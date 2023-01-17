Read full article on original website
Brush fire under investigation in Huger
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews in Berkeley County extinguished a Tuesday afternoon brush fire that posed a risk to two buildings. Crews with the Cainhoy Fire Department were dispatched to Eccles Church Road for what they called a wildland fire in Huger around 3:47 p.m. “Engine 2506 arrived on scene five minutes later to […]
abcnews4.com
Car crashes into utility pole on Cypress Campground Road in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash between a car and utility pole in Berkeley County Thursday morning. The collision scene is on Cypress Campground Road and Rabon Run, approximately six miles east of Ridgeville. There's no word on...
live5news.com
SCDOT: Crash on I-26 WB cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26, Thursday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. The crash blocked two of the middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map. No word yet on if...
live5news.com
Crews clear crash on I-526 near Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that closed an eastbound exit on I-526 Wednesday morning has been cleared. Mount Pleasant police tweeted about the crash at exit 29 just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. A follow-up tweet showed the crash cleared and the exit reopened around 10 a.m. There was...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
abcnews4.com
I-526 exit back open after crash in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (10:10 a.m.): Exit 29 is back open to traffic, police say. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department are on the scene of an overturned vehicle on I-526 E near Exit 29 Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the department says the Georgetown exit...
abcnews4.com
I-26 EB lanes reopen after crash at Ashley Phosphate Road exit
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:30 a.m.): All eastbound lanes at Exit 209 are now open, according to SCDOT. A crash in the eastbound lanes of I-26 is causing heavy delays for commuters heading eastbound Thursday morning. The Department of Transportation is reporting that one lane is closed...
live5news.com
James Island approves removal of grand trees for traffic circle
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of James Island Board of Zoning Appeals approved the removal of two grand trees to make way for the construction of a traffic roundabout Tuesday night. The board voted 3 to 2 to remove the trees, with Chairwoman Brook Lyon explaining that Charleston...
abcnews4.com
Gunman from Charleston charged after barricading self in West Columbia Hotel
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia officials have charged the 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of a West Columbia hotel, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement before arrested. According to a statement from West Columbia police, Jonathan Saylor of Charleston will be charged with attempted...
abcnews4.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Black Oak Road in Bonneau
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One driver died and another was injured Monday evening following a crash between two vehicles in Berkeley County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:20 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling east on Black Oak Road when it collided with a car...
abcnews4.com
Ashley Phosphate Road intersection reopened after oil spill Tuesday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (11:05 a.m.): The roadway is back open. Ashley Phosphate Road at Palmetto Commerce Parkway is closed Tuesday morning for an oil spill, according to the North Charleston Fire Department. Drivers are urged to avoid the area of the intersection. Officials did not immediately...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies Johns Island man police found shot in backyard of home
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has named Jarnaro Carlos Middleton as the man police allegedly found dead by a gunshot wound Saturday. Police responded to 2569 Gibbs Road regarding an unresponsive person on Saturday, Jan. 14. Officers found Middleton,65, lying in the backyard of his home unresponsive.
abcnews4.com
SC National Guard recruiting station to have relaunch and open house on Jan. 21
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Army National Guard is looking to increase recruitment through a relaunch and open house of its recruiting station. The event will take place on Jan. 21 at the recruiting station, 214 St. James Avenue Suite 110, Goose Creek, from 11 a.m. to p.m. According to the SC National Guard, will feature military vehicle displays, giveaways, snacks, table displays, and more. Local recruiters will also speak to the public about the benefits of belonging to the SC National Guard.
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies victim of ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a backyard of a Johns Island home Saturday. Jarnaro Carlos Middleton, 65, of Johns Island, died from a gunshot wound at 2569 Gibbs Rd. on Jan. 14, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
CPD looking to identify two people in connection with hotel room thefts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who may be connected to thefts at a downtown hotel. According to CPD, the individuals are considered persons of interest in a Jan. 10 case in which pocketbooks, a cell phone, and custom jewelry were stolen from hotel […]
abcnews4.com
Split vote approves removal of grand trees for traffic roundabout on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A planned traffic roundabout at the corner of Camp Road and Fort Johnson Road will move forward following a divided Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) vote on Jan. 17. Board members voted 3-2 to remove two grand trees to allow for the roundabout, according...
abcnews4.com
Police investigating James Island death as a homicide
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A man's reported death on Jan. 14 is being investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) as a homicide. According to a press release from the CCSO, deputies responded shortly before 1 p.m. to the report of a body found near 2569 Gibbs Road. The man's body was located in the backyard; EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
Car recovered from creek Saturday night in South Carolina
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson. Officials confirmed that the incident happened in the area of Farmington Road. At […]
WJCL
Small earthquake reported in South Carolina's Lowcountry
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division say a small earthquake struck in the Lowcountry region of the state Wednesday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
Former Berkeley County special DUI prosecutor pleads guilty to unlawful conduct towards child
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former special DUI prosecutor for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office accused of assaulting his children in October of 2021 pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful conduct towards a child. Justin Mims, who was hired as the first full-time special DUI prosecutor for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in […]
