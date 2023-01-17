Read full article on original website
Madonna announces huge 40th anniversary tour, including London show
Madonna has announced a huge 40th anniversary tour, including a show The O2 in London – tickets will be available here. The Queen Of Pop, who released her self-titled debut album in 1983, is due to hit the road for the 35-city ‘Celebration Tour’ in July. “I...
Madonna announces 2023 tour dates, will span 40 years of music
Madonna is hitting the road and taking her entire catalog along with her.
Madonna Announces ‘Greatest Hits' Tour That Will Make a Stop in Chicago
Madonna has announced a new global tour featuring four decades of her "greatest hits" and Chicago will be among the 35 stops. The "Queen of Pop" will perform on Aug. 9 at the United Center and tickets are set to go on sale this week. The singer announced the tour...
Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band
Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Alice Cooper Bringing New Stage Show for 2023 Spring Headline Tour
The original shock rocker, Alice Cooper, is bringing something fresh to the road this spring, as he's preparing an all-new stage shows that he's dubbed "Too Close for Comfort." While Cooper kept quiet on details of the forthcoming tour, given his penchant for grabbing the audience's attention, you can bank...
Ugly Kid Joe Announce First US Tour in 27 Years
Hard rock veterans Ugly Kid Joe have announced their first US tour in 27 years. Fozzy (fronted by pro wrestler Chris Jericho) and Pistols at Dawn will support the trek, which kicks off May 3rd in San Diego. The tour wraps up on June 10th in San Antonio, Texas. Ticket...
Shakira allegedly discovered Gerard Piqué’s cheating because of a jam jar
Well, this isn’t a sweet treat. Shakira allegedly realized her longtime love Gerard Piqué was cheating on her when she realized her jam was disappearing. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer returned home from traveling and became suspicious over the missing fruit spread because the famed soccer player and their kids all hate jam, according to ShowNews Today. Shakira appeared to allude to this tart turn of events in the music video for her and Rauw Alejandro’s single “Te Felicito,” in which she can be seen opening a refrigerator, only to discover Alejandro’s head on a platter. Although the Colombian pop star and Piqué’s breakup...
Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 US Tour
It’s Friday the 13th, so it seems appropriate that Alice Cooper would use the spooky day to announce a new US tour. The trek, dubbed the “Too Close for Comfort Tour,” will kick off on April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through a May 18th date in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Jane’s Addiction Announces 2023 U.S. Tour
Legendary rock band Jane’s Addiction announced a string of 2023 U.S. tour dates. The slated gigs will take place on the west coast in March ahead of the band’s shows at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The band will commence their shows on March 4 in Bakersfield,...
Tickets For Madonna ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour Go On Sale This Friday
Madonna is going on tour! With four decades of music to celebrate, the pop icon’s 35 stop tour is set to cover the artist’s greatest songs like ‘Like A Virgin’ ‘Material Girl’ and other fabulous hits. This greatest hits tour, aptly called ‘The Celebration Tour’ will be Madonna’s 12th ever world tour– featuring “a one-of-a-kind experience” with special guest Bob the Drag Queen also known as Caldwell Tidicue. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time this Friday, January 20 but Citi card members get access to the presale starting today through Thursday. This is Madonna’s first time back in Chicago, as she last stopped by in October 2019 for a seven day stint at the Chicago Theater. Madonna, the crew, and dancers are performing in Pittsburgh the night before her Chicago stop, then they’ll head over to Toronto. This tour, which will feature her biggest hits, will bring the superstar to multiple cities in the U.S., along with stops in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
Ibeyi announce 2023 U.S.A. tour
Ibeyi, the XL Recordings-signed duo of twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz, will finally head to the United States this year for tour dates behind their 2022 project Spell 31. The previous shows were canceled due to COVID concerns, but this March, they’ll head stateside for 14 shows, backed by a full band. Find tickets here.
100 Gecs Map Out North American Tour in Support of ‘10,000 Gecs’
100 Gecs will hit the road this spring for a six-week North American tour in support of the hyperpop duo’s upcoming LP 10,000 Gecs. The trek kicks off April 4 in San Jose and finds the band circling the U.S. over the course of 31 shows before winding back in California for a leg-ending gig in Anaheim. Check out 100 Gecs’ website for ticket information. 10,000 Gecs, 100 Gecs’ much-anticipated second album and follow-up to 2019’s 1000 Gecs, arrives on March 17. In December, after announcing the new LP, the duo of Laura Les and Dylan Brady dropped a surprise...
The Return of RBD: Beloved Mexican Pop Group Announces Massive Tour
Almost 20 years ago, the members of RBD came together for the first time on the Mexican telenovela Rebelde. Quickly, the series — which followed teens who formed a band at a fictional private school — became a household staple, propelling the group’s members to make the show’s band a real thing. RBD eventually became a sensation and a pop culture staple for many Latinos. On Thursday, 15 years after RBD went on hiatus, the beloved Mexican pop group announced that they’re officially heading on a stadium and arena tour this fall, energizing longtime fans and new generations who discovered RBD after...
YouTube Renews Coachella Livestream Deal Through 2026, Plans to ‘Incorporate New Elements’ Following 2022 eCommerce Buildout
YouTube, the longtime livestream partner of Goldenvoice-organized Coachella, is officially set to continue broadcasting the annual music festival through 2026. The video-sharing giant and AEG-owned Goldenvoice unveiled the renewal of their longstanding agreement today. Coachella 2023, which has booked acts including Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean, will mark the 11th installment of the Indio, California, event to air live on YouTube.
Pink Floyd Releases Massive $300 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ Box Set
Pink Floyd releases a monster-sized, $300 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ box set. Warner Music and Sony Music announced the upcoming release of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon as a deluxe box set in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the album’s original release. The newly remastered box set will be released on March 24, 2023. Sony Music will distribute the collection, while Warner Music is in charge of European distribution.
Metallica launch video for new song Screaming Suicide
Watch the video for Screaming Suicide, the second single previewing Metallica album number 11, 72 Seasons
