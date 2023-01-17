Read full article on original website
San Angelo LIVE!
Angelo State University Opens First Regional Security Operations Center in Texas
SAN ANGELO, TX — Angelo State University marked the official opening of the state's first Regional Security Operations Center (RSOC) with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the RSOC site on the second floor of the ASU Vincent Building at 2333 Vanderventer St. First announced in April 2022, the Texas...
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Outlines Vision for 3rd Term in Inauguration Speech
AUSTIN – Thousands of Texans and others gathered at the Texas Capitol in Austin Tuesday for the inauguration of Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on a festive and brisk winter day. The three term governor talked about the Texas economy and border security. His full speech...
San Angelo LIVE!
Unlawful Waters of the United States Rule Threatens Farmers
AUSTIN, TX – Texas Attorney General Paxton has filed a lawsuit defending Texans from the Biden Administration’s unlawful rule defining “waters of the United States” (“WOTUS”), which would assert federal control over Texas land. Under the WOTUS rule, which is only a regulatory interpretation...
