 12.
16 shell casings found after triple shooting that killed 2 in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two people dead and one in the hospital fighting for their life. The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday inside a Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue in Kingsessing.Many neighbors CBS Philadelphia spoke with are frustrated and disheartened.Two moms shared they've had enough of the senseless violence. One moved out of the neighborhood three years ago and the other is working on doing the same."Two mothers lost their children across the street from the neighborhood supermarket," Sharita Manira said. "It's just horrifying."It's a mother's nightmare and in Kingsessing, too many parents...
Man shot 3 times, killed outside corner store in Pa.: report
Multiple shots ended a 47-year-old man’s life in front of a corner store in Tioga-Nicetown, reports said. According to CBS News, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near North 17th and West Atlantic streets in Philadelphia where authorities came across the victim with multiple gunshot wounds suffering from being shot in the stomach twice and once in the left leg.
Police pursuit out of Philadelphia ends with crash in Delaware County
A police pursuit that began in Philadelphia ended with a crash in Delaware County on Tuesday afternoon.
fox29.com
Police: Man dead after being shot in the face and stomach in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in North Philadelphia Monday night. Just before 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 2100 block of North 20th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located 25-year-old Dawson Johnson, who had been shot...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Jailed for Murder Investigated by Predator Detective to Be Released
A man who has spent a decade in jail for a murder officials say he likely did not commit, is set to be exonerated after a former Philadelphia detective involved in his case was convicted for grooming and sexually assaulting witnesses and informants. In December, former Philadelphia Police Detective Philip...
Bystander initially alerted police to body of missing Montgomery County mom, coroner says
Jennifer Brown was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3. Her cause of death is not yet known.
