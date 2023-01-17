ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Frankford shooting leaves man critically injured, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man in extremely critical condition in Frankford on Wednesday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers on patrol in the area of 4300 Frankford Avenue came upon a 27-year-old man who they say had been shot in the neck, abdomen, and leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports

Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Release More Info On Two Fatal Shootings

Philadelphia Police have confirmed that the shooting that claimed the life of Carlos Merced, 56, of Feasterville Pa. He was Working at an auto body shop on the 4300 block of Josephine Street. Jose Ortiz Rodriguez of Willard Street came into the shop and got into an argument with Merced....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot, Killed Inside Philly Auto Body Shop

A man was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia auto body shop Wednesday morning, Philadelphia police said. Léelo en español aquí. Police said officers arrived to the shop along Josephine Street in the Frankford neighborhood just after 8:20 a.m. to find a man in his 50s shot multiple times in his chest and buttocks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Arrest made after man, 56, shot to death inside Frankford business

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man was killed after shots rang out inside a business in the city's Frankford section Wednesday morning. The victim, 56-year-old Carlos Merced of Feasterville, Pennsylvania, was found shot multiple times, including in the chest and stomach, on the 4300 block of Josephine Street inside Belfi Brothers around 8:20 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

1 person in custody for double homicide in Abington Township: Police

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - One person has been taken into custody in connection to a double homicide in Montgomery County. Abington Township police were called to the 1100 block of Beverly Road on Wednesday afternoon.  The Montgomery County coroner was also called to the scene. Police tell CBS Philadelphia the suspect was known to the victims. Authorities say there is no danger to the community. Investigative reporter Joe Holden is on the scene gathering further details. Stay with CBS Philadelphia online, on-air and streaming for updates on this developing story. You can also download the CBS Philadelphia app for the latest breaking news.   
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
fox29.com

Police: 2 teen girls sought in North Philadelphia robbery

PHILADELPHIA - The public is being asked to help identify two teenage girls police would like to speak with about a robbery in North Philadelphia last week. Surveillance video shows the two girls accused of stealing a phone and glasses from a woman on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 13th Street on January 12.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

16 shell casings found after triple shooting that killed 2 in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two people dead and one in the hospital fighting for their life. The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday inside a Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue in Kingsessing.Many neighbors CBS Philadelphia spoke with are frustrated and disheartened.Two moms shared they've had enough of the senseless violence. One moved out of the neighborhood three years ago and the other is working on doing the same."Two mothers lost their children across the street from the neighborhood supermarket," Sharita Manira said. "It's just horrifying."It's a mother's nightmare and in Kingsessing, too many parents...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot 3 times, killed outside corner store in Pa.: report

Multiple shots ended a 47-year-old man’s life in front of a corner store in Tioga-Nicetown, reports said. According to CBS News, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near North 17th and West Atlantic streets in Philadelphia where authorities came across the victim with multiple gunshot wounds suffering from being shot in the stomach twice and once in the left leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Jailed for Murder Investigated by Predator Detective to Be Released

A man who has spent a decade in jail for a murder officials say he likely did not commit, is set to be exonerated after a former Philadelphia detective involved in his case was convicted for grooming and sexually assaulting witnesses and informants. In December, former Philadelphia Police Detective Philip...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy