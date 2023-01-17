Larry R. Clouse, 83, of Orefield, died Jan. 6, 2023, in Hospice House of VNA of St. Luke’s after waging a courageous eight-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He and his wife, Patricia (Martin), celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in September 2022. Born in Weeksbury, Ky., he was a son...

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO