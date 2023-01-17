ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m coming for you’ – Tyson Fury slams Oleksandr Usyk for ‘pathetic’ callout and vows to ‘bust up’ rival in response

By Jack Figg
 2 days ago

TYSON FURY has hit back after Oleksandr Usyk's "pathetic" callout and responded: "I'm coming for you."

The pair of unbeaten champions are in talks for a historic undisputed title decider this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30W5ls_0kHkhUGV00
Tyson Fury has hit back after Oleksandr Usyk's 'pathetic' callout Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5EuZ_0kHkhUGV00
Oleksandr Usyk calling Tyson Fury out online

But no deal has yet been agreed, much to the frustration of Usyk, who called Fury "belly" and tweeted: "Where are you?"

It did not take long for a response, as Fury replied: "Usyk, calling out the Gypsy King with your pathetic little callouts, dosser.

"Rabbit, I'm coming for you rabbit. You're getting it rabbit. And I'll tell you what else, I'm going to bust you up real bad you little middleweight.

"I'm going to slap you into a big pile of tattoos, sucker."

Never in heavyweight history have all four belts been contested for.

And such is the magnitude of of the title unification, the Middle East have emerged as frontrunners to offer millions to host.

But Fury's US promoter Bob Arum warned attention will switch to London if the lucrative deal is not tabled.

Arum told BoxingScene: “Everybody agreed that if [Saudi Arabia’s] offer comes through and it’s real, that’s how we’ll go.

“If not, we’ll do the fight at Wembley.”

Usyk, 36, beat Anthony Joshua, 33, twice to win and retain the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

And he travelled to Tottenham in December to watch Fury, 34, defend his WBC belt against Derek Chisora, 38, in ten one-sided rounds.

He filled out almost 60,000 seats, taking his ticket sales to over 150,000 in 2022 after knocking out Dillian Whyte, 34, at Wembley last April.

And Arum argues if the super-fight against Usyk is taken to England, Fury should be rewarded for his box office appeal.

He said: “The fighters have agreed to fight.

“I spoke to Frank Warren. We’re giving them until [this] week to come with their offer, which I believe we’ll get.

"If we don’t, then we’re gonna do the fight at Wembley. And then we’d have to talk about the percentages because Usyk wants 50-50.

"That’s not right if the fight’s at Wembley because there will be 95,000 Brits at the fight and big Brit pay-per-view money, so Tyson deserves the lion’s share.

“But we don’t get to that point if the [investors in Saudi Arabia] come through, because the way they operate is they make deals with each of the fighters.

"We’ve been led to believe that they’re going to come with a proposal [this] week.

"I’ll believe it when I see it, but it’s not like they haven’t come through in the past.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYXGW_0kHkhUGV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWAgV_0kHkhUGV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztmAh_0kHkhUGV00
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk squaring up in December Credit: Reuters

