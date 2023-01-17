Ryan Quarles backs out of event featuring officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of an event in Western Kentucky at which a police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor was to discuss the "false, woke storyline" of what happened that night.

An invitation to the Tuesday night dinner buffet at the Bowling Green Country Club, hosted by the Republican Women's Club of South Central Kentucky, circulated online over the weekend. It indicated Quarles and former Louisville Metro Police Officer Jonathan Mattingly both would be featured there.

However, Quarles, who is the state's agriculture secretary, said Tuesday he will arrange to appear before the club some other time, sans Mattingly.

"I, like other candidates running for governor, have been invited to introduce myself to this group," he said in a written statement to The Courier Journal. "I was invited independently of other speakers and due to the controversial nature of another speaker at this event, we have decided to reschedule to a later date."

Mattingly was involved in the March 2020 raid during which police shot and killed Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman and emergency room technician, in her Louisville home.

He was among the officers who fired a gun in her apartment that night, and he was shot in the leg by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker , who said he thought an intruder was breaking in. Louisville Metro later reached a $2 million settlement with Walker after he filed civil lawsuits over the fatal raid.

Mattingly was cleared of any wrongdoing by an internal LMPD investigation into policy violations in December 2020, and he retired in June 2021. Four other former officers involved in the incident were indicted on federal charges last August . One of them, Kelly Ann Goodlett, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to violate Taylor's civil rights for helping falsify an affidavit for the search of Taylor's apartment that ended in her death.

The apparent invite to the Republican women's club's Tuesday event that circulated online referred to the search warrant served on Taylor's home as "valid" − despite the federal indictments that indicate the warrant was obtained under false pretenses − and said Mattingly would speak at the event about the raid and "how the media's narrative has been corrupted and twisted to fit into a false, woke storyline."

The Courier Journal did not immediately receive a response to an email seeking comment from the women's club Tuesday morning. In a post Monday on Facebook , the club said it invited Mattingly − who wrote a book giving his account of the raid − to share his experience of the night police shot and killed Taylor.

"These events may be controversial however, we believe Sgt. Mattingly has the right to share his experience," the club's statement said. "Other individuals with firsthand experience relating to this case are welcome to request an opportunity to speak to our organization as well."

Taylor's death at the hands of police attracted international attention and had a big impact on Louisville, where calls for justice became central to historic protests in the city.

