lvpnews.com
Larry R. Clouse
Larry R. Clouse, 83, of Orefield, died Jan. 6, 2023, in Hospice House of VNA of St. Luke’s after waging a courageous eight-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He and his wife, Patricia (Martin), celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in September 2022. Born in Weeksbury, Ky., he was a son...
lvpnews.com
Robert I. Steckel Jr.
Robert I. “Red” Steckel Jr., 90, of South Whitehall Township, died Jan. 8, 2023, holding the hand of his high school sweetheart and wife of 71 years, Elsie (Jessen). Born in Easton, he was the son of Robert I. and Ethelyn (Bachman) Steckel Sr. A 1949 graduate of...
