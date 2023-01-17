ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox4news.com

2 Gainesville teens fatally shot, police searching for killer

GAINESVILLE, Texas - Police are investigating a double homicide in Gainesville. It happened Monday evening in the area near Highway 82 and Culberson Street. Officers found two people wounded near a pickup truck. They were taken to the hospital where they later died. Police identified them as 19-year-old Antonio Delgado...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Denison police: Juvenile wounded in accidental shooting

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are investigating after a juvenile was wounded in an accidental shooting on Monday afternoon. Police said police and paramedics were called to an address in the 500 block of Dean Drive around 3:30 p.m. "Upon arrival, it was discovered that a juvenile had...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Man shoots himself after Bryan County pursuit

(KTEN) — On Wednesday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call for help involving a Gainesville man who was reportedly threatening to harm himself. Capt. Scott Hampton said troopers tried stopping the man in his vehicle, and that led to a pursuit from northern Bryan County to Fort Washita.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Bogata man was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and returned them to the store, as if he had purchased them. According to a press release, 42-year-old Shane Cooper was arrested on Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. for theft.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the suspect has not been identified. According to the Gainesville Police Department 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile died from their injuries. Police said it happened in the...
GAINESVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police looking for man they say urinated in victim's car twice

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton police are looking for a man who they say urinated in a victim's car late last year.Police said on two separate nights in November, the suspect was seen peeing into the car in the 1800 block of Linden Drive.The suspect is described as a medium-built man with dark-colored hair and a beard. He also appeared to be wearing prescription-style glasses.Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Christopher Curtis at christopher.curtis@cityofdenton.com.  
DENTON, TX
KTEN.com

Two Gainesville teens killed in shooting

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Two Gainesville teenagers were shot and killed on Monday evening. Police said officers responded to a report of gunfire around 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 82 and North Culberson Street. The victims — identified as 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile —...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Oklahoma Highway Patrol cracks down on distracted drivers

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - “Put those phones down because you’re either going to kill yourself, or kill someone.”, said Shelley Russell. On February 1st, 2015, Shelley Russell received news that her only child, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper, Nicholas Dees, was in a fatal car crash. She said,...
DURANT, OK
easttexasradio.com

One Dead In Fannin County Crash

One person was killed Monday night in a collision between a tractor pulling a homemade trailer and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County. State Troopers say the tractor was traveling without lights or reflective emblems and was attempting a turn when it was struck from behind by the 18-wheeler. The driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Nicolas Gamez Santana of Bonham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, 65-year-old William Bailey Isham of Greenville, was not injured. The investigation is continuing.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Video Encounter Between A Paris Police Officer And Lamar County Resident On 01-02-2023.

The Paris Police Department has released body worn camera footage of an encounter between Paris police officer Derek Belcher and Lamar County resident Joey Carico. The Department is currently conducting an administrative review of the matter. The officer’s conduct will be carefully evaluated against the Core Values and Policies of the Department. Pending the outcome of this review, the Department has placed the officer on paid administrative leave.
PARIS, TX
KTEN.com

Grayson County 911 lines struggling

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Calls to Grayson County cities 9-1-1 dispatchers keep going down. This morning Whitesboro and Sherman were down for about thirty minutes. The reason, Sherman police say, is because of their line being cut from construction. Although, they say they haven't seen any outages from Sherman's construction....
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Highway 75 was shut down after a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday. The Denison Police Department was on scene along Highway 75 near exit 73. According to law enforcement no major injuries were reported. The highway was shut down for about 30 minutes. *Original story below*. The...
DENISON, TX

