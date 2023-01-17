Read full article on original website
SBLive's Central Section Top 10 girls basketball teams: No. 1 Clovis West a runaway locomotive
Clovis West girls continue to win at a historic pace and are seeking their 12th straight Central Section title. Three of the top six teams in SBLive’s Central Section ranking will have two cracks at the Golden Eagles in No. 2 Clovis, No. 5 Buchanan and No. 6 Central. And how about No. 7 Caruthers ...
SBLive's Sac-Joaquin Section Fab 15 girls basketball rankings: No. 1 Folsom beats national power Shabach Academy
For decades and a day, the Sac-Joaquin Section girls basketball scene was clear. It was St. Mary's-Stockton towering over the valley and towns and cities of the second largest section in the state. Like an agitated Ram running amok. The Rams — yes, they're the Rams - played a national schedule, won ...
Highlights: Autumn Hill, Hana Speaks lead Marlborough past Mark Keppel
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Marlborough took care of business early against Mark Keppel on Saturday and never looked back. The Mustangs won 58-50 in a game that was very competitive but never in doubt, as Keppel trailed by double-digits from late in the first half until the final couple of seconds. 6-3 C ...
Thursday's Top Prep Performers from basketball, wrestling, soccer and water polo
Highlights from Thursday in high school sports: GIRLS BASKETBALL Mimi Moon finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block, Haven Ramirez had 11 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and a block, and Mikayla Oliver had 10 points, seven rebounds and a block as Pacifica (13-6, 6-2) took sole possession...
Noozhawk
Prep Roundup: Santa Barbara Water Polo Wins 2; Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Win, San Marcos Falls
The Santa Barbara girls water polo team allowed only two goals in recording a pair of Channel League wins over Pacifica and Oxnard on Tuesday. The Dons beat Pacifica 13-1 behind six goals from Yharai Casas. She also earned three exclusions and had two steals. Kait Klawuhn had three goals...
