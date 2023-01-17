ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Brush fire under investigation in Huger

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews in Berkeley County extinguished a Tuesday afternoon brush fire that posed a risk to two buildings. Crews with the Cainhoy Fire Department were dispatched to Eccles Church Road for what they called a wildland fire in Huger around 3:47 p.m. “Engine 2506 arrived on scene five minutes later to […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SCDOT: Crash on I-26 WB cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26, Thursday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. The crash blocked two of the middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map. No word yet on if...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear crash on I-526 near Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that closed an eastbound exit on I-526 Wednesday morning has been cleared. Mount Pleasant police tweeted about the crash at exit 29 just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. A follow-up tweet showed the crash cleared and the exit reopened around 10 a.m. There was...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

I-526 exit back open after crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (10:10 a.m.): Exit 29 is back open to traffic, police say. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department are on the scene of an overturned vehicle on I-526 E near Exit 29 Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the department says the Georgetown exit...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

I-26 EB lanes reopen after crash at Ashley Phosphate Road exit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:30 a.m.): All eastbound lanes at Exit 209 are now open, according to SCDOT. A crash in the eastbound lanes of I-26 is causing heavy delays for commuters heading eastbound Thursday morning. The Department of Transportation is reporting that one lane is closed...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

James Island approves removal of grand trees for traffic circle

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of James Island Board of Zoning Appeals approved the removal of two grand trees to make way for the construction of a traffic roundabout Tuesday night. The board voted 3 to 2 to remove the trees, with Chairwoman Brook Lyon explaining that Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Black Oak Road in Bonneau

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One driver died and another was injured Monday evening following a crash between two vehicles in Berkeley County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:20 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling east on Black Oak Road when it collided with a car...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

SC National Guard recruiting station to have relaunch and open house on Jan. 21

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Army National Guard is looking to increase recruitment through a relaunch and open house of its recruiting station. The event will take place on Jan. 21 at the recruiting station, 214 St. James Avenue Suite 110, Goose Creek, from 11 a.m. to p.m. According to the SC National Guard, will feature military vehicle displays, giveaways, snacks, table displays, and more. Local recruiters will also speak to the public about the benefits of belonging to the SC National Guard.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Police investigating James Island death as a homicide

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A man's reported death on Jan. 14 is being investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) as a homicide. According to a press release from the CCSO, deputies responded shortly before 1 p.m. to the report of a body found near 2569 Gibbs Road. The man's body was located in the backyard; EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Car recovered from creek Saturday night in South Carolina

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson.  Officials confirmed that the incident happened in the area of Farmington Road. At […]
LADSON, SC
WJCL

Small earthquake reported in South Carolina's Lowcountry

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division say a small earthquake struck in the Lowcountry region of the state Wednesday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former Berkeley County special DUI prosecutor pleads guilty to unlawful conduct towards child

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former special DUI prosecutor for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office accused of assaulting his children in October of 2021 pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful conduct towards a child. Justin Mims, who was hired as the first full-time special DUI prosecutor for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

