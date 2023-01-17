Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Police chase ends with man in hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound to head
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A pursuit in Bryan County Wednesday night ended with a man in the hospital, with a gunshot wound to the head. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Scott Hampton said troopers got a call that Clifton Hester, 40, was trying to harm himself. When troopers arrived to...
fox4news.com
KTEN.com
Denison police: Juvenile wounded in accidental shooting
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are investigating after a juvenile was wounded in an accidental shooting on Monday afternoon. Police said police and paramedics were called to an address in the 500 block of Dean Drive around 3:30 p.m. "Upon arrival, it was discovered that a juvenile had...
KTEN.com
KXII.com
Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Bogata man was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and returned them to the store, as if he had purchased them. According to a press release, 42-year-old Shane Cooper was arrested on Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. for theft.
Body of Texas woman found near home of man she was dating
DALLAS (AP) — The body of a woman reported missing after threatening to tell the wife of the man she was dating that he was having an affair was found buried in a field near his Dallas-area home, authorities said. The body discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie is...
KXII.com
Denton police looking for man they say urinated in victim's car twice
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton police are looking for a man who they say urinated in a victim's car late last year.Police said on two separate nights in November, the suspect was seen peeing into the car in the 1800 block of Linden Drive.The suspect is described as a medium-built man with dark-colored hair and a beard. He also appeared to be wearing prescription-style glasses.Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Christopher Curtis at christopher.curtis@cityofdenton.com.
KTEN.com
KXII.com
Owner offering reward after Whitesboro café destroyed by arson fire
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -A Whitesboro restaurant owner is offering a cash reward to find the person responsible for the fire that burned her place to the ground. It happened early Sunday morning at the Poor Boy 377 Cafe. It’s the second fire there since August when the back portion of...
KXII.com
Paris Police place cop on paid administrative leave after confrontation with Lamar County resident
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police placed one of its officers on paid administrative leave while it said it conducts a review of an encounter between the cop and a Lamar County resident, whose son was paralyzed in an officer-involved shooting. Belcher: “Seemed like we helped you out pretty good...
KXII.com
Mother at center of Amber Alert arrested for alleged kidnapping of biological daughter
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A biological mother was arrested for the alleged kidnapping of her 14-year-old daughter that prompted an Amber Alert Monday. Amy Lyn Payne is facing charges of kidnapping of a child/ abduction/ child stealing, according to the Love County Sheriff’s Office. Payne was arrested Wednesday...
KXII.com
Oklahoma Highway Patrol cracks down on distracted drivers
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - “Put those phones down because you’re either going to kill yourself, or kill someone.”, said Shelley Russell. On February 1st, 2015, Shelley Russell received news that her only child, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper, Nicholas Dees, was in a fatal car crash. She said,...
KXII.com
Bryan County Deputy memorialized with stretch of U.S. Highway 70 Bypass
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A section of the U.S. Highway 70 Bypass was dedicated as the Deputy Jarid Taylor Memorial Highway during a ceremony on Jan. 14. Jan. 14 marked the three year anniversary of Deputy Taylor’s death, when he died in a crash on the way to an emergency call.
easttexasradio.com
One Dead In Fannin County Crash
One person was killed Monday night in a collision between a tractor pulling a homemade trailer and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County. State Troopers say the tractor was traveling without lights or reflective emblems and was attempting a turn when it was struck from behind by the 18-wheeler. The driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Nicolas Gamez Santana of Bonham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, 65-year-old William Bailey Isham of Greenville, was not injured. The investigation is continuing.
easttexasradio.com
Video Encounter Between A Paris Police Officer And Lamar County Resident On 01-02-2023.
The Paris Police Department has released body worn camera footage of an encounter between Paris police officer Derek Belcher and Lamar County resident Joey Carico. The Department is currently conducting an administrative review of the matter. The officer’s conduct will be carefully evaluated against the Core Values and Policies of the Department. Pending the outcome of this review, the Department has placed the officer on paid administrative leave.
KTEN.com
Grayson County 911 lines struggling
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Calls to Grayson County cities 9-1-1 dispatchers keep going down. This morning Whitesboro and Sherman were down for about thirty minutes. The reason, Sherman police say, is because of their line being cut from construction. Although, they say they haven't seen any outages from Sherman's construction....
KXII.com
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Highway 75 was shut down after a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday. The Denison Police Department was on scene along Highway 75 near exit 73. According to law enforcement no major injuries were reported. The highway was shut down for about 30 minutes. *Original story below*. The...
Amber Alert: Oklahoma law enforcement looking for 14-year-old girl
Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Monday night as they look for a 14-year-old girl out of Marshall County.
